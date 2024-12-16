Monday 16 December 2024

2024-25 FIH Hockey Pro League (M)

Santiago del Estero, Argentina

All times GMT - 3



10 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

11 Dec 2024 21:30 ENG v IRL (RR) 3 - 3 (SO 3 - 2)

12 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 1 - 0

13 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v ENG (RR) 1 - 3

14 Dec 2024 21:30 IRL v ENG (RR) 0 - 8

15 Dec 2024 21:30 ARG v IRL (RR) 4 - 3

Women



10 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 2 - 2 (SO 3 - 2)

11 Dec 2024 19:00 GER v NED (RR) 1 - 6

12 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR) 2 - 3

13 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v GER (RR) 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 5)

14 Dec 2024 19:00 NED v GER (RR) 4 - 1

5 Dec 2024 19:00 ARG v NED (RR) 3 - 2



Hosts enjoy success on final day of Argentina leg







For the first time since February 2020, the Argentina women’s team took down No. 1 the Netherlands, 3-2, on Sunday night in Santiago del Estero. The action-packed match was won in the final minutes with a goal from Maria Granatto.







Ireland close out 2024 with narrow defeat to Argentina in the FIH Pro League







Argentina: Ireland Men were on the wrong end of a 4-3 scoreline in an exceptionally close final match in Santiago del Estero against Argentina. Ireland took an early lead through Ben Nelson but had to fight back from a goal down on two separate occasions to draw themselves level. However, Argentina ultimately prevailed, netting the decisive goal in the fourth quarter when Bautista Capurro squeezed the ball in at the near post following a penalty corner save from Ireland goalkeeper Luke Roleston.







2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



15 Dec 2024 16:15 NZL v NAM (RR) 4 - 3

15 Dec 2024 18:45 IRL v RSA (RR) 3 - 7



16 Dec 2024 17:15 RSA v IRL (Semi-Final)

16 Dec 2024 18:30 NZL v NAM (Semi-Final)



Women



15 Dec 2024 17:30 RSA v IRL (RR) 4 - 1



16 Dec 2024 12:45 NAM v IRL (RR)

16 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NAM (RR)



FIH Match Centre







Mens Group stage completes, while womens finalists confirmed.







The third day of the 2024 Nkosi Cup saw the tournament complete the group stage in the mens tournament, while the womens tournament saw the two finalists secured despite a couple of group stage games remaining.







Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024

Muscat (OMA)



All times GMT +4



15 Dec 2024 11:30 TPE v HKG (7/8th Place) 6 - 1

15 Dec 2024 14:00 THA v MAS (5/6th Place) 0 - 6 (MAS qualifies for the Junior World Cup)

15 Dec 2024 16:30 JPN v KOR (3/4th Place) 1 - 1 (SO 2 - 3)

15 Dec 2024 19:00 IND v CHN (Final) 1 - 1 (SO 3/5 - 2/5)



FIH Match Centre







China, India, Japan, Korea and Malaysia qualify for Women’s Junior World Cup!







Finishing in the top 5 positions of the 2024 Women’s Asia Junior Cup played in Muscat (Oman), China, India, Japan, Korea and Malaysia have qualified for the FIH Hockey Women’s Junior World Cup Chile 2025 which, for the very first time, has been expanded to include 24 teams from around the world!







India defeat China 1-1 (3-2 SO) in penalty shootout to successfully defend their title



India’s goalkeeper Nidhi made three crucial saves during the penalty shootout to help her side lift the title







Muscat: After a 1-1 draw at the end of regulation time, India prevailed over China 3-2 in the penalty shootout to lift the Women's Junior Asia Cup title for the second time in a row. Jinzhuang Tan (30’) scored the first goal for China but Kanika Siwach (41’) bagged the equaliser in the third quarter for India as the match went into a penalty shootout. India’s goalkeeper Nidhi made three crucial saves during the penalty shootout to help her side lift the title.







India defends Jr Asia Cup, beating brave China on shootout



s2h team







Jyoti Singh led Indian colts lifted the Junior Asia Cup, beating brave China on shoot out after the full time saw both sharing two goals. Indian goalie Nidhi brought off three brilliant saves in the tense shoot out for India to defend the title which they won last year with a narrow 1-0 win over South Korea. Its a double delight for India at Muscat as Amir Ali led India too annexed the men’s version a fortnight ago on the same venue.







India beats China in shootout, defends title



Indian women’s hockey team beat China in the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday to successfully defend its title.





Indian women’s team defeated China in the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Indian women’s hockey team beat China 3-2 in penalty shootout in the final of the Women’s Junior Asia Cup in Muscat, Oman, on Sunday to successfully defend its title.







Goalkeeper Nidhi stars, India win 2nd successive title



After the regulation time ended in a 1-1 stalemate, India prevailed in the shootout 3-2 in Muscat, Oman on Sunday to lift the trophy.





FILE PHOTO: The Indian junior women's hockey team won their second successive Asia Cup final in Oman.



India won their second successive Women's Junior Asia Cup as they defeated China 3-2 in the penalty shootout.







Indian coach ‘Toofan’ Tushar won Jr Asia Cup in 2004, now gets its for girls at Muscat



K. ARUMUGAM







Indian girls made India proud today when they successfully defended their Junior Asia Cup title in Muscat, beating fighting Chinese on shoot out. The victory must be a momentous occasion for the young Indian coach ‘Toofan’ Tushar Khandker. Its a delightful double for the former centre-forward of Indian team, who used to beat even the best of defenders in his heydays. He won the Junior Asia Cup exactly 20 years ago as a player at Karachi, Pakistan. Now, the former Olympian gets it for his girls as chief coach in Muscat.







Young Tigresses qualify for Junior World Cup



By Aftar Singh





A Malaysia player (in red) tries to score against Thailand in a Junior Asia Cup match at Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat today. - Pic credit Asian Hockey Federation



KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia created history by qualifying for next year's Junior World Cup in Santiago, Chile, after thrashing Thailand 6-0 to finish fifth in the Junior Asia Cup (JAC) at Oman Hockey Stadium in Muscat today.







India won Women's Hockey Junior Asia Cup



By Tariq Ali



Indian junior women's hockey team won the 9th edition of the Women's Junior Hockey Asia Cup 2024 defeated China in the penalty shootout by 3-2 when the final match ended in a 1-1 tie at the Oman Hockey Stadium, Muscat, Oman.







Mark Hager leads Kookaburras into a new era with competitive 2025 Squad





Burras and HC Melbourne striking sensation Cooper Burns is set to make his Kookaburra debut in 2025.



Kookaburras head coach Mark Hager is leading the men’s national team into an exciting new era, naming an initial 17-strong Kookaburras 2025 squad that boasts experience and impressive young talent.







Inverleith steals the show with three victories on opening day of Scottish men's indoor





Inverleith won all their three games to take pole position in the men’s indoor National League Division 1, but close behind are champions Western Wildcats with six points from their two games, and Watsonians who moved into third spot also on six points.



