Saturday 7 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +1



7 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR)

8 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 14:30 GER v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Live scores



FIH Match Centre



Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



7 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v BAN (Pool A)

7 Dec 2024 14:30 MAS v THA (Pool A)

7 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v SRI (Pool B)

7 Dec 2024 19:00 TPE v HKG (Pool B)



8 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v THA (Pool A)

8 Dec 2024 14:30 KOR v SRI (Pool B)

8 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v HKG (Pool B)

8 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v BAN (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup 2024: Preview







From 7-15 December 2024, the best junior Asian women’s hockey teams will compete in Muscat, Oman in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, with five spots up for grabs in the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup 2025, to be played in Chile, with an expanded competition format that will feature 24 teams for the very first time!







Young Tigresses target top five in women's Junior Asia Cup



By Aftar Singh





Coach Lailin Abu Hassan (Left, in red) conducting a team talk during training in Oman today ahead of the women’s Junior Asia Cup. — PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigresses are aiming for a top-five finish at the upcoming Junior Asia Cup (JAC) to secure qualification for next year's Junior World Cup (JWC).







Sreejesh continues to take baby steps as India Colts’ coach with Junior Asia Cup title



Having earned his maiden call-up to the national camp in 2004 for the Junior Asia Cup, India’s recent triumph at the tournament with him as coach holds special value for PR Sreejesh.



Uthra Ganesan





The Indian junior men’s hockey team defeated Pakistan 5-3 in the final of the Men’s Junior Asia Cup 2024. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Having earned his maiden call-up to the national camp in 2004 for the Junior Asia Cup, India’s recent triumph at the tournament with him as coach holds special value for P. R. Sreejesh. It is his maiden title in his new role that made it more special.







Wales Masters shine on world stage







It's been a huge year for Masters hockey in Wales, with October and November capping it all off in style.







Pakistan Hockey team receives 25 days daily allowance



The payment follows a delay caused by a lack of funds earlier this year



By Sohail Imran





Pakistan hockey players celebrating - X



LAHORE: The players of Pakistan's national hockey team have received a daily allowance for 25 days for their participation in the Asian Hockey Champions Trophy.







From idolising Manpreet Singh to playing with him, life comes a full circle for Amir Ali



Bagged by Team Gonasika for a remarkable Rs 34 lakh at the HIL auction, Amir’s rise from humble beginnings to the top of Indian hockey is nothing short of inspirational.





Amir, who is a defender, recently led the Indian Team to a Junior Asia Cup title win and now he is excited to play in the upcoming Hockey India League while aiming to continue his winning momentum. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Amir Ali, the 20-year-old captain of the Indian Junior Men’s Hockey Team, is set to make his mark in the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25.







Hina Bano battles conservative family to carve her path for Women's HIL



Young Indian midfielder Hina Bano has come a long way after battling her conservative family and is set to feature in Women's HIL.





Indian Hockey Midfielder Hina Bano. (Photo Credits: Hockey India)



oung midfielder Hina Bano failed to make the Junior Women's Asia Cup 2024 squad due to her rehab, but she is determined to make a mark in the first-ever Women's Hockey India League 2024/25.







Den Bosch fixture schedule confirmed







The match schedule for the ABN AMRO Euro Hockey League FINALS at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch next Easter has been confirmed with the route to continental glory laid out.







Final Results: 14th Hockey India Sub Junior Women National Championship 2024



Hockey Jharkhand beat Hockey Madhya Pradesh in the Final; Hockey Association of Odisha finish third







Secunderabad: Hockey Jharkhand emerged victorious over Hockey Madhya Pradesh in a thrilling final to claim the title at the 14th Hockey India Sub-Junior Women National Championship 2024. The tournament was held at the prestigious South Central Railways Sports Complex, RRC Ground, Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad, Telangana.







Jharkhand triumphs over Madhya Pradesh 1-0 to win sub-junior women hockey nationals



Jharkhand recorded a 1-0 win over Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Hockey India Sub-junior national hockey championship for women at RRC Ground on Friday.



V. V. Subrahmanyam





Jharkhand which won the Hockey India Sub-junior women’s hockey national championship in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Jharkhand recorded a 1-0 win over Madhya Pradesh in the final of the Hockey India Sub-junior national hockey championship for women at RRC Ground here on Friday.



