Friday 13 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 1 - 0

13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR)

14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR)

15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

Women



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 6

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 3

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Argentina men secure first victory in dramatic fashion, women bested by the Netherlands







With a full crowd in attendance, the top two women’s teams in the world went head-to-head at Santiago del Estero Hockey Club. The Netherlands came out on top, 3-2, despite a strong performance from Argentina.







Ireland and England play out thrilling draw in Argentina as IRL begin their FIH Pro League Campaign.







Argentina: At 00:30 Irish time night before last night, Ireland began their second season in the FIH Pro League by securing a point against World #3 England.







England take shootout win over Ireland in Pro League





James Albery scored England's first goal against Ireland in Argentina. Image source, Getty Images



England men staged a late comeback before earning a 3-2 shootout victory against Ireland in the Pro League in Argentina on Thursday.







2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



13 Dec 2024 17:15 NAM v IRL (RR)

13 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NZL (RR)



Women



13 Dec 2024 18:30 IRL v RSA (RR)



Sarah Hawkshaw named as new captain of the IRL Women’s Hockey team replacing Katie Mullan







Dublin: Sarah Hawkshaw has been named captain of the Ireland Women’s hockey team ahead of this weekend’s franchise tournament at the Sport Ireland Campus. Hawkshaw replaces Katie Mullan who recently stepped down after 8 years as captain.







Hawkshaw succeeds Mullan as Ireland captain





Sarah Hawkshaw has been appointed to the Ireland captaincy by head coach Gareth Grundie. Image source, Inpho



Sarah Hawkshaw has been named as Ireland's new captain following Katie Mullan's decision to step down from the role last month.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



12 Dec 2024 12:15 KOR v HKG (Pool B) 12 - 0

12 Dec 2024 14:30 TPE v JPN (Pool B) 0 - 6

12 Dec 2024 16:45 MAS v CHN (Pool A) 0 - 4

12 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v THA (Pool A) 9 - 0



13 Dec 2024 is a rest day



14 Dec 2024 09:00 BAN v SRI (9-10th Place)

14 Dec 2024 11:30 TPE v THA (5-8th Place)

14 Dec 2024 14:00 MAS v HKG (5-8th Place)

14 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v IND (Semi-Final 1)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v KOR (Semi-Final 2)



FIH Match Centre







India enjoy a 9-0 victory over Thailand and progress into the Semi Final



With this win, India have also sealed its spot in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025







Muscat: India dominated on all fronts and defeated Thailand 9-0 in their fourth Pool A match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman. Deepika (28’, 31’, 35’, 55’) scored four goals and leads the scoring charts of the tournament with ten goals. Kanika Siwach (23’, 25’, 40’), Lalrinpuii (27’) and Sakshi Rana (17’) also contributed with goals. With this win, India progressed into the Semi-Final and also sealed a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Chile.







India seals semifinal spot after thrashing Thailand 9-0



With the win, India secured a spot in the semifinal of the tournament and also sealed a spot in the FIH Junior World Cup 2025, to be held in Chile.





Indian players celebrate after scoring a goal against Thailand in the Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024 Pool A match. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



India dominated on all fronts and defeated Thailand 9-0 in its fourth Pool A match at the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman on Thursday.







India reaches semis, qualifies for World Cup



Indian junior women's Asia Cup defeated Thailand to reach the semi-final of the Junior Asia Cup and booked their berth for Junior WC.







Indian women's junior hockey team registered a dominating win over Thailand in their last group game of Asia Cup to reach the semi-final of the tournament on Thursday.







Squads Announced for New Zealand U21 Teams Ahead of Oceania Cup Junior World Cup Qualifier







The New Zealand U21 Women's and Men's teams have been announced for the upcoming Oceania Cup, a Junior World Cup Qualifier event set to take place at Lloyd Elsmore Park in Auckland from January 29th to February 2nd, 2025.







Australia's NT Stingers join Malaysian Hockey League action





The MHL will run for six weeks next year, starting Jan 4. PIC FROM MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Australia's Northern Territory Stingers (NT Stingers) will be the star attraction in next year's Malaysian Hockey League (MHL).







Celebrating 2024: Performance Round-up



2024 has been a fantastic year for our performance squads.







Wales’ senior men have had an impressive year. We witnessed two victorious international campaigns against Scotland and Austria alongside a fantastic European Qualifier campaign which saw a number of players achieve impressive milestones.







GQ Men of the Year 2024: Harmanpreet Singh - India’s hockey captain is a force of nature



Harmanpreet Singh led the country to its second consecutive podium at the Paris Olympics.



By Bhanuj Kappal





Photographer: Nishanth Radhakrishnan. Stylist: Ojas Kolvankar. Left: Shirt by Hermès. Trench coat by KGL; Right: Jumper by Shivan & Narresh. Trousers by Zara



Harmanpreet Singh is Indian hockey’s answer to Cristiano Ronaldo (minus the late-career heel turn). The 28-year-old defender and drag-flick specialist is a talismanic figure—an international superstar who scores goals for fun, a leader both on and off the field, and one of the main architects of Indian hockey’s recent resurgence.



