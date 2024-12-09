Monday 9 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +1



7 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 3

8 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3- 1)

9 Dec 2024 14:30 GER v BEL (RR)



Netherlands men clinch another shootout win after draw with Belgium







The Netherlands men claimed their third shootout victory out of four games they’ve played in the new FIH Hockey Pro League season so far.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



8 Dec 2024 12:15 CHN v THA (Pool A) 8 - 0

8 Dec 2024 14:30 KOR v SRI (Pool B) 10 - 0

8 Dec 2024 16:45 JPN v HKG (Pool B) 13 - 0

8 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v BAN (Pool A) 13 - 1



9 Dec 2024 16:45 TPE v KOR (Pool B)

9 Dec 2024 19:00 MAS v IND (Pool A)



10 Dec 2024 16:45 HKG v SRI (Pool B)

10 Dec 2024 19:00 THA v BAN (Pool A)



India begins campaign with a big 13-1 win against Bangladesh



Mumtaz Khan starred for India with four splendid goals







Muscat: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team got off to a rollicking start at the Women's Asia Cup as they comfortably defeated Bangladesh 13-1 in their Pool A match here in their opening game at the prestigious event. Mumtaz Khan (27', 32', 53', 58') top scored in the team's victory with four goals, while Deepika (7', 20', 55') and Kanika Siwach (12', 51', 51') completed a hat-trick of goals in India's high-scoring encounter. Manisha (10'), Beauty Dung Dung (33') and Sakshi Rana (43') too put their name on the scoresheet. For Bangladesh, Orpita Pal (12') was the lone goal-scorer.







2024 Oceania Intercontinental Cup

Suva

Senior Hockey5s



All times GMT +12



Men



9 Dec 2024 11:15 TGA v SOL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 15:00 FIJ v TGA (RR)



10 Dec 2024 08:00 FIJ v SAM (RR)

10 Dec 2024 09:30 VAN v SOL (RR)

10 Dec 2024 13:15 FIJ v VAN (RR)



Women



9 Dec 2024 09:00 SAM v SOL (RR)

9 Dec 2024 12:45 FIJ v SOL (RR)



10 Dec 2024 10:15 FIJ v SAM (RR)

10 Dec 2024 16:15 TGA v SOL (RR)

10 Dec 2024 18:30 TGA v VAN (RR)



Fiji beat Warriors in men’s hockey



Taina Tuiwai







The Fiji Men’s hockey side showcased their strength, matching the prowess of the Fiji Warriors with a commanding 5-1 victory in their opening game at the Oceania Pacific Cup this afternoon.







Electric new talent bolsters powerful 2025 Hockeyroos Squad







A raft of returning, exciting talent will strengthen a confident Hockeyroos squad heading into 2025 and beyond as head coach Katrina Powell names a 24-strong lineup with an eye to the LA 2028 Olympic Games.







'Power abuse': Exiled Hockeyroo Rosie Malone blows up after career 'abruptly and inexplicably ended' by administrators



Exiled Hockeyroo blasts former coach



Damien McCartney





Rosie Malone. Getty



Exiled Hockeyroo Rosie Malone has ripped head coach Katrina Powell and accused Hockey Australia executives of "power abuse".







Falcons women claim NZ Premier Hockey League title





The Falcons women celebrate winning the Premier Hockey League final in Auckland at the weekend.Supplied



The Falcons women completed a dominant season by claiming the Premier Hockey League title.







'Excited about the challenge': Odisha Warriors' Neha on captaincy in HIL



Having recently won the Asian Champions Trophy with the Indian women's team, Neha now steps into the captaincy role with sheer enthusiasm and focus.





Neha will lead Odisha Warriors in the women's Hockey India League. (Photo credit: Hockey India)



Odisha Warriors captain Neha is all set to embark on a new journey as she leads her team in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25, starting on January 12.







North Durban athletes shine for SA at Masters Hockey World Cup





Jacqui-Leigh Goldstone (43), Chontel Bilton (43) and Wendy Snelling (38) all represented the South Africa Masters Hockey team in their respective age groups at the World Masters Hockey World Cup held in Cape Town.



THREE Riverside Hockey Club members recently represented South Africa in their respective age group teams at the World Masters Hockey World Cup held in Cape Town.







FIH President Tayyab Ikram Inspires the Next Generation of Hockey Stars in Hangzhou, China







In a visit that brought passion, purpose, and the spirit of hockey to the forefront, FIH President Tayyab Ikram recently traveled to Hangzhou, China, where he was warmly welcomed by the Chinese Hockey Association. The highlight of his visit was the Opening Ceremony of the FIH Pro League Season 6, a glittering event that showcased China's deep commitment to the sport.



