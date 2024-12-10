Tuesday 10 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Amsterdam, Netherlands



All times GMT +1



7 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v GER (RR) 2 - 3

8 Dec 2024 14:30 NED v BEL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3- 1)

9 Dec 2024 14:30 GER v BEL (RR) 3 - 6



Pool standings



Women

Santiago del Estero, Argentina



All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR)

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Another Boon hat-trick propels Belgian men to victory over Germany







The first Amsterdam stage of the new FIH Hockey Pro League season came to an end on a triumphant note for the Belgian men.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



9 Dec 2024 16:45 TPE v KOR (Pool B) 2 - 7

9 Dec 2024 19:00 MAS v IND (Pool A) 0 - 5



10 Dec 2024 16:45 HKG v SRI (Pool B)

10 Dec 2024 19:00 THA v BAN (Pool A)



11 Dec 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool B)

11 Dec 2024 14:30 SRI v TPE (Pool B)

11 Dec 2024 16:45 BAN v MAS (Pool A)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v IND (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







India record dominant 5-0 win over Malaysia



Deepika netted a hat-trick in India's dominant win







Muscat: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team continued their winning momentum with a commanding 5-0 victory over Malaysia in their second Pool A match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Deepika (37’, 39’, 48’) scored a hat-trick, while Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke (32’) and Kanika Siwach (38’) added to the scoresheet. After a goalless first half, India found their rhythm in the later quarters, securing a comfortable win to maintain their strong form in the tournament.







Coach urges Young Tigresses to rebound after India humbling at JAC



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in red) in action against India during Monday's JAC Group A match in Muscat, Oman. - Pic from Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: The Young Tigresses were outclassed 5-0 by defending champions India in a women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) Group A match in Muscat on Monday.







2024 Oceania Intercontinental Cup

Suva

Senior Hockey5s



All times GMT +12



Men



9 Dec 2024 13:30 SOL v SAM (RR) 6 - 4

9 Dec 2024 18:00 SOL v TGA (RR) 8 - 2



10 Dec 2024 10:15 SOL v FIJ (RR) 0 - 6

10 Dec 2024 14:45 SAM v FIJ (RR) 2 - 10

10 Dec 2024 15:30 SOL v VAN (RR) 5 - 2

10 Dec 2024 18:30 FIJ v VAN (RR) 13 - 2



11 Dec 2024 08:45 SAM v TGA (RR)

11 Dec 2024 14:00 SAM v VAN (RR)

11 Dec 2024 14:45 FIJ v TGA (RR)



Pool standings



Women



9 Dec 2024 12:00 SAM v FIJ (RR) 1 - 9

9 Dec 2024 16:30 FIJ v TGA (RR) 12 - 0



10 Dec 2024 11:45 VAN v TGA (RR) 5 - 3



11 Dec 2024 08:00 VAN v SAM (RR)

11 Dec 2024 12:30 TGA v SAM (RR)

11 Dec 2024 16:15 FIJ v VAN (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Pacific Cup 2024 : Fiji men's hockey triumphs Solomon Islands 6-0 victory



By Iliana Biutu





Source : Fiji Hockey Federation



The Fiji men’s hockey team continued their strong form on day two of the 2024 Pacific Cup, defeating the Solomon Islands 6-0 in an impressive performance.







Fiji Women’s hockey making waves after two commanding victories against Samoa and Tonga



By Mosese Raqio





Source : Fiji Hockey Federation



The Fiji Women’s Hockey side is making waves in the 2024 Pacific Cup Hockey Competition after securing two comfortable wins in the first two rounds of the competition that is currently underway at the Suva Hockey Centre in Laucala Bay.







A Wrap On The Premier Hockey League for 2024







Saturday 7th December marked the final day of the 2024 Premier Hockey League at North Harbour Hockey Stadium in Auckland. Four matches held over one day, determined the final placings and ultimate champions in both the Men's and Women's leagues.







Black Stick stars as South Islanders win national hockey title



Tony Smith





Alpiners striker and captain Sam Lane in action against Falcons goalkeeper Dominic Dixon in the Premier Hockey League men’s final. Andy Skinner / Photosport



Black Sticks star Sam Lane claimed a hat-trick and a conversion as he captained the Alpiners to the inaugural men’s Premier Hockey League title.







Sardar-esque Hardik Singh a future India captain contender: UP Rudras' Kane Russell



In an exclusive interaction with Indiatoday.In, UP Rudras defender Kane Russell opened up on the similarities between captain Hardik Singh and the great Sardar Singh. Russell also commented on the impact Hockey India League will have on the sport and what fans can expect from the UP Rudras this season.



Alan Jose John





Hardik will captain UP Rudras in HIL this season (Courtesy: Getty)



New Zealand's Kane Russell is all set for the reinvigorated Hockey India League (HIL), which will be returning after a 7-year hiatus in December 2024. A legend of the sport with more than 250 appearances for the Blacksticks, Russell was never picked by a side in the first iteration of the HIL between 2013 and 2017. But now, the 32-year-old is all set to make his debut after being picked by the UP Rudras during the auction in October.







EHL Top Scorers and Clean Sheet Leaders in Every League







Here are details of the top scorers and goalkeepers who have kept the most clean sheets across the seven men's Divisions of the English Hockey League at the mid-season break.







Day one at the women`s indoor national league and Clydesdale, Watsonians and Dundee Wanderers are victorious



It was an unfortunate start to the day`s proceedings at DISC on the opening day of the Scottish women`s indoor National League division 1 programme with the cancellation of the opening fixture between Dundee Wanderers and Edinburgh University, caused by the latter`s belated withdrawal from the competition. Consequently, also cancelled were Edinburgh University`s later matches against Clydesdale Western and Hillhead.







Tickets now on sale for FINALS in Den Bosch







Tickets are now on sale for the ABN AMRO EHL FINALS next Easter at HC ’s-Hertogenbosch, with prices ranging from €10 to €46 for adults and €7.50 up to €30 fo children.







Second COAS Inter-Club Hockey Championship to commence on December 20



Around 800 registered clubs will participate in the tournament



By Sohail Imran





Second COAS Inter-Club National Hockey Championship 2025. -Author



The highly-anticipated second Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) National Inter-Club Hockey Championship is set to kick off on December 20, with the final phase scheduled to take place between February 3 and 15 at Lahore's National Hockey Stadium.







Hockey Australia accused of ‘power abuse’ after Rosie Malone axed





Rosie Malone strikes on goal for the Hockeyroos PIC: WORLDSPORTPICS/ RODRIGO JARAMILLO



Cast aside Hockeyroo Rosie Malone has accused her former employers of “power abuse” and “abruptly and inexplicably” putting an end to her international career after she was omitted from Hockey Australia’s senior women’s programme for 2025.



