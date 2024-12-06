Friday 6 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (W)

Hangzhou, China



All times GMT +8



30 Nov 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 1)

01 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 2 - 1

02 Dec 2024 19:30 BEL v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

03 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v BEL (RR) 1 - 2

04 Dec 2024 19:30 CHN v ENG (RR) 4 - 0

05 Dec 2024 19:30 ENG v BEL (RR) 2 - 8



Pool standings

Belgium net eight goals to overwhelm England women







Belgium’s women were forced to battle from behind but produced a devastating final quarter to trounce the young England team 8-2 in Hangzhou, China on Thursday, so reversing the result of their previous encounter three days earlier.







England thrashed by Belgium in Pro League



Alex Brotherton





Justine Rasir and Charlotte Englebert scored against England. Getty Images



England women saw a two-goal lead collapse as they lost 8-2 to Belgium on Thursday in the final game of the China leg of the Pro League in Hangzhou.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



7 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v BAN (Pool A)

7 Dec 2024 14:30 MAS v THA (Pool A)

7 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v SRI (Pool B)

7 Dec 2024 19:00 TPE v HKG (Pool B)



India won Jr Asia Cup for the fifth time



By Tariq Ali



Indian men's junior hockey team won Jr Asia Cup for the record fifth time beating Pakistan by 5-3. India won the cup for the three times in a row. For the Indian team Araijeet Singh Hundal scored four goals in the final match at Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman, 2024.







Dar Hockey Academy's Sufyan Tops Scoring Charts at Junior Asia Cup



By Ijaz Chaudhry





Sufyan Receives Player of the Match award Pakistan vs China



Only a few weeks back, Pakistani defender and drag-flicker Sufyan Khan won the FIH Rising Star of the Year award.







Triumphant Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team return to Bengaluru



India clinched their fifth Men’s Junior Asia Cup title in Oman yesterday







Bengaluru: The Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team touched down in Bengaluru today after a dominating performance at the Men’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. India took on arch rivals Pakistan and beat them 5-3 to successfully defend their Men’s Junior Asia Cup title. With this triumph India have sealed their fifth Men’s Junior Asia Cup title and solidified their position as one of the best teams in Asia.







India set sights on Junior World Cup





Araijeet Singh Hundal finished as India’s top-scorer in the Junior Asia Cup.



A few tough matches tested the junior Indian hockey team during its successful title defence at the Junior Asia Cup and now the players are determined to do well in next year’s World Cup at home. The team returned to Bengaluru on Thursday after a stellar campaign in Muscat, Oman, where they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in a thrilling final.







Chile to host Women's Junior Hockey World Cup



Santiago, Chile will once again take centre stage for the 11th edition of the FIH Women's Junior Hockey World Cup in 2025, marking the fourth time the prestigious event has been staged in the capital, with Netherlands set to defend their 2023 title at the same venue.







Rio Olympics bronze-winning German coach Altenburg joins Kalinga Lancers



The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers will kick off its campaign against UP Rudras in Rourkela on December 30.





Altenburg, 43, is Germany’s youngest-ever senior men’s coach and boasts over a decade of coaching experience. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Valentin Altenburg, who guided Germany to a bronze medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been appointed head coach of the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers for the upcoming Hockey India League.







Olympic medal-winning coach Valentin Altenburg joins Kalinga Lancers



German coach Valentin Altenburg will join Kalinga Lancers as the head coach for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League.







Former Germany head coach Valentin Altenburg has joined the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers as the head coach for the upcoming Hockey India League 2024.







Mixed challenges as Fiji hockey prepares for Pacific Cup



Iliesa Tora





Fiji v New Zealand Barbarians. 2014 (file image) Photo: Facebook / Oceania Hockey Federation



Fiji's preparation for the 2024 Oceania Pacific Cup hockey tournament at the Laucala Hockey Turf in Suva, starting Monday, has been a mixed bag.







451 and out! Eddie Ockenden calls time on hockey career





Eddie Ockenden leads out Australia PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images



Kookaburras great Eddie Ockenden has called time on his stellar international career, the five-time Olympian finishing among the most capped of all time — an Australian record of 451 matches.







Semi Final Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024



Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand won their Semi Final fixtures and sealed their spot in the Final







Secunderabad: Hockey Madhya Pradesh and Hockey Jharkhand won their Semi-Final fixtures and sealed their spot in the Final of the 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024 being held at the South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam in Secunderabad, Telangana.







Big blow to India as shooting, hockey out of 2026 Youth Olympics



The IOC announced that 25 sports included in the competition programme and 10 designated as part of the engagement programme.







NEW DELHI: In a significant setback to India’s medal prospects, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) executive board has removed shooting, weightlifting, and hockey from the roster of medal sports for the much-anticipated 2026 Youth Olympic Games (YOG) in Dakar, Senegal. The decision was made during a meeting held in Lausanne on December 3, where the IOC confirmed the events and athlete quotas for the Games, scheduled to take place from October 31 to November 13, 2026.







Banned Camp.



By Ashley Morrison



There used to be a saying that sport reflected life. That often it was unfair.



Of course this was in the main referring to sporting competition, and how some days decisions go your way, and others they do not. Some days when you deserve to lose you win, and others when you should have won you end up losing.







2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum Comes to a Close







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The 2024 Virtual National Coaches Forum concluded this week, offering two days of world-class learning from top coaches around the globe. Headlined by Alyson Annan, Head Coach of the China Women’s National Team, and Thomas Tichelman, Assistant Coach of the India Men’s National Team and consultant for USA Field Hockey, the event delivered a wealth of valuable insights for coaches at every level.







Capelli Sport to Become Exclusive Official Apparel & Kit Provider of USA Field Hockey







NEW YORK, N.Y. – Today, USA Field Hockey and Capelli Sport unveiled a multiyear partnership aimed at amplifying the organization’s mission to Grow the Game, Serve and Inspire Membership, and Succeed Internationally. This new partnership will enable Capelli Sport to expand their presence in field hockey, as the company continues to develop teamwear uniforms and lifestyle apparel in new markets. Capelli Sport will be the official apparel supplier through 2029, including the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, with the national teams debuting the new uniforms in January 2025.



