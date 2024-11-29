Friday 29 November 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam



All times GMT +1



30 Nov 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR)

01 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR)

02 Dec 2024 14:30 BEL v GER (RR)



2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR)

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25: Action begins on Saturday!







The wait is nearly over as the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 bursts into action in just two days! The highly anticipated opening matches are set to take place on 30 November, in two iconic locations: Hangzhou, China, and Amsterdam, Netherlands, promising a spectacular start to this season of international hockey action.







FIH Hockey Pro League pre-season interview with Joep de Mol







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







FIH Hockey Pro League pre-season interview with Pien Sanders







As we inch ever closer to the start of the FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25 season, we are excited to bring you an exclusive pre-season interview series with players from the world’s top hockey nations participating in the “League of the Best”.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



28 Nov 2024 16:45 BAN v PAK (Pool B) 0 - 6

28 Nov 2024 19:00 JPN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 3



29 Nov 2024 16:45 TPE v THA (Pool A)

29 Nov 2024 19:00 OMA v CHN (Pool B)



30 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool A)

30 Nov 2024 14:30 BAN v MAS (Pool B)

30 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v TPE (Pool A)

30 Nov 2024 19:00 PAK v OMA (Pool B)



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan thrash Bangladesh 6-0 in Junior Asia Cup Hockey



This is Pakistan's second consecutive win in tournament, following their opening 7-2 triumph over China



By Faizan Lakhani





Pakistani and Bangladeshi players during the ongoing 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey in Muscat, Oman on Thursday, November 28, 2024.



KARACHI: Pakistan extended their winning streak in the 2024 Junior Asia Cup Hockey with a dominant 6-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second group match in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.







India beat Japan 3-2 in Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024



Thokchom Kingson Singh, Rohit and Araijeet Singh Hundal scored for India







Muscat (Oman): The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team registered a hard fought 3-2 victory in their second Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 match against Japan, in Muscat, Oman today. Thokchom Kingson Singh (12’) opened the account for India but Japan’s Neo Sato (15’, 38’) scored soon after to restore parity. As both teams traded penalty corners in the second half, Rohit (36’) gave India the lead but Neo Sato found the back of the net again to level the scores. Araijeet Singh Hundal (39’) seized the lead for India again towards the end of the third quarter and India held on to a one goal lead to seal their hard fought victory.







India registers 3-2 win over Japan



India leads the Jnnior Asia Cup Pool A standings with six points from two matches.





India celebrates scoring a goal against Japan.



The Indian Junior Men’s hockey team registered a hard-fought 3-2 victory in its second Junior Asia Cup match against Japan in Muscat on Thursday.







India holds its nerve to pip Japan - Highlights



India survive a late Japanese onslaught to emerge with a 3-2 victory.





The Indian keeper Singh, effected one save after another to deny Japan and was duly adjudged the Player of the Match.



The Indian junior men's hockey team faced a spirited Japan in its second match of the 2024 Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup, in Oman, on Thursday.







Malaysia on the brink of getting JWC ticket



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia started their JAC campaign by beating China 5-2 and Oman 9-1.



KUALA LUMPUR: A win over lowly Bangladesh tomorrow will not only secure Malaysia a place in the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman, but also a ticket to the Junior World Cup (JWC) in India next year.

Cowie, Marcano get call-up to T&T squad for Hockey World Cup



by Walter Alibey





FILE - National men's indoor hockey team coach Raphael Govia, second from right, back row, poses with his team at the welcomed ceremony held at the VIP Lounge of Piarco International Airport in March after competing at the Indoor Pan American Cup in Calgary, Canada. T&T won silver.



Darren Cowie heads a strong 21-man squad for the Federation of International Hockey (FIH) Indoor Hockey World Cup at the Zatika Arena in Croatia in 2025, from February 3-9.







Podium finish for Wilson at Masters Hockey World Cup





Alison "Al" Wilson and her Australian teammates came third at the 2024 Masters Hockey World Cup.



ALISON “Al” Wilson has won a bronze medal in the green and gold at the 2024 Masters Hockey World Cup in New Zealand.







Hockey was an escape route from studies but it shaped my career, says India forward Abhishek



The 25-year-old, who was also a member of the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze-winning side, is a big fan of Portuguese football great Cristiano Ronaldo and his work ethic.





FILE PHOTO: Abhishek Abhishek of Team India looks on during the Men's Pool B match between India and Belgium on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024.



Olympic bronze medal-winning forward Abhishek took up hockey as an escape route from studies, and he has never regretted the decision as the sport has given him recognition, stardom and all that he aspired to be in life.







Blaze v Chill: Hockey One champs recall star for semis



Justin Chadwick







The Brisbane Blaze will bank on a never-say-die spirit and the inclusion of Kookaburras star Jake Whetton when they attempt to defend their Hockey One men's crown this weekend.







Kasur rout Sheikhupura 4-0 in Khelta Punjab Games hockey event



LAHORE - Pakistan's Khelta Punjab Games division level boys’ hockey event got underway under the auspices of Sports and Youth Affairs Department Punjab.







Landmark ASC investment package a golden start for Australian hockey







Hockey Australia welcomes the groundbreaking sports investment package from the Australian Sports Commission (ASC), marking a major milestone for Australian hockey as it starts preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.



