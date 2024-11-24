Sunday 24 November 2024

11th Junior Asia Cup, Muscat, Oman



By Tariq Ali



The 11th edition of the men's hockey Junior (under 21) Asia Cup to be held in Muscat, Oman from 26 November to 4 December 2024. The Top six team, excluding the host India will qualify for the next year FIH Junior World Cup 2025.







2024 Test Matches THA v HKG (W)

Bangkok (THA)



23 Nov 2024 14:00 THA v HKG 3 - 1

24 Nov 2024 12:00 THA v HKG 1 - 0



FIH Match Centre







Raveendran Sankaran: Asian Champions Trophy is the start of new Bihar



The Director General of Bihar State Sports Authority writes about the success with hosting the Women’s Asian Champions Trophy and the plans in store in the next few years.



Raveendran Sankaran





The Indian women’s hockey team members after winning the final match against China during the Women’s Asian Championship Trophy at Rajgir, Bihar. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy/The Hindu



While the stereotype of Bihar is well-known among the sporting fraternity and the larger Indian public, the ongoing Women’s Asian Champions Trophy has pleasantly shocked everyone.







Pakistan's Kenyan strategist



Ijaz Chaudhry





Avtar Singh (front) captained Kenya to fourth place at the 1971 Hockey World Cup



Pakistan’s first Olympic hockey gold in 1960 heralded the national sport’s finest era. Since then, Pakistan won two Olympics golds (1960 and 1968) and one silver (1964), two Asian Games golds (1962 and 1970) and one silver (1966), along with the first World Cup gold in 1971.



