Wednesday 27 November 2024

26 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v THA (Pool A) 6 - 2

26 Nov 2024 14:30 JPN v TPE (Pool A) 11 - 0

26 Nov 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool B) 5 - 2

26 Nov 2024 19:00 BAN v OMA (Pool B) 3 - 1



27 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v TPE (Pool A)

27 Nov 2024 14:30 PAK v CHN (Pool B)

27 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v THA (Pool A)

27 Nov 2024 19:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B)



28 Nov 2024 16:45 BAN v PAK (Pool B)

28 Nov 2024 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)



Pool standings



Malaysia overpower China in Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





The Young Tigers got off to a flying start in the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) by beating China 5-2 in a Group B match at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat on Friday. - PIC CREDIT: FB/@asiahockey



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers got off to a flying start in the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) by beating China 5-2 in a Group B match at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat on Friday.







Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team primed to begin Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign



India will begin their campaign against Thailand on 27 November







Muscat (Oman): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team is less than a day away from their Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 campaign opener against Thailand, in Muscat, Oman. India have been placed in Pool A along with Korea, Japan, Chinese Taipei and Thailand in the continental tournament that begins today and will last till 4th December 2024.







England women’s squad set for first Pro League matches of the 24/25 season







The 19-strong England women’s squad has been announced for the FIH Hockey Pro League for the start of the 2024/25 season and the start of the LA 2028 cycle.







Hockey Pro League: England women pick fresh-faced squad



By Rod Gilmour





Lottie Bingham has been picked for England seniors PIC: Supplied



England women are set for a baptism of fire when they kick start their Women’s FIH Pro League campaign against Olympic silver medallists China this weekend.







Robertson has 'no regrets' over GB hockey career



David Ferguson





Midfielder Sarah Robertson lines up her speciality reverse hit while playing for Great Britain. Getty Images



Sarah Robertson is glad she turned her back on football to pursue a playing career in hockey.







England Age Group Squads Announced 2024-25







After a series of camps and training days in September, October, and November, players have been selected from the Talent Academy Festival, DiSE Cup, previous England Age Group squads, and Open Nominations.







Review of the Premier Division Week Ten







In the Men’s Premier Division Old Georgians made it 11 wins out of 11 with a narrow 4-3 win against Wimbledon, a converted penalty corner in the 62nd minute by Wimbledon’s Sam Hooper levelled the score at 3-3 but Old Georgians’ Tom Carson scored his fourth goal of the game in the 68th minute to give Old Georgians all three points.







Finals Series Preview: Heavyweights & Comeback Kings collide in ultimate derbies on Grand Final eve







The Liberty Hockey One League Finals Series is here! Seven teams are descending on the Tassie Tigers turf in a two-day epic in Hobart which will ultimately decide the winners of the 2024 Season. Saturday presents an action-packed semi-finals day with some of the biggest matchups yet to determine Sunday’s grand finalists.







Liberty Hockey One League Finals to be broadcast internationally with groundbreaking new sport channel







The Liberty Hockey One League is thrilled to have secured a three-year deal with Whoopi Goldberg’s brand new All Women’s Sports Network (AWSN), showcasing the League in living rooms internationally until at least the end of 2026.







2024 FIH Umpire of the Year Steve Rogers headlines 17-strong Finals Series officiating team







Eight international umpires, including two who officiated the Paris Olympic Games and the 2024 FIH Umpire of the Year, are among a 17-strong officiating team announced for the Liberty Hockey One League Finals Series.







Perth Thundersticks Liberty Hockey One Finals: Team Selection







As the Perth Thundersticks gear up for the Liberty Hockey One Finals series, we can reveal who will be travelling to Hobart, Tasmania.







Two Australian teams to compete in MHL



By Aftar Singh





MHC president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal signing the MoU with Hockey Northern Territory chief executive officer Jason Butcher. - Pic credit MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Australia's Territory Stingers (men and women's teams) will compete in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) from Jan 4 to Feb 22 next year.



