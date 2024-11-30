Saturday 30 November 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam



All times GMT +1



30 Nov 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR)

01 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR)

02 Dec 2024 14:30 BEL v GER (RR)



Pool Standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR)

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Channel 4 announced as England Hockey’s broadcast partner







England Hockey secures three-year deal to showcase FIH Hockey Pro League on Channel 4 platforms, including YouTube and streaming services.







England Hockey boost with Channel 4 TV deal



By Rod Gilmour







Channel 4 says it will be broadcasting ‘one of the world’s most exciting sports’ to a wider UK audience following a three-year deal with England Hockey to show FIH Pro League matches.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



29 Nov 2024 16:45 TPE v THA (Pool A) 0 - 1

29 Nov 2024 19:00 OMA v CHN (Pool B) 2 - 7



30 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool A)

30 Nov 2024 14:30 BAN v MAS (Pool B)

30 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v TPE (Pool A)

30 Nov 2024 19:00 PAK v OMA (Pool B)



1 Dec 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool A)

1 Dec 2024 14:30 CHN v BAN (Pool B)

1 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v PAK (Pool B)

1 Dec 2024 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Double Olympic bronze medallist Harmanpreet, next aiming for coveted World Cup title



India has to date won three World Cup medals -- bronze in 1971 (Barcelona), silver in 1973 (Amstelveen, Netherlands) and gold in 1975 (Kuala Lumpur) under Ajitpal Singh’s leadership.





Indian Captain Harmanpreet Singh in action at the PFC India vs Germany Bilateral Hockey Series 2024 at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in New Delhi on October 24, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap/ The Hindu



India men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has two Olympic bronze medals in his cabinet but rues about missing out on World Cup glory, an anomaly that he wants to set right in the next edition of the mega event in 2026.







Canberra, Melbourne make Hockey One men's decider



Adrian Warren



Canberra Chill and Hockey Club Melbourne will be fighting it out to secure a breakthrough Hockey One men's gold medal on Sunday after claiming thrilling semi-finals in Hobart.







Abby Wilson eyes national selection revival with record-setting season on the eve of Finals







When Abby Wilson runs out with the NSW Pride on Saturday afternoon to face the Brisbane Blaze in the semi-finals at the Tasmanian Hockey Centre, she’ll likely be buoyed by a fond memory.







Hockey India launches official mobile application ahead of Hockey India League







New Delhi — In a significant step towards further democratizing the sport and enriching the fan experience, Hockey India on Thursday launched the official Hockey India and Hockey India League application for mobile devices.







Doordarshan announced as official broadcast partner for Hockey India League



The Hockey India League will be broadcast on the Doordarshan with eight teams playing in men's tournament and four in women's.





Hockey India League is set to return in December 2024.



Doordarshan has decided to partner with the Hockey India League as the official broadcaster for the season starting in December.







Navneet Kaur to lead Delhi SG Pipers’ women’s team in the renewed Hockey India League



s2h team







Indian national women’s team’s vice-captain Navneet Kaur, who scored a sensation goal in the vital knock-out match in the recent Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy, has been named to lead the Delhi based franchise SG Pipers in the forthcoming Hockey India League. Their men’s team will be co-captained by Australia’s triple Olympian, Jacob Whetton and India’s double Olympic medallist Shamsher Singh.







Delhi SG Pipers announces Navneet Kaur as captain for Women's HIL



Experienced Indian player Navneet Kaur will lead Delhi SG Pipers in the first-ever Women's Hockey India League.







Delhi SG Pipers announced Olympian and India international Navneet Kaur as the captain of their women's team in the Hockey India League on Friday.







Shamsher Singh and Jake Whetton will co-captain Delhi SG Pipers in HIL



Delhi SG Pipers will have two captains in the upcoming Hockey India League with Shamsher Singh and Jake Whetton sharing the duties.







India international Shamsher Singh and veteran Australian player Jake Whetton will be the Delhi SG Pipers co-captains in the upcoming Hockey India League.







We are all #MadeForHockey!







On the occasion of the FIH Diversity and Inclusion Day (30 November 2024), the global hockey community is invited to reinforce its commitment to some of the most important values in sport, and society.



