Sunday 15 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 1 - 0

13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR) 0 - 8

15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR)

Pool standings



Women



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 6

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 3

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 5)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 1

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR)



Pool standings



Live scores



FIH Match Centre





Ward tallies four in England men victory, Netherlands women overcome Germany







Tied at 1-1 through three quarters, the Netherlands’ women ran away with the win over Germany after notching three goals in the final frame.







Simon Mason commenting on Laura Nunnink's 200th cap



Laura Nunnink gets her 200th cap. In those 200 games she has lost just 5 games, yep, you read that right, 5 loses since her 2013 debut. I remarked to Charlie (Brougham) that I lost more games in an average Champions Trophy week than she has done in 11 years. That grounds ya!!



Simon Mason Facebook account







England prove too much for Ireland in third FIH Pro League outing in Argentina.







Argentina: Ireland endured their heaviest defeat in the FIH Pro League to date as they played England for the second time in Argentina. Having drawn with this morning’s opposition just three days prior, hopes were high entering this tie. However, early goals for England created an impossible task for Ireland, with England eventually running out as 8-0 victors in Argentina.







Ward scores four as England overwhelm Ireland





Ward won his 100th cap for England against Argentina on Saturday. Image source, EPA



Sam Ward scored four goals as England men moved top of the Pro League table , externalwith a one-sided 8-0 win over Ireland in Argentina.







England men aim to top FIH Hockey Pro League





Sam Ward netted double PIC: David Pearce/Team GB



England will aim to top the early FIH Pro League men’s standings over Christmas as Sam Ward netted a double to mark his 100th cap in a 3-1 win over Argentina.







2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



14 Dec 2024 17:15 NZL v IRL (RR) 7 - 3

14 Dec 2024 19:45 NAM v RSA (RR) 2 - 3



15 Dec 2024 16:15 NZL v NAM (RR)

15 Dec 2024 18:45 IRL v RSA (RR)



Pool standings



Women



14 Dec 2024 12:45 NAM v RSA (RR) 2 - 1

14 Dec 2024 18:30 IRL v NAM (RR) 5 - 6



15 Dec 2024 17:30 RSA v IRL (RR)



Pool standings



FIH Match Centre







Defending Champions Deliver Champion Performance







Namibia Women, the defending champions of the Nkosi Cup, arrived at the tournament today and produced two nail biting performances to open their account with a full house. In the mens tournament it was South Africa, the defending champions, who produced a remarkable come from behind win against Namibia.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



13 Dec 2024 was a rest day



14 Dec 2024 09:00 BAN v SRI (9-10th Place) 8 - 0

14 Dec 2024 11:30 TPE v THA (5-8th Place) 1 - 2

14 Dec 2024 14:00 MAS v HKG (5-8th Place) 11 - 0

14 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v IND (Semi-Final 1) 1 - 3

14 Dec 2024 19:00 CHN v KOR (Semi-Final 2) 4 - 1



15 Dec 2024 11:30 TPE v HKG (7/8th Place)

15 Dec 2024 14:00 THA v MAS (5/6th Place)

15 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v KOR (3/4th Place)

15 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v CHN (Final)



Final Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre







Young Tigresses one win away from Junior World Cup ticket



By Aftar Singh





Malaysia (in blue) in action against Hong Kong during Saturday’s Junior Asia Cup playoff match in Muscat. Pic from AHF



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia's Young Tigresses are just one win away from booking a spot in the Junior World Cup (JWC) in Chile, next year.







Defending Champions India prevail 3-1 over Japan to make it to the Final



Goals from Mumtaz Khan, Sakshi Rana and Deepika help India progress into the Final







Muscat: India defeated Japan 3-1 to enter the Final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman as they eye to defend their title. Mumtaz Khan (4’), Sakshi Rana (5’) and Deepika (13’) bagged early goals for India in their victory. Japan’s Niko Maruyama (23’) scored her side’s only goal but couldn’t make a comeback in time to win the tie.







India beat best team in Muscat to enter the Jr Asia Cup final



s2h team







Energetic, enterprise and precise, India stunned the best team in Muscat, Japan, to enter the final of the Junior Asia Cup. The defending champions appeared faster and better finisher inside the circle compared to their brave rivals who had all win backdrop as they locked horns with India in the semis. However, they could not match India on ball possession and precision, especially in the striking circle despite putting up a brave fight back in the last quarter but Indian captain Jothi Singh and goalie Nidhi were beyond breach. It was also too late and too little, as awesome India took its appointed spot in the final deservingly.







Olympian B. DeBerdine Retires from U.S. Women’s National Team







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-year career with the U.S. Women’s National Team and more than 9 years within the women’s program, Brooke DeBerdine (Millersville, Pa.) has officially announced her retirement from the team. The 25-year-old Paris 2024 Olympian competed in 55 international matches for Team USA.







Penn Manor grad retires from U.S. Women's National Team for field hockey



BRIAN SMITH





Brooke DeBerdine during a 2023-24 FIH Pro League field hockey match vs. Great Britain in London. © Worldsportpics/ Will Palmer Courtesy of USA Field Hockey



Brooke DeBerdine, a Penn Manor grad and 2024 Olympian in field hockey, has retired from the U.S. Women’s National Team, USA Field Hockey announced on Saturday.







Hockey India League signs three-year deal with Hero MotoCorp as title sponsors



HIL tournament is set to begin on December 28 featuring eight men’s teams. In a first, Women’s Hockey India League has also been introduced in which four teams will participate.





Hero MotoCorp will be the title sponsors for Hockey India League starting this season. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Hockey India League announced the signing of Hero MotoCorp as its title sponsor for the next three seasons starting 2024-25 on Saturday.







The new custodian of the goal



Ijaz Chaudhry





Faizan Janjua | Facebook



The 2024 Men’s Junior Asia Hockey Cup in Muscat, Oman, went more or less according to script. India, which is No 2 in FIH junior rankings, won the final, defeating Pakistan, the second-ranked Asian side (No. 9 in FIH junior rankings).







The hockey team of Kabul Province became the champion of the 8th edition of the Afghanistan Indoor Championship.







The 8th round of Afghanistan national hockey team selection tournament was held with the participation of 9 provinces in the form of 18 teams and 250 athletes in the category of juniors and adults, hosted by Kabul province.







MHC raises concern over 26 concerts at National Hockey Stadium





National players training at the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil in March 2024 - NSTP FILE PIC



PUTRAJAYA: Concerns are mounting over the National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil hosting 26 concerts next year, with the Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) fearing it could disrupt national team preparations and damage the facility's artificial turf.



