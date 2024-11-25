Monday 25 November 2024

Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



26 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v THA (Pool A)

26 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v TPE (Pool A)

26 Nov 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool B)

26 Nov 2024 19:00 BAN v OMA (Pool B)



Pool standings



Asian Junior Hockey Cup gears up with the best countries



By Javier Carro



Asia's young male hockey talents are counting down the hours until the 2024 Asian Junior Cup, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from 26 November to 4 December. The tournament also offers six direct qualification spots for the 2025 FIH Junior World Cup.







Young Tigers target top-four finish at Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





The national junior players bound for the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey team have set a top-four target for the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman, on Nov 26-Dec 4.







'Everyone was in negative mindset when I joined': Harendra Singh



Arnab Lall Seal





Harendra Singh with the India players ahead of the final, inRajgir on Wednesday. (HI Photo)



RAJGIR: The Indian women's hockey team has made a positive start under coach Harendra Singh. For a team that failed to qualify for the Paris Olympics after the promise of the postponed Tokyo Games, there is a resurgence in the ranks, and the ultimate goal all of a sudden seems to be finishing on the podium at Los Angeles in 2028. Of course, getting there first is the primary aim. And the big first step has been the convincing triumph in the 2024 women's Asian Champions Trophy here.







Twins play for Wales again almost 50 years later



Charlie Buckland





Twin sisters both aged 66, with silver hair, wearing their welsh jersey shirts outside on a playing field. Rae Ellis



Twin sisters who played for Wales almost 50 years ago have reunited in their country's colours - and taken World Cup silver.







Round Seven Wrap: Home advantage causes havoc as semi-finalists decided







Home advantage in the final round causes devastation for the Tassie Tigers and elation for the Brisbane Blaze, as the final spots are booked for this weekend’s Road to Hobart finals series.







England Hockey Premier Division: H&W and Old Georgians top tables





Hamsptead & Westminster top the women's Premier Divsion PIC: Miriam Pritchard/Instagram



Hampstead & Westminster stole a march on season league leaders Reading to top the Women’s Premier Division standings heading into the winter break.







Northwestern wins second national championship with blowout 5-0 win over Saint Joseph’s



Henry Frieman





Northwestern hoists the national championship trophy following its 5-0 victory over Saint Joseph's on Sunday. Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern



ANN ARBOR, Mich. –– Coach Tracey Fuchs choked up in the press room as she addressed reporters following Northwestern’s national championship victory Sunday.







Northwestern field hockey wins another NCAA championship, beating St. Joseph’s 5-0





Tracey Fuchs, who served as a Team USA assistant coach at the Paris Olympics, has won her second NCAA national championship as the head coach of the Northwestern field hockey team. (Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune)



Northwestern field hockey won its second national championship in four years, defeating No. 4 seed St. Joseph’s 5-0 in the NCAA title game Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.







Field hockey’s historic season comes to heartbreaking end



‘We made history’



Mia Messina





St. Joe’s field hockey players console each other following a 5-0 loss to Northwestern in the national championship Nov. 24. PHOTO: MIA MESSINA ’25/THE HAWK



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — St. Joe’s field hockey reaching the NCAA Championship game might have felt like a dream to some at the beginning of the season, but head coach Hannah Prince knew her team was capable of making it there.







#3 Field Hockey Falls to #2 Northwestern in National Championship Game







ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A first-half offensive outburst carried second-ranked Northwestern past the third-ranked Saint Joseph's field hockey team, 5-0, in the Division I Field Hockey national championship game at Phyllis Ocker Field on Sunday.







Saint Joe's field hockey's magical ride ends in loss to Northwestern in final





Saint Joseph’s Hawks players before game against Northwestern Wildcats during the Division I Women’s Field Hockey Championship held at the Phyllis Ocker Field Hockey Complex on November 24, 2024 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Tim Fuller/NCAA Photos via Getty Images



Maddie Zimmer and Ilse Tromp both had two goals and an assist in the first half and Northwestern beat Saint Joseph's 5-0 in the championship match of the NCAA Division-I women's field hockey tournament at Phyllis Ocker Field on Sunday.

Northwestern’s second national title serves as a testament to recruiting prowess



Jake Epstein





Northwestern poses with the national championship trophy following Sunday's 5-0 victory over Saint Joseph's. Anna Watson/The Daily Northwestern



ANN ARBOR, Mich. — As Northwestern rushed graduate student goalkeeper Annabel Skubisz’s net following Sunday’s 5-0 national title victory over Saint Joseph’s, coach Tracey Fuchs turned to her assistant coach and recruiting coordinator Will Byrne.







Legendary hockey player Ashok Kumar hospitalised after chest discomfort, health improving



Hockey legend Ashok Kumar stable after heart attack





Ashok Kumar, former Hockey player | File Photo : ANI



New Delhi: Former India hockey player and son of legendary Major Dhyan Chand, Ashok Kumar suffered a heart attack after being hospitalised here for discomfort in chest but is now stable and out of danger, sources in his family said on Monday.



