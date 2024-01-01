India won Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup

By Tariq Ali



Indian junior women's hockey team won the 9th edition of the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 defeated China in the penalty shootout by 3-2 when the final match ended in a 1-1 tie at the Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman.



Placement matches

Gold medal - India 1-1 (3-2) China

Bronze medal - South Korea 1-1 (3-2) Japan

5th and 6th place - Malaysia 6-0 Thailand

7th and 8th place - Chinese Taipei 6-1 Hong Kong

9th and 10th place - Bangladesh 8-0 Sri Lanka



Indian men's junior hockey team also won Junior Hockey Asia Cup defeated Pakistan by 5-3 at the same venue earlier this month.



Final standings

Women's Junior Asia Cup

1 IND 2 CHN 3 KOR 4 JPN 5 MAS 6 THA 7 TPE 8 HKG 9 Asia a 10 SRI

Men's Junior Asia Cup

1 IND 2 PAK 3 JPN 4 MAS 5 BAN 6 CHN 7 THA 8 KOR 9 OMA 10 TPE



Statistical Records of the Women's Junior Asia Cup 2024



Highest match scores

China 19-0 Bangladesh

Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka

Japan 13-0 Hong Kong

India 13-1 Bangladesh

South Korea 12-0 Hong Kong

Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong

South Korea 10-0 Sri Lanka



The hat trick scorers

5 goals - Hao Guoting - China 19-0 Bangladesh

4 goals - Rei Yoshida - Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka

4 goals - Lihang Wang - China 19-0 Bangladesh

4 goals - Mumtaz Khan - India 13-1 Bangladesh

4 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 9-0 Thailand

4 goals - Riya Airin - Bangladesh 8-0 Sri Lanka

3 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 13-1 Bangladesh

3 goals - Kanika Siwach - India 13-1 Bangladesh

3 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India 5-0 Malaysia

3 goals - Zati Alyani - Malaysia 6-1 Bangladesh

3 goals - Kanika Siwach - India 9-0 Thailand

3 goals - Hanami Saito - Japan 15-0 Sri Lanka

3 goals - Sin Hyonji - South Korea 10-0 Sri Lanka

3 goals - Sana Hayasuke - Japan 13-0 Hong Kong

3 goals - Niko Maruyama - Japan 4-0 South Korea

3 goals - Park Mi- Gyeong - South Korea 12-0 Hong Kong

3 goals - Nur Azureen - Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong

3 goals - Anith Humaira - Malaysia 11-0 Hong Kong

3 goals - Nur Azureen - Malaysia 6-0 Thailand



Top scorer

12 goals - Deepika Sehrawat - India