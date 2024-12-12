Thursday 12 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR)

14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR)

15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

Women



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 6

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Netherlands women dominate and England men pull off comeback shootout win







The Netherlands women picked up their first win of the new Pro League season in dominant fashion over Germany. Frédérique Malta tallied twice, picking up her 100th goal for the Oranje.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



11 Dec 2024 12:15 JPN v KOR (Pool B) 4 - 0

11 Dec 2024 14:30 SRI v TPE (Pool B) 0 - 5

11 Dec 2024 16:45 BAN v MAS (Pool A) 1 - 6

11 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v IND (Pool A) 2 - 1



12 Dec 2024 12:15 KOR v HKG (Pool B)

12 Dec 2024 14:30 TPE v JPN (Pool B)

12 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool A)

12 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v THA (Pool A)



13 Dec 2024 is a rest day



China edge out a 2-1 win over India to top Pool A



Top scorer Deepika scores in India’s 2-1 defeat against China







Muscat: China defeated India 2-1 in a tightly contested third Pool A match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. With three points won, China confirmed its spot in the Semi Final as the Pool A winners. Jinzhuang Tan (32’) and Lihang Wang (42’) were the goalscorers for China. Deepika (56’) scored her seventh goal for India to lead the tournament’s goalscorer’s leaderboard.







Deepika’s goal goes in vain as India loses 1-2 to China



The rematch of the 2012 final lived up to expectations, with India creating opportunities and dominating the first two quarters, but the scoreline remained goalless.





India, the defending champion had earlier registered convincing wins, thrashing Bangladesh 13-1 and Malaysia 5-0 in its first two matches of the five-team tournament. | Photo Credit: PTI



Defending champion India suffered a 1-2 defeat to three-time winner China in their third match of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup here on Wednesday.







China hands India its first defeat



With a 2-1 defeat of India, China secured its semi-final spot.





Deepika scored the solitary goal for India. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



China got the better of India 2-1 in a hard-fought match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 at the Hockey Oman Stadium in Muscat, Oman, on Wednesday.







Malaysia thrash Bangladesh in JAC



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in blue) tries to score past the Bangladesh goalkeeper in the Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. — PIC FROM ASIAN HOCKEY FEDERATION



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia routed lowly Bangladesh 5-1 in a Group A match in the women's Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at the Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat on Wednesday.







2024 Oceania Intercontinental Cup

Suva

Senior Hockey5s



All times GMT +12



Men



11 Dec 2024 08:45 SAM v TGA (RR) 5 - 0

11 Dec 2024 14:00 SAM v VAN (RR) 3 - 9

11 Dec 2024 14:45 FIJ v TGA (RR) 13 - 1



12 Dec 2024 08:00 VAN v TGA (RR) 8 - 1

12 Dec 2024 11:45 VAN v SAM (Bronze Medal) 4 - 3

12 Dec 2024 12:30 FIJ v SOL (Gold Medal) 6 - 3



Women



11 Dec 2024 08:00 VAN v SAM (RR) 3 - 6

11 Dec 2024 12:30 TGA v SAM (RR) 3 - 2

11 Dec 2024 16:15 FIJ v VAN (RR) 9 - 0



12 Dec 2024 10:15 VAN v TGA (Bronze Medal) 5 - 3

12 Dec 2024 11:00 FIJ v SAM (Gold Medal) 8 - 2



Vantage Black Sticks Women's USA Test series squad announced







Following a successful Premier Hockey League (PHL) season, where selectors had the opportunity to evaluate six weeks of consistent hockey, Hockey New Zealand are pleased to announce its Vantage Black Sticks Women’s USA Test Series squad ahead of the upcoming games against the USA in January 2025. The squad will play in a series of four matches, including two test matches plus two practice matches, scheduled to take place in Auckland in January. The two test matches are set for 17th January at 5:30pm and 19th January at 3:00pm.







Why international players are withdrawing en masse from the HIL



Unattractive salary, Xmas time and unhappening venue are the reasons many cite.



by Mihir Vasavda





The Indian Express has learnt that so far, 18 men’s players, primarily from the Netherlands and Germany, have pulled out. Additionally, seven women players have withdrawn as well. (File)



In October, when the Hockey India League (HIL) player auctions were held, eight men’s and four women’s franchises snapped up 96 international stars. Now, with a fortnight left for the competition to begin, more than one-fourth of them have pulled out.







I know I had some weaknesses, but when the team needed me I gave it oxygen: PR Shreejesh





PR Sreejesh. (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)



Injury forces you to introspect. In 2017, PR Sreejesh had the world at his feet. Then came the injury. "The next day someone else took my place," PR Sreejesh tells us. "Even in the newspapers, you started to put someone else's picture. Everyone started to forget me. That day I realized, 'Okay, hockey is not your life. Hockey is part of your life'.







U-16 & U-18 Women’s Athletes Selected to Attend January 2025 Junior National Camp





Mark Egner, US U18 Women's Head Coach



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff have evaluated and finalized the roster of U-16 and U-18 women’s athletes invited to the January 2025 Junior National Camp (JNC).







Opening day of the Scottish men's Indoor National League and day two for the women’s competition



For three decades and more Grove Menzieshill were Scotland's most successful men's indoor club.



