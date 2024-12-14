Saturday 14 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 1 - 0

13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR)

15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

Women



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 6

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 3

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 5)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR)

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Germany women avenge shootout loss, England men pick up second win







It was a bit of déjà vu for Argentina, as both the women and men finished with similar outcomes to their matches on Tuesday.







Ward scores twice on 100th cap in England win





Sam Ward, wearing a face mask, in action for England Image source, Getty Images



Sam Ward marked his 100th England cap with two goals as they beat Argentina 3-1 in the Pro League.







Controversial decision and late Argentina goal deny Ireland points in the FIH Pro League







Argentina, December 13: Argentina scored with the last play of the game to deny Ireland a share of the points in their second game of the 2024/25 FIH Pro League campaign.







2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



13 Dec 2024 17:15 NAM v IRL (RR) 7 - 2

13 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NZL (RR) 10 - 2



14 Dec 2024 17:15 NZL v IRL (RR)

14 Dec 2024 19:45 NAM v RSA (RR)



Women



13 Dec 2024 18:30 IRL v RSA (RR) 2 - 6



14 Dec 2024 12:45 NAM v RSA (RR)

14 Dec 2024 18:30 IRL v NAM (RR)



Nkosi Cup 2024 | Favourites triumph on opening day of Nkosi Cup







A sell out crowd at the Wynberg Military Base welcomed the opening of the second edition of the Nkosi Cup and they were not disappointed as the favourites took home victories in all three games.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



13 Dec 2024 was a rest day



14 Dec 2024 09:00 BAN v SRI (9-10th Place) 8 - 0

14 Dec 2024 11:30 TPE v THA (5-8th Place)

14 Dec 2024 14:00 MAS v HKG (5-8th Place)

14 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v IND (Semi-Final 1)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v KOR (Semi-Final 2)



Hertzberger retires from international stage







All-time top EHL goalscorer Jeroen Hertzberger has announced his formal retirement from international hockey following a glittering career with the Netherlands.







EHL legend Miltkau retires from german international team







Marco Miltkau – one of the EHL’s most decorated players – has announced his decision to retire from international hockey after a glittering career with Germany.







Slavia ready for big debut EHL challenge







SK Slavia Prague coach Tomáš Procházka says that while the Czech club has some inside knowledge on EHL FINAL12 opponents Surbiton, it will still be a big challenge when they meet in Den Bosch at Easter.







Hockey India League signs three-year telecast deal with Sony Sports Network



This year’s edition is historic as it marks the inaugural season of the Women’s Hockey India League which will commence on January 12.





File photo: Indian skipper Harmanpreet Singh will play for Soorma Hockey Club in the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



The latest edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to kick off on December 28 and all matches will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network after it signed a three-year deal with the league.







Concerts and budget woes pose challenges for Malaysian hockey



By Aftar Singh





National hockey coach Sarjit Singh giving instructions during a training session at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on April 16, 2024. - NSTP FILE PIC



PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) will require an annual budget of RM14 million starting next year to prepare its national teams for international competitions.







USA Field Hockey Announces U-21 USWNT Staff







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce newly appointed staff members of the U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team. Ange Bradley will serve as the head coach and Manuel García Nieto the assistant coach, both on a volunteer basis.







Scottish Hockey announces Emerging Girls training squad for the 2024/25 Cycle







Scottish Hockey has named the 2024/25 National Emerging Girls training squad.







New Scotland pathway coaches announced



Scottish Hockey has announced Mike Irving as the new Scotland Aspiring Boys head coach, and Shenarda Dedic the new Scotland Emerging Girls head coach.







Marc Bakerman answers questions about Hockey5s: Q & A with USA Field Hockey’s LA28 manager



Jana Benscoter







Female Athlete News had the opportunity to connect with USA Field Hockey’s LA28 and National Boys Development manager Marc Bakerman to talk about the newest format of the game, known as Hockey5s.



