Monday 2 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam



All times GMT +1



30 Nov 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 2)

02 Dec 2024 14:30 BEL v GER (RR)



2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 2 - 1

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR)

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Dutch men sneak another shootout win as Chinese women edge England







Day two of the new FIH Hockey Pro League season saw hosts China claiming their first maximum points of the tournament in Hangzhou after coming from behind in an action-packed match to beat England’s women.







Newbies England women show future talent





China held out against England PIC: FIH



Becky Manton, of Wimbledon, scored with her first touch in international hockey as England women tested a host of debut players to the global game.







England lose to China in Pro League opener





Goalkeeper Miriam Pritchard in action at the Paris Olympics Image source, Getty Images



An inexperienced England women's side lost 2-1 to China in their opening Pro League match in Hangzhou.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



1 Dec 2024 12:15 THA v JPN (Pool A) 1 - 9

1 Dec 2024 14:30 CHN v BAN (Pool B) 1 - 1

1 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v PAK (Pool B) 1 - 4

1 Dec 2024 19:00 KOR v IND (Pool A) 1 - 8



2 Dec 2024 is a rest day



3 Dec 2024 09:00 TPE v OMA (9-10th Place)

3 Dec 2024 11:30 BAN v THA (5-8th Place)

3 Dec 2024 14:00 KOR v CHN (5-8th Place)

3 Dec 2024 16:30 PAK v JPN (Semi-Final 1)

3 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v MAS (Semi-Final 2)

India secures commanding 8-1 victory against Korea in Men's Junior Asia Cup



Arshdeep Singh scored a hattrick for India; setting up Semi Final clash with Malaysia







Muscat (Oman): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team played their last Pool A match of the Men's Junior Asia Cup against Korea today in Muscat, Oman and registered an 8-1 win. Araijeet Singh Hundal (3’, 37’), Arshdeep Singh (9’, 44’, 60’), Gurjot Singh (11’), Rosan Kujur (27’) and Rohit (30’) found the back of the net in the game for India. While Taehyeon Kim (18’) scored the only goal for Korea. With this victory, India will advance to the Semi Final on 3 December, where they will have to face Malaysia.







All win Indian colts to take on Malaysia in the Junior Asia Cup semifinal



The All-win Indian colts will take on Malaysia in the Tuesday semifinal of the Junior Asia Cup. In the last pool match yesterday, Amir Ali’s India put up yet another sterling show to defeat South Korea with a whopping score of 8-1. Araijeet Singh Hundal (3’, 37’), Arshdeep Singh (9’, 44’, 60’), Gurjot Singh (11’), Rosan Kujur (27’) and Rohit (30’) struck for India while Taehyeon Kim (18’) scored the only goal for Korea.







India hammers Korea 8-1 to top Pool A; faces Malaysia in semifinal



India faces Pool B’s second-placed team Malaysia, which secured seven points from four matches, in the semifinal on Tuesday.





India has been the most successful team in Junior Asia Cup history with four titles (2004, 2008, 2015, 2023).



India registered an 8-1 win against Korea in its last Pool A match of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Sunday.







Pakistan thump Malaysia to reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup semi-finals



Victory also paves Pakistan’s qualification in next year's Junior Hockey World Cup



Pakistan and Malaysia's players in action during their 2024 Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup clash on Dcember 01, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation



MUSCAT: Sufiyan Khan scored a hat-trick as Pakistan romped to a crushing 4-1 victory over Malaysia here on Sunday and qualified for the semi-finals of the ongoing 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.







Sufiyan’s hat-trick propels Pakistan to Junior Hockey Asia Cup semifinals







MUSCAT - Pakistan’s junior hockey team stormed into the semifinals of the 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup with a resounding 4-1 triumph over Malaysia on Sunday.







Malaysia fall to Pakistan in JAC



Malaysia players (in yellow) in action against Pakistan in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, earlier today (Dec 1). — PIC FROM ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered their first defeat in the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat today.







Hockey India announces 20-member Indian Junior Women's Team for Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman



The defending champions will be led by Jyoti Singh while Sakshi Rana has been named as Vice Captain







New Delhi: Hockey India has announced a strong 20-member squad for the upcoming Women’s Junior Asia Cup, set to take place in Muscat, Oman, from 7th to 15th December 2024. As the defending champions, India enters the tournament with high hopes after securing their maiden title last year, defeating South Korea 2-1 in the final. This tournament serves as a qualifier for the FIH Hockey Junior World Cup 2025.







Speedy Tigers aim to regain their roar



KUALA LUMPUR: Mizuno Singapore Regional Product Marketing Director, JayVie Ong (fourth from left), Mizuno Malaysia Country Manager, Darren Wong (fourth right), together with (from left), Mizuno Malaysia athletes, Ahmad Luth Hamizan, Muhammad Shaqeem Eiman, Muhammad Azrai Aizad (second right) and Shello Silverius (right) during the unveiling of team Mizuno Malaysia at Sunway Velocity earlier today (Dec 1).



KUALA LUMPUR: The pressure is on the national men's hockey team to buck up after finishing last in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) in Inner Mongolia, China in September.







HC Melbourne make history to win the Men’s Liberty Hockey One League Title







A hat-trick from one of Australia’s best players has helped HC Melbourne win the Liberty Hockey One League for the very first time in its history, beating Canberra 5-2 in Hobart this afternoon.







Unbeaten Champions! Perth Thundersticks dominate to win the women’s Liberty Hockey One League Title







No team could come between the Perth Thundersticks and their very first Liberty Hockey One League title as they dominated the defending champions Brisbane Blaze with a commanding 4-1 win to claim the gold medal in Hobart.







HIL can showcase hockey's global excitement and inspire more countries: Gonzalo Pellet







Germany's celebrated defender and drag-flicker Gonzalo Pellet is set to make a grand return to the Hockey India League representing Hyderabad Toofans in the 2024-35 edition, as per a release from Hockey India



