Thursday 5 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 2 - 1

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 4 - 0

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Dominant China outgun England women to cap off incredible year







Hosts China rallied from their first loss of the new FIH Hockey Pro League season a day earlier with a dominant victory over a young England side in Hangzhou on Wednesday.







England beaten 4-0 by China in Pro League





Chen Yang scored one of China's four goals. Getty Images



England's women were dominated by China as they lost 4-0 to the hosts in a Pro League match in Hangzhou.







Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



4 Dec 2024 11:30 THA v KOR (7/8th Place) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

4 Dec 2024 14:00 BAN v CHN (5/6th Place) 6 - 2

4 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v MAS (3/4th Place) 2 - 1

4 Dec 2024 19:00 PAK v IND (Final) 3 - 5



Final Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Bangladesh, China and Thailand book their place in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup for the first time!







The Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 came to an end today with India claiming the gold medal with a 5-3 victory over Pakistan in the final at Muscat, Oman. India, Pakistan, Japan, Malaysia, Bangladesh and China finished in the top 6 positions, with 6 qualification spots available from Asia for the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2025, which for the very first time has been expanded to include 24 teams from around the world! However, India as hosts of the upcoming Junior World Cup had already secured their spot in the event, which meant Thailand, who finished in 7th place at the Junior Asia Cup, also qualified for the next edition of the premier junior hockey event to be played in 2025. Bangladesh, China and Thailand will participate in their first ever FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup!







India retains Men's Junior Asia Cup title with a 5-3 triumph over Pakistan in the Final



Araijeet Singh Hundal leads India to victory with a four goal haul







Muscat (Oman), 4 December 2024: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team beat Pakistan 5-3 in the high scoring Final of the Men's Junior Asia Cup today in Muscat, Oman to successfully defend their title today. Araijeet Singh Hundal (4’, 18’, 47’, 54’) was in top form for India and Dilraj Singh (19’) scored a goal to join him on the scoresheet. While Pakistan's Captain Shahid Hannan (3’) and Sufyan Khan (30’, 39’) did their utmost to keep their team in the tie for the majority of the game.







India defeats Pakistan 5-3 in finals to win its fifth title



The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, to win its fifth title on Wednesday.





India has now won the title in three consecutive editions—2015, 2023, and 2024. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 in Muscat, Oman, to win its fifth title on Wednesday.







India edge Pakistan to win Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024



India also defeated Pakistan in previous edition's final



By Atique ur Rehman





Pakistani and Indian players in action during 2024 men's Junior Hockey Asia Cup final on December 4, 2024. - Asian Hockey Federation



MUSCAT: Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals and led India to beat Pakistan 5-3 and win the 2024 men’s Junior Hockey Asia Cup.







Young Tigers denied podium finish by Japan in Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Japan during today's Junior Asia Cup third-place playoff in Muscat, Oman. PIC CREDIT TO ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia were punished for defensive lapses, suffering a 2-1 defeat to Japan in the Junior Asia Cup third-place playoff in Muscat today.







Young Tigers must reinvent to match top teams at Junior World Cup



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Japan during Wednesday’s Junior Asia Cup classification match in Muscat, Oman. Pic by Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigers need to overhaul their playing style to make an impact at next year's Junior World Cup (JWC) in India.







Full circle for Australia's most-capped hockey player ever Eddie Ockenden, as he retires after two decades







Kookaburras legend Eddie Ockenden has called time on his international hockey career, leaving behind an unprecedented legacy that saw him become a five-time Olympian as he amassed a record 451 international appearances for Australia.







Legendary Aussie Olympian Eddie Ockenden announces his retirement from international hockey



By ANDREW PRENTICE







Kookaburras legend Eddie Ockenden has called time on his international hockey career, retiring as a five-time Olympian with a record 451 international appearances for Australia.







Harmanpreet Singh credits Hockey India League for shaping his career, looks forward to its return



As Hockey India League returns after a seven-year hiatus in a new avatar, Harmanpreet Singh attracted the highest bid (₹78 lakh) in the HIL auction from the JSW-owned Soorma Hockey Club.



Saikat Chakraborty





From winning the Ponty Chadha award for the most promising player of the tournament in the 2015 HIL to becoming one of the world’s top drag-flickers, it has been an incredible journey for Harmanpreet Singh. | Photo Credit: REUTERS



Harmanpreet Singh, the Indian men’s hockey team captain and ace drag-flicker, whose exceptional performances led India to historic Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, breaking a 41-year medal drought, credits the Hockey India League (HIL) for playing a crucial role in shaping his career.







Dutchman Thierry Brinkman is excited to play with Indian players in HIL



Thierry Brinkman will don the Kalinga Lancers colours in the upcoming Hockey India League scheduled to start on 28th December.







One of the finest hockey players in the world, Thierry Brinkman of the Netherlands is excited to play alongside the Indian players in the upcoming Hockey India League.







ABN AMRO EHL FINALS draw sets up big knock-out battles







The stage is set for the ABN AMRO EHL FINALS next Easter at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch with the women’s FINAL12 and men’s FINAL8 line-ups now confirmed.







Irish EY Hockey League Preview: Women’s Round 12







Dublin: The final round in 2024 of the Women’s EY Hockey League beckons, offering sides a last opportunity to jostle for position before the winter break. Given how tight things currently stand at both ends of the table, all ten clubs will enter their respective games with complete focus and determination to perform.







Race for Scottish women’s indoor title starts on Sunday



And so to the start of the indoor season. Sunday at DISC sees the opening salvos of the women`s division 1 with ten games – the men follow on next Saturday.







Celebrating the heartbeat of hockey on International Volunteer Day







Lausanne, Switzerland: Every stick swing, every goal scored, and every victory celebrated in hockey is built on the dedication of countless volunteers. From grassroots programs to elite international tournaments, volunteers form the foundation of hockey. They are the coaches introducing children to the joy of the game, the umpires ensuring fair play, the event organizers orchestrating seamless tournaments, and the mentors shaping the next generation of leaders.







Former MP hockey goalkeeper aims for mayor





Ben Bradley loves hockey PIC: Ben Bradley/x



A hockey-playing former MP is in the running to become mayor of Lincolnshire.



