Tuesday 26 November 2024

Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



26 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v THA (Pool A)

26 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v TPE (Pool A)

26 Nov 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool B)

26 Nov 2024 19:00 BAN v OMA (Pool B)



27 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v TPE (Pool A)

27 Nov 2024 14:30 PAK v CHN (Pool B)

27 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v THA (Pool A)

27 Nov 2024 19:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B)



Pool standings



India eyes third consecutive title



India aims for a hattrick of titles at the Men's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, starting November 26.





Junior Men's Hockey team in training (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The Men’s Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024 is set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from November 26 to December 4, with India aiming to secure a hattrick of titles.







Young Tigers take on 'unknown' China



By Aftar Singh





The Young Tigers will tread with caution against “unknown” China in their opening Group B match of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, tomorrow. - Malaysian Hockey Confederation’s Facebook



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers will tread with caution against "unknown" China in their opening Group B match of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, tomorrow.

Junior Men's Hockey Asia Cup - Records



By Tariq Ali



The 11th edition of the Junior Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2024 to be held in Muscat, Oman from 26 November. Ten under 21 teams have been participating in the event.The following are the principal records of the event



The Highest Match Scores

55-0 Pakistan v Macau, Karachi, 1987-88

32-0 India v Macau, Karachi, 1987-88

30-0 South Korea v Macau, Karachi, 1987-88

25-0 Malaysia v Macau, 1987-88

22-0 India v Iran, Kuala Lumpur, 2000

21-0 China v Macau, Karachi, 1987-88



Team Conceded Most Goals In an Edition

0-173 Macau (in six matches) Karachi, 1987-88



The Most Individual Goals in a Match

12 goals - Shahbaz Ahmad - Pakistan 55-0 Macau, Karachi 1987



Most Individual Goals in an Edition

21 goals - Song Yi (China) Kuala Lumpur, 2000

18 goals - Shahbaz Ahmad (Pakistan), Karachi, 1987-88

16 goals - Sandeep Singh (India), Karachi, 2004

14 goals - Harmanpreet Singh (India), Kuantan, 2015

13 goals - Gagan ajit Singh (India), Kuala Lumpur, 2000

12 goals - Imran Warsi (Pakistan), Kuala Lumpur, 2000







National squad to hold friendly matches for 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup





THE Malaysian indoor hockey squad will hold several friendly matches in preparation for the 2025 Indoor Hockey World Cup in Porec, Croatia, early next year.







'HIL is a great platform for youngsters like me': Thounaojam Ingalemba



Bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 3 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction, Thounaojam sees this as a monumental opportunity for youngsters.





Thounaojam Ingalemba is bought by Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for INR 3 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Thounaojam Ingalemba Luwang is full of confidence and excitement ahead of the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.







Mock finally gets big hockey break



Akuila Cama





Jerokee Mock



New Fiji men’s hockey rep, Jerokee Mock, used to train with the national side when he was 12-year-old.







Lisnagarvey stun Three Rock to reclaim top spot, and Ulster Elks pull off miraculous comeback against Loreto.







Dublin: This weekend saw the Irish Men’s EY Hockey League reach its halfway point on Round 9, with the Women’s EY Hockey League at Round 10.







Secunderabad to host 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship from tomorrow



The Tournament will run from November 26th to December 6th in Telangana



Secunderabad: The 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 is all set to commence tomorrow at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana. 28 teams from across India will be divided into eight pools in the tournament which runs till December 6th.







Tichelman to Headline Day Two of 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum



Tichelman will present on the continuum of development from youth to high performance.







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Thomas Tichelman, renowned Netherlands coach, will kick off Day 2 of the Virtual National Coaches Forum on December 4, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. ET, with a focus on youth development and its critical importance. Tichelman will lead a session titled “From Youth, Club, Collegiate to High Performance: Insights from the Dutch Olympic Program”. The session will focus on proven strategies and structured development pathways that have positioned the Netherlands as a global leader in field hockey. Tichelman’s approach provides a roadmap for coaches at every level, to guide athletes from grassroots programs to high-performance success.



