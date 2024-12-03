Tuesday 3 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam



All times GMT +1



30 Nov 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 3 - 2)

02 Dec 2024 14:30 BEL v GER (RR) 4 - 3



Pool Standings

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 2 - 1

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR)

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Boon the hat-trick hero for Belgian men while women stumble against England







There were mixed fortunes for Belgium on the third day of the new FIH Hockey Pro League season on Monday.







England hold off spirited Belgium fightback



England women have won one and lost one of their opening two Pro League matches



England held off a spirited fightback by Belgium to claim their first victory in the women's Pro League with a 3-1 win in China.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



2 Dec 2024 was a rest day



3 Dec 2024 09:00 TPE v OMA (9-10th Place)

3 Dec 2024 11:30 BAN v THA (5-8th Place)

3 Dec 2024 14:00 KOR v CHN (5-8th Place)

3 Dec 2024 16:30 PAK v JPN (Semi-Final 1)

3 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v MAS (Semi-Final 2)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







In-form India awaits Young Tigers in Junior Asia Cup semi-finals



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian forward T. Naaveennash Panicker (in blue) attempts to tackle a Bangladesh player in their Junior Asia Cup match recently.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior hockey squad will face an uphill battle against defending champions India in the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat today.







Upbeat Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team leaves for Women's Junior Asia Cup



The defending Champions will begin their campaign with opening match against Bangladesh







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team left for the prestigious Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 from Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday morning. The Junior Asia Cup which is a qualifying event for the FIH Junior World Cup is scheduled to be held from 7th December to 15th December 2024 in Muscat, Oman.







Chile to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup







Chile’s capital city, Santiago, will host the 11th edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup next year*, as revealed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) today. The South American nation has become a true cradle for rising stars, hosting this event for the fourth time.







Santiago to host 2025 Women’s Junior World Cup



The last edition of the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup took place in 2023, also in Santiago. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Ten players added to the GB Senior Hockey programme







GB Hockey proudly welcomes ten new players that have been selected to be part of the centralised programme at Bisham Abbey.







GB Hockey offer central contracts ahead of LA Olympics





Henry Croft has enjoyed another stellar season for Beeston PIC: THP



GB Hockey interim coach Zak Jones is “really excited” about Henry Croft after the Beeston forward was handed a central contract in the GB men’s programme as Bisham sets out its stall towards LA 2028 across the men’s and women’s game.







Hoci Cymru Senior Internationals secure GB Training Contracts







Hoci Cymru are delighted to announce that three of our senior internationals have been selected to be part of the centralised GB programme.







NZ Premier Hockey League Finals Day Details







It all comes down to one day. This Saturday 7th December at North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland.







Railway continue superb run, Loreto return to winning ways, Three Rock survive scare to continue hunt, and Lisnagarvey emphatic win keeps them top.







Dublin: A series of late goals have seen another shake up among the title challengers in the Irish EY Hockey League.







2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum Welcomes David Passmore: Insights on the Olympic Journey and Future Growth







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the participation of U.S. Women’s National Team (USWNT) Head Coach David Passmore at the 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum, on December 4 from 12:30 PM to 1:30 PM ET.







Day 6 Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship



Hockey Haryana, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Association of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh Hockey, Hockey Mizoram, Delhi Hockey, Hockey Maharashtra and Hockey Madhya Pradesh qualify for the Quarter Final







Secunderabad: Hockey Chandigarh, Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Punjab, Manipur Hockey, Hockey Andhra Pradesh prevailed on the sixth day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana.







Young hockey players shine as Ellie Cole inspires next gen at APM Hockey For All Clinics







Young hockey players across Australia have been able to enjoy many moments of joy, all while being inspired by Australia’s Most Decorated Female Paralympian at APM’s Hockey For All Clinics.



