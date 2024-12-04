Wednesday 4 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 2 - 1

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR)

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Red Panthers bounce back to turn tables on China







China and Belgium's women's hockey teams clashed for the second time in the new FIH Pro League season in Hangzhou on Tuesday. In their first encounter on Saturday, China held a two-goal lead but Belgium fought back to secure a draw, with the Chinese then winning the shootout. On Tuesday it was the Red Panthers who walked away with maximum points.







England men ready for Argentina test







The England men’s squad are travelling to Argentina to start their FIH Hockey Pro League campaign against Argentina and Ireland from 10 December.







Three USA Umpires & Technical Staff Selected for Upcoming FIH Hockey Pro League







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is excited to announce that two umpires and one technical official will represent USA in the 2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League season.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



2 Dec 2024 was a rest day



3 Dec 2024 09:00 TPE v OMA (9-10th Place) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)

3 Dec 2024 11:30 BAN v THA (5-8th Place) 7 - 2

3 Dec 2024 14:00 KOR v CHN (5-8th Place) 3 - 4

3 Dec 2024 16:30 PAK v JPN (Semi-Final 1) 4 - 2

3 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v MAS (Semi-Final 2) 3 - 1



4 Dec 2024 11:30 THA v KOR (7/8th Place)

4 Dec 2024 14:00 BAN v CHN (5/6th Place)

4 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v MAS (3/4th Place)

4 Dec 2024 19:00 PAK v IND (Final)



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pakistan edge past Japan to reach Junior Hockey Asia Cup final



Pakistan will face either India or Malaysia in the final



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistan and Japan's players in action during their 2024 Men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup clash on December 03, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation



MUSCAT: Hannan Shahid’s twin strike led Pakistan to a hard-fought 4-2 victory over Japan here on Tuesday and qualified for the final of the ongoing 2024 Men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.







India book Final ticket with 3-1 victory against Malaysia in Men's Junior Asia Cup



Dilraj Singh (10’), Rohit (45’) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52’) scored for India







Muscat (Oman): The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team took on Malaysia in the Semi Final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup against Korea today in Muscat, Oman and defeated them 3-2 to advance to the Final. Dilraj Singh (10’), Rohit (45’) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52’) found the back of the net for India in the tie while Kamaruddin Azimuddin(57’) scored a consolation goal for Malaysia towards the end of the game.







Another India-Pak final, now in Muscat Junior Asia Cup



s2h team







Beating Malaysia in the semi-final, Amir Ali’s Indian colts have entered the final of the Muscat Junior Asia Cup and set up expected summit clash against Pakistan, who are also undefeated here. Dilraj Singh (10’), Rohit (45’) and Sharda Nand Tiwari (52’) found the back of the net for India in the semis today while Kamaruddin Azimuddin(57’) scored a consolation goal for Malaysia towards the end of the game. India has been defeating Pakistan in the finals of this genre of competition,. India beat Pakistan 5-2 in 2004 final, 6-2 in 2015 and 2-1 in 2023.







Malaysia go down fighting to India in JAC Cup semi-finals



By Aftar Singh





Malaysian players (in yellow) in action against India in the Junior Asia Cup semi-final in Muscat, Oman. Pic courtesy of AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers played one of their best matches against defending champions India before going down 3-1 in the semi-finals of the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat on Tuesday.







Young Tigresses set sights on Junior World Cup qualification



By Aftar Singh





The national junior women's hockey squad will compete at the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman on Cec 7-15.- PIC COURTESY: MALAYSIA HOCKEY CONFEDERATION.



KUALA LUMPUR: The national junior women's hockey squad will be on an important mission at the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) in Muscat, Oman (Dec 7-15).







Week 11 Review of the England Hockey League







Loughborough Students go into the Christmas break with a three point advantage at the top of Division One North on the back of a 5-1 win over local rivals Nottingham University, five different scorers finding the target.







2024 National Hockey Festival Concludes







NAPLES, Fla. – It was all warm weather and good times at the 2024 National Hockey Festival, which concluded this past Sunday at the Paradise Coast Sports Complex in Naples, Fla. For the second year, the event was sponsored by Approach Clothing and powered by partner 3STEP Sports.







Quarter Final Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024



Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Association of Odisha advance to the Semi Final







Secunderabad: Hockey Mizoram, Hockey Jharkhand, Hockey Madhya Pradesh, and Hockey Association of Odisha advanced to the Semi Final after victories in their respective matches on the seventh day of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana.







Matson Named To Forbes 30 Under 30







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - North Carolina Field Hockey head coach Erin Matson added another line to her already exhaustive resume when she was named to Forbes' annual 30 under 30 list for 2025 on Tuesday morning.







Regrets and regenesis — reflecting on field hockey’s 2024 season



The Cavaliers ultimately found mixed results in Coach Ole Keusgen’s first season as head coach



By Eleanor Buchanan





The Cavalier seniors pose for a group picture on Senior Day, Oct. 20. Courtesy Virginia Athletics



By all accounts, Virginia field hockey should have been a contender for a national championship this season — even after losing longtime Coach Michelle Madison, who stepped away in the final weeks of the 2023-24 season.







Hall of Famer Richard Aggiss recognised with Presidential honour







One of Australian hockey’s greatest contributors has received the sport’s highest Presidential honour, with former Kookaburras coach Richard Aggiss AM awarded a President’s Award at the FIH Stars Awards in Oman.







CADP's The Gateway for Central America







In October, Panama hosted the Hockey 5 Development Tournament, where Costa Rica claimed the women's trophy, and Guatemala triumphed in the men's category. For the participating teams, this competition represents their first step into the international arena, allowing them to gauge their level against other teams. It is a meeting of opportunities—a great beginning.







Are hockey clubs outside M25 effectively feeders for university and London sides?







With each passing season, London continues to attract the country’s most talented players in the domestic game with clubs dominating the Premier Division, writes Pete Jackson.



