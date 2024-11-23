Saturday 23 November 2024

Tumilty names his Ireland men’s squad for first stage of 2024/25 FIH Pro League.







Dublin: Ireland Senior Men’s Head Coach Mark Tumilty has today announced his 20-player squad to travel to Argentina in December for the first stage of Ireland’s 2024/25 FIH Pro League Campaign.







Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview







From 26 November to 4 December 2024, the best junior Asian men’s hockey teams will compete in the Muscat, Oman in the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, with six spots up for grabs in the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey Men’s World Cup 2025, to be played in India, with an expanded competition format that will feature 24 teams for the very first time!







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team leaves for Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024



India will begin their campaign against Thailand on 27 November







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team embarked from Bengaluru today for their Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign, in Muscat, Oman from 26th November to 4th December 2024. India has won this tournament for a record four times including 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004. They beat nemesis Pakistan 2-1 in the final last year to lift the title.







Sreejesh-coached Indian colts depart for Oman to defend Junior Asia Cup title



For Sreejesh, this will be his second assignment as the coach. He began his stint with a bronze medal at the Sultan of Johor Cup, beating New Zealand 2-2 (3-2) in a thrilling shootout.





Fresh from winning the bronze medal in the Sultan of Johor Cup, PR Sreejesh-coached Indian colts on Friday departed for Muscat to defend the Junior Asia Cup title.







Bihar will focus on grooming talent not white elephants: Raveendran



When he returned to Bihar after working for years on plum assignments, IPS officer Raveendran Sankaran surprised his political masters when he requested a suitable posting in the Bihar State Sports Authority. After all, the posting was generally considered a punishment in the bureaucratic circle.







New Zealand Hockey Legend - Simon Child



New Zealand's star hockey player Simon Child recently announced his retirement from international hockey. Simon Child was born on 16 April 1988 and brought up in Auckland, New Zealand.

Simon Child made his debut in the senior international team during the New Zealand- Malaysia Test Match series in 2005 since then during his 19 years old career he played 309 international matches and he scored 148 goals.







Tickets on Sale Now for the Second Edition of the Nkosi Cup!







South African Hockey is thrilled to announce that tickets for the highly anticipated Nkosi Cup: Second Edition are now available! Secure your spot to witness some of the best international hockey action live.







NSW Pride take on cross border rivals in Pride in Pride round at Goulburn Hockey Complex







NSW Pride Men and Women’s team are set to take on Canberra Chill at Goulburn Hockey Complex in this round 7 clash, which marks the final home match of the 2024 Liberty Hockey One League season and NSW Pride’s annual Pride in Pride fixture.







Olympic hockey player switches to Sevens for Dubai







NEWS: A South African field hockey player, who represented South Africa at the 2024 Paris Olympics, will represent South Africa at the upcoming Dubai 7s International Invitational tournament.







2024 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Umpires Appointed







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey and the NCAA are pleased to share the umpires selected to officiate at the 2024 NCAA Division I, II and III Semifinals and Finals coming up this weekend. These individuals were selected based on their performance throughout the season.







#3 Field Hockey Knocks Off #1 North Carolina, 2-1, to Reach National Championship Game







ANN ARBOR, Mich. – Manu Ghigliotti scored in the second and third quarters and the Hawk defense turned in the most outstanding performance in program history as the third-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team downed top-ranked, top-seeded, and previously unbeaten North Carolina, 2-1, in the semifinals of the 2024 Division I Field Hockey Championship at Phyllis Ocker Field on Friday afternoon







Saint Joseph's Trips Field Hockey, 2-1, In NCAA Semifinal



ANN ARBOR, MICH.—Saint Joseph's got two goals from Manu Ghigliotti and defeated two-time defending NCAA champion North Carolina, 2-1, on Friday afternoon in an NCAA Field Hockey Tournament semifinal at Ocker Field on the campus of the University of Michigan.







Saint Joseph’s Upsets No. 1 UNC Field Hockey in NCAA Semifinals



No. 4 overall seed Saint Joseph’s snapped No. 1 Carolina’s 27-game winning streak and ended the Tar Heels’ bid for a third straight national championship on Friday with a 2-1 upset win in the national semifinals in Ann Arbor, MI.







UNC field hockey unable to complete comeback in season-ending loss to St. Joseph's



UNC senior back Kelly Smith (6) chases the ball during the NCAA Championship Semifinal game against St. Joseph’s on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UNC fell 2-1. Photo by Olivia Paul / The Daily Tar Heel



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Down 2-1, North Carolina pulled senior goalkeeper Abigail Taylor with less than eight minutes remaining in the NCAA tournament semifinals.







After loss in the NCAA semifinals, UNC field hockey snaps two-year national championship streak



UNC fifth-year back Ciana Riccardo (8) passes the ball during the NCAA Championship Semifinal game against St. Joseph’s on Friday, Nov. 22, 2024 at Phyllis Ocker Field in Ann Arbor, Michigan. UNC fell 2-1. Photo by Olivia Paul / The Daily Tar Heel



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — After the harsh sound of the final buzzer of the NCAA semifinal match faded, head coach Erin Matson took her seat at the post-game press conference. She wiped away the tears flowing down her cheeks.







No. 2 Northwestern bound for national title game after 1-0 win over UMass



Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa tees up the game-winning goal. Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern



ANN ARBOR, Mich. –– Northwestern field hockey is just one game away from immortality.







No. 2 Northwestern embodies sky-high program standard in fourth consecutive national championship berth under Fuchs



Northwestern celebrates its 1-0 Friday Final Four victory over UMass. The Wildcats advanced to their fourth consecutive national title game with the win. Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When coach Tracey Fuchs took the Northwestern job in January 2009, she inherited a program that hadn’t made an NCAA tournament appearance in 15 seasons. Once perennial postseason fixtures, the Wildcats went 13 years without a winning record.







Zimmer, Sessa fuel No. 2 Northwestern’s 1-0 win over UMass in NCAA tournament semifinals



Sophomore forward Ashley Sessa and senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer celebrate after scoring the game-winning goal for Northwestern. Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Senior midfielder Maddie Zimmer intercepted a pass from UMass’ Paula Lorenzini with over 10 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. In a split second, the Big Ten Player of the Year sprinted down Phyllis Ocker Field’s green turf.







UMass field hockey’s historic season ends in NCAA semifinal heartbreaker



Northwestern scrapes out win over UMass, 1-0



The Massachusetts field hockey team’s remarkable postseason run ended in heartbreak during the NCAA semifinals, as the Northwestern Wildcats claimed a narrow 1-0 victory. The No. 2 Wildcats (22-1, 8-0 Big Ten) demonstrated their strength to defeat the Minutewomen (17-6, 7-0 Atlantic 10) and advance to the national championship game.







Myrte van Herwijnen caps UMass field hockey’s season with an outstanding performance



The Minutewomen goalkeeper makes six saves in the semifinal game



Although the historic run by the Massachusetts field hockey team came to an end with a 1-0 loss to No. 2 Northwestern, goalkeeper Myrte van Herwijnen put together an impressive performance.







Minutewomen Fall 1-0 To Northwestern In Hard Fought Final Four Matchup







ANN ARBOR, MICH. -- No. 14 Massachusetts (17-6, 7-0 A-10) fell 1-0 to No. 2 Northwestern (22-1, 8-0) in a hard-fought NCAA Final Four matchup on Friday at Phyllis Ocker Field. The Minutewomen held the top-remaining national seed without a score for nearly 50 minutes of regulation but could find net in the end.



