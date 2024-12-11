Wednesday 11 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)
Santiago del Estero, Argentina
All times GMT - 3
10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3
11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR)
12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)
13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR)
14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR)
15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)
Pool standings
Women
10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)
11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR)
12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)
13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)
14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)
5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
FIH Hockey Pro League continues in Argentina as host splits results
The latest segment of the FIH Hockey Pro League kicked off today in Santiago del Estero, Argentina. The hosts split their success between the men’s and women’s teams.
Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024
Muscat (OMA)
All times GMT +4
10 Dec 2024 16:45 HKG v SRI (Pool B) 2 - 0
10 Dec 2024 19:00 THA v BAN (Pool A) 2 - 1
11 Dec 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool B)
11 Dec 2024 14:30 SRI v TPE (Pool B)
11 Dec 2024 16:45 BAN v MAS (Pool A)
11 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v IND (Pool A)
12 Dec 2024 12:15 KOR v HKG (Pool B)
12 Dec 2024 14:30 TPE v JPN (Pool B)
12 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool A)
12 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v THA (Pool A)
Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre
2024 Oceania Intercontinental Cup
Suva
Senior Hockey5s
All times GMT +12
Men
10 Dec 2024 10:15 SOL v FIJ (RR) 0 - 6
10 Dec 2024 14:45 SAM v FIJ (RR) 2 - 10
10 Dec 2024 15:30 SOL v VAN (RR) 5 - 2
10 Dec 2024 18:30 FIJ v VAN (RR) 13 - 2
11 Dec 2024 08:45 SAM v TGA (RR) 5 - 0
11 Dec 2024 14:00 SAM v VAN (RR) 3 - 9
11 Dec 2024 14:45 FIJ v TGA (RR) 13 - 1
12 Dec 2024 08:00 VAN v TGA (RR)
12 Dec 2024 11:45 3rd RR v 4th RR (RR)
12 Dec 2024 12:30 FIJ v SOL (RR)
Pool standings
Women
10 Dec 2024 11:45 VAN v TGA (RR) 5 - 3
11 Dec 2024 08:00 VAN v SAM (RR) 3 - 6
11 Dec 2024 12:30 TGA v SAM (RR) 3 - 2
11 Dec 2024 16:15 FIJ v VAN (RR) 9 - 0
12 Dec 2024 10:15 VAN v TGA (Bronze Medal)
12 Dec 2024 11:00 FIJ v SAM (Gold Medal)
Pool standings
FIH Match Centre
Martin Madden retires from umpiring
One of Scotland’s most successful umpires, Martin Madden, has retired from umpiring. Martin has reached the age limit for international umpiring and feels it is the right time to step back, and focus on supporting umpires and officials in a coaching and assessing capacity.
Inky Zondi Appointed Head Coach of SA Hockey Women
South African Hockey is pleased to announce that Inky Zondi has been appointed as the Head Coach of the South African Women’s Hockey Team. His appointment runs through to the FIH Hockey World Cup in 2026, an important period for the team as they look to build momentum and grow on the international stage, while focusing on climbing the World Rankings.
Burras and Jillaroos teams unveiled to secure 2025 Junior World Cup berths
Incumbent Burra Dylan Brick was a key member of the 2024 Liberty Hockey One League silver medal winning Canberra Chill.
Burras coach Jay Stacy and Jillaroos coach Stacia Strain have named powerful 18-strong U21 teams ahead of the Oceania Qualifiers, which will take place in Auckland from 26 January – 3 February.
Star-studded hockey camp in city from tomorrow
Players of HIL franchisee Soorma Hockey Club to practise at Sector 42 Sports Complex
Deepankar Sharda
Paris, Aug 09 (ANI): India's captain Harmanpreet Singh poses for a picture with his Medal after the team's Bronze Medal victory in the Men's Hockey at the Olympic Games Paris 2024, on Thursday. (ANI Photo/Harmanpreet Singh)
In what could bring the city back on the national hockey map after a gap of around eight years, the Hockey India League (HIL) franchisee — JSW Soorma Hockey Club — is going to host their 10-day preparatory camp at the Sector 42 Sports Complex from December 12.
2024 NZ Community & Service Award Winners Named
On Saturday 7th December the 2024 Community & Service Awards were held to celebrate the outstanding contributions and dedication of individuals and organisations within our hockey community that help drive our sport forward.
Club aims to redefine what it means to be student athlete in hockey
By Nigel Duncan
The University of Strathclyde and Uddingston Hockey Club have confirmed a partnership which, they claim, will “redefine what it means to be a student-athlete”.
UKAD released Prohibited List for 2025
The World Anti-Doping Agency recently released the 2025 Prohibited List, which comes into effect on 1 January. Familiarise yourself with the changes and what methods and substances are prohibited.