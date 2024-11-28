Thursday 28 November 2024

Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



27 Nov 2024 12:15 KOR v TPE (Pool A) 9 - 6

27 Nov 2024 14:30 PAK v CHN (Pool B) 7 - 2

27 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v THA (Pool A) 11 - 0

27 Nov 2024 19:00 MAS v OMA (Pool B) 9 - 1



28 Nov 2024 16:45 BAN v PAK (Pool B)

28 Nov 2024 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A)



29 Nov 2024 16:45 TPE v THA (Pool A)

29 Nov 2024 19:00 OMA v CHN (Pool B)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan thrash China in Junior Hockey Asia Cup campaign opener



The green shirts next face Bangladesh on Thursday



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan in action against China. -Facebook/@asianhockeyfederation



MUSCAT: Sufiyan Khan and Hamza Fayaz’s twin strikes led Pakistan to a commanding 7-2 victory over China in the ongoing Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 here on Wednesday.







Malaysia crush Oman 9-1 in JAC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia players (in blue) in action against Oman in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat. - PIC FROM AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia thrashed Oman 9-1 for their second win in Group B of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat on Wednesday.







Malaysia shows better PC conversion with Sohail's help



By Aftar Singh





The hiring of Pakistani hockey legend Sohail Abbas has led to Malaysia converting seven of 13 penalty corners (PC) in two matches in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman. - Bernama file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: The hiring of Pakistani hockey legend Sohail Abbas has led to Malaysia converting seven of 13 penalty corners (PC) in two matches in the ongoing Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman.







Women’s Hockey India League will elevate global hockey, says Dutch hockey star Maria Verschoor



Dutch hockey star Verschoor will play for the Soorma Hockey Club in the Hockey India League 2024-25.





File picture: | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Dutch hockey star and two-time Olympic gold medallist Maria Verschoor hailed the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) as a groundbreaking moment for the sport. Representing Soorma Hockey Club, the 30-year-old forward expressed her excitement about the league’s potential to elevate women’s hockey globally.







Olympic medalist Maria Verschoor is excited about stadium atmosphere during HIL



Double Olympic gold medalist Dutch Hockey player Maria Verschoor will represent Soorma Hockey Club in Hockey India League.







Dutch women’s hockey sensation Maria Verschoor is set to make her debut in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, representing the Soorma Hockey Club.







Kimberley’s Charné recalled to SA Women’s Hockey Squad



By Lance Fredericks





Charné Maddocks represented South Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. File Picture: REUTERS, Phil Noble



KIMBERLEY’S own Charné Maddocks is weaving her magic again. The former Northern Cape High School learner has been selected to be part of the SA Women’s Hockey Squad.







Irish EY Hockey League Preview: Women’s Round 11 & Men’s Round 10.







Dublin: Despite entering the final few rounds of fixtures before the winter break, there are no signs of the intensity dipping as the EY Hockey League sides jostle for position.







Railway Union back on track in Ireland







Railway Union’s women continued their strong rise up the Irish EY Hockey League rankings as they defeated Pembroke 3-0 last weekend, moving into a share of second place.







Old Georgians complete perfect phase one in England







English men’s reigning champions Old Georgians made it 11 wins out of 11 last weekend with a narrow 4-3 win against Wimbledon to complete a perfect first phase of the season.







Lahore Women Hockey Club lifts Khelta Punjab Games hockey title







LAHORE - Lahore Women Hockey Club trounced Shiza Fatima Khawaja Hockey Club by 7-1 in the final hockey clash of division level Khelta Punjab Games at Pakistan's National Hockey Stadium on Wednesday.







Legendary Goalkeeper Hinch Joins 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum to Share Insights & Vision for Goalkeeping Excellence



https://res.cloudinary.com/usopc-prod/image/upload/ar_1.7777777777777777,c_fill,g_faces:auto,w_1200/q_auto/f_auto/v1/NGB%20Field%20Hockey/Events/2024%20National%20Coaches%20Forum/FU12407294874-2



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is delighted to announce that celebrated former goalkeeper Maddie Hinch will be presenting at the 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum, taking place December 3 from 11:10 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. ET.

https://www.usafieldhockey.com/news/2024/november/27/legendary-goalkeeper-hinch-joins-2024-virtual-national-coaches-forum





Field Hockey Canada Honouring the Past



Celebrating Decades of Canadian Field Hockey National Teams







Field Hockey Canada is proud to announce the launch of the “Honouring the Past” project, which is shared with our community on our website. This initiative layers on the fantastic work of the Hall of Fame to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of Canadian National Teams at major competitions over the past 50 years. This celebration on the webpage is designed to preserve these historic team rosters and photos, ensuring that the athletes, staff and teams are shared with our community and continue to inspire future generations of Canadian hockey players and fans.







Hockey’s first ever participation in Olympic Solidarity Youth Athlete Development Programme







The International Hockey Federation (FIH), with the support of Olympic Solidarity, the Asian Hockey Federation, the Malaysian National Olympic Committee, the Malaysian Hockey Confederation and the Raja Ashman Shah Hockey Academy will be delivering the FIH World Youth Hockey5s Festival from 16-21 December 2024 in Ipoh, Malaysia.



