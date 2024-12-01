Sunday 1 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam



All times GMT +1



30 Nov 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR)

02 Dec 2024 14:30 BEL v GER (RR)



Pool Standings

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR)

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

New FIH Hockey Pro League season kicks off with gripping shootout wins for China and the Netherlands







The new FIH Hockey Pro League season kicked off with two high-quality encounters featuring three of the teams that contested gold-medal matches at Paris 2024.







FIH Hockey Pro League - Review



By Tariq Ali



The sixth edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League started in Hangzhou, China for the women's event and in Amsterdam, Netherlands for the men's teams.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



30 Nov 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool A) 2 - 0

30 Nov 2024 14:30 BAN v MAS (Pool B) 2 - 2

30 Nov 2024 16:45 IND v TPE (Pool A) 16 - 0

30 Nov 2024 19:00 PAK v OMA (Pool B) 6 - 0



1 Dec 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool A)

1 Dec 2024 14:30 CHN v BAN (Pool B)

1 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v PAK (Pool B)

1 Dec 2024 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A)



2 Dec 2024 is a rest day



Pool standings



Scintillating India outclass Chinese Taipei 16-0



Dilraj Singh top scores with four goals in the high-scoring encounter







Muscat (Oman): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team continued their dominant performance at the Men's Junior Asia Cup as they convincingly beat Chinese Taipei 16-0 in their pool A match here in Muscat, Oman on Saturday. Dilraj Singh (17', 40', 45', 57') starred in the match with four scintillating goals while Indian defence held sway with goalies Bikramjit Singh and Prince Deep Singh ensuring a clean slate.







Riding on its 3-2 win against a tough opponent like Japan in its previous match, India began attacking early on that fetched positive outcome against Chinese Taipei. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Misfiring Young Tigers held to a draw by Bangladesh



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian forward T. Naaveennash Panicker (in blue) attempts to tackle a Bangladesh player in their Junior Asia Cup match today.



KUALA LUMPUR: An underperforming national junior hockey squad were lucky to escape with a 2-2 draw against Bangladesh at the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat today (Nov 30).







Hardik Singh named UP Rudras captain for Hockey India League 2024



Head coach Paul Van Ass expressed confidence in Hardik’s ability to lead the team





Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras in the upcoming HIL. | Photo Credit: K MURALI KUMAR



Indian midfielder Hardik Singh has been named captain of the UP Rudras for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) season. The team’s owner, Mr. Madhavkrishna Singhania, praised Hardik as a “true leader on and off the pitch.”







From drag flicks to stardom



Sufyan Khan made history in 2024 as the first Pakistani hockey player to win an FIH award



By Ijaz Chaudhry







Since the establishment of the FIH Awards, the International Hockey Federation has nominated several Pakistani players in the last 25 years. These include megastars like Sohail Abbas, the scorer of the highest number of international goals; Salman Akbar, one of the finest goalkeepers of his time; Shakeel Abbasi, a mercurial forward; and outstanding midfielder Waseem Ahmed, among others.



