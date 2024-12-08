Sunday 8 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +1



7 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 3

8 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 14:30 GER v BEL (RR)



Pool standings

Germany collect first win of season with gritty victory over Dutch men







Germany claimed their first victory of the new FIH Hockey Pro League Season on Saturday, earning a hard-fought win over hosts, the Netherlands in Amsterdam.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



7 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v BAN (Pool A) 19 - 0

7 Dec 2024 14:30 MAS v THA (Pool A) 3 - 0

7 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v SRI (Pool B) 15 - 0

7 Dec 2024 19:00 TPE v HKG (Pool B) 7 - 0



8 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v THA (Pool A)

8 Dec 2024 14:30 KOR v SRI (Pool B)

8 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v HKG (Pool B)

8 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v BAN (Pool A)



9 Dec 2024 16:45 TPE v KOR (Pool B)

9 Dec 2024 19:00 MAS v IND (Pool A)



Lailin demands more as Young Tigresses edge Thailand in JAC opener



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Thailand during Saturday's JAC Group A match at Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat today (Dec 7). — PIC FROM ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Coach Lailin Abu Hasan was far from impressed despite the Young Tigresses starting their Women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) campaign with a 3-0 victory over Thailand in a Group A match in Muscat today (Dec 7).







Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup - Records



By Tariq Ali



The tenth edition of the Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup to be start at the Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman, 2024







Preview: India set to defend its title at the Women's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman



India will begin its campaign against Bangladesh on December 8







Muscat: The Indian Junior Women’s Team is all set to compete in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, as they aim to defend their title from last year. The tournament, scheduled from 7 to 15 December 2024, also serves as a qualifying event for the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, which will be held in Chile.







Coach urges Young Tigresses to step up against India in JAC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia’s Nurshamine Azureen Badusha (in blue) in action against Thailand during the women’s Junior Asia Cup Group A match at Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman, on Saturday. - Pic from Asian Hockey Federation.



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigresses must come up with an effective strategy to stop favourites and defending champions India, powered by five senior players, in a Women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) Group B match in Muscat tomorrow.







2024 Oceania Intercontinental Cup

Suva



All times GMT +12



Men



9 Dec 2024 11:15 TGA v SOL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 15:00 FIJ v TGA (RR)



Women



9 Dec 2024 09:00 SAM v SOL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 12:45 FIJ v SOL (RR)



Sufyan Khan upbeat about Pakistan hockey’s gold prospects in future



Mohammad Yaqoob





Pakistan’s hockey team member Sufyan Khan. — Instagram/sufi_kh5



LAHORE: Fast-emerging drag-flicker Sufyan Khan has expressed confidence that 2025 will be the year Pakistan’s hockey team clinches gold at a major tournament.







Rohidas, World’s best rusher and one warrior we wished for’, says Coach Van Eijk



Rohidas has 200 international caps to his credit and has scored more than 25 goals.



Tamil Nadu Dragons Dutch head coach Rein Van Eijk believes Olympic-medal winning India defender Amit Rohidas is the best “first rusher” in the world and hopes his multiple skills will benefit the franchise in the upcoming revamped Hockey India League (HIL).



