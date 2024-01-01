India won Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

By Tariq Ali
Indian junior women's hockey team won the 9th edition of the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 defeated China in the penalty shootout by 3-2 when the final match ended in a 1-1 tie at the Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman.
Placement matches
Gold medal - India 1-1 (3-2) China
Bronze medal - South Korea 1-1 (3-2) Japan
5th and 6th place - Malaysia 6-0 Thailand
7th and 8th place - Chinese Taipei 6-1 Hong Kong
9th and 10th place - Bangladesh 8-0 Sri Lanka
Indian men's junior hockey team also won Junior Hockey Asia Cup defeated Pakistan by 5-3 at the same venue earlier this month.
Final standings
Women's Junior Asia Cup
1 IND 2 CHN 3 KOR 4 JPN 5 MAS 6 THA 7 TPE 8 HKG 9 Asia a 10 SRI
Men's Junior Asia Cup
1 IND 2 PAK 3 JPN 4 MAS 5 BAN 6 CHN 7 THA 8 KOR 9 OMA 10 TPE
Statistical Records of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024
Highest match scores
China 19-0 Bangladesh
Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka
Japan 13-0 Hong Kong
India 13-1 Bangladesh
South Korea 12-0 Hong Kong
Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong
South Korea 10-0 Sri Lanka
The hat trick scorers
5 goals - Hao Guoting - China 19-0 Bangladesh
4 goals - Rei Yoshida - Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka
4 goals - Lihang Wang - China 19-0 Bangladesh
4 goals - Mumtaz Khan - India 13-1 Bangladesh
4 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 9-0 Thailand
4 goals - Riya Airin - Bangladesh 8-0 Sri Lanka
3 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 13-1 Bangladesh
3 goals - Kanika Siwach - India 13-1 Bangladesh
3 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 5-0 Malaysia
3 goals - Zati Alyani - Malaysia 6-1 Bangladesh
3 goals - Kanika Siwach - India 9-0 Thailand
3 goals - Hanami Saito - Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka
3 goals - Sin Hyonji - South Korea 10-0 Sri Lanka
3 goals - Sana Hayasuke - Japan 13-0 Hong Kong
3 goals - Niko Maruyama - Japan 4-0 South Korea
3 goals - Park Mi- Gyeong - South Korea 12-0 Hong Kong
3 goals - Nur Azureen - Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong
3 goals - Anith Humaira - Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong
3 goals - Nur Azureen - Malaysia 6-0 Thailand
Top scorer
12 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India