Tuesday 17 December 2024

2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



16 Dec 2024 17:15 RSA v IRL (Semi-Final) 6 - 1

16 Dec 2024 18:30 NZL v NAM (Semi-Final) 3 - 6



17 Dec 2024 17:15 IRL v NZL (3rd-4th Place)

17 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NAM (Final)



Final pool standings



Women



16 Dec 2024 12:45 NAM v IRL (RR) 3 - 3

16 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NAM (RR) 3 - 2



17 Dec 2024 18:30 RSA v NAM (Final)



Final pool standings



One of these two will win the crown







South Africa and Namibia will once again meet in the Men’s and Women’s finals of the Nkosi Cup after triumphing through their semi-finals and group stages respectively.







USMNT Draw with Chile in Opening Match of Tour







SANTIAGO, Chile - After arriving on December 9, the No. 25 U.S. Men's National Team took to the pitch last night at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile for the first of their five game series. The Wolves took a commanding 4-0 lead, but No. 23 Chile came back with a renewed attack in the second half to tie the match, 4-4.







England top FIH Hockey Pro League standings after PC masterclass





England ended year on high note PIC: FIH/Worldsportpics



England men’s bid for a first FIH Pro League title was boosted by pole position over Christmas following the first cluster of matches in the global league.







Netherlands women suffer rare hockey defeat – only 20th since 2004





Argentina enjoyed rare win over the Netherlands PIC: FIH/Worldpsportpics



World No.1 Netherlands women ended 2024 with a rare slip up, as they went down 3-2 to a gleeful Argentina in the women’s FIH Pro League.







Seven Germany hockey stars end international careers







Seven top male and female stars have ended their international careers with Germany’s national sides.







Banned Aussie Olympian survives Kookaburras hockey cull after being arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine in Paris



Tom Craig was banned by Hockey Australia for 12 months earlier this summer. He had been arrested but released without charge at the Paris Games







Tom Craig has retained his place in the 2025 Kookaburras squad following his Paris arrest and suspension, but there's no place for two of his veteran Olympic teammates.







GB Hockey survives Olympic funding cuts with cash boost



By Rod Gilmour





David Ralph speaks to his team during Dutch defeat at Paris 2024 PIC: Chloe Knott/Team GB



Despite failing to medal at the Paris Games, hockey has been spared potentially damaging Olympic programme cuts with a cash injection on the road to the Los Angeles Games in 2028.







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers' HIL foray: A vision for hockey's future in India



For Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, co-owner Tamal Ghosal said, the HIL is more than a competition. It is about contributing to the future of Indian hockey.



By Sudipta Biswas





Officials of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers during the Hockey India League (HIL) auction 2025. (Photo credit: HIL)



The Hockey India League (HIL) is poised for its much-anticipated return. And for Bengal-based Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, the idea behind their participation is as much about the game as it is about the future of sports in India.







Dundee Wanderers push top sides close in Scottish women's indoor



Dundee Wanderers have certainly made their presence felt in the women`s National League; they came within a goal to frustrating the title aspirations of both Clydesdale Western and Watsonians but in the end fell just short. So after Sunday`s action both Clydesdale and Watsonians are out on top with maximum points from four games and in line to top the division.







Brampton to Host 2025 National Championships



U18 and U16 Nationals back in the GTA







Field Hockey Canada is thrilled to announce the dates and locations for the 2025 National Championships. The U18 and U16 Nationals will be held at the end of July and early August in Brampton, Ontario. The tournament will be held at the world class water-based pitch at the Cassie Campbell Community Centre and Fields.



