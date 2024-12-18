Wednesday 18 December 2024

2024 Nkosi Cup

Senior Indoor

Cape Town



All times GMT +2



Men



17 Dec 2024 17:15 IRL v NZL (3rd-4th Place) 5 - 5 (SO 2 - 0)

17 Dec 2024 19:45 RSA v NAM (Final) 3 - 2



Final pool standings



Women



17 Dec 2024 18:30 RSA v NAM (Final) 1 - 3



Final pool standings



Champions defend their titles







Both South Africa men and Namibia women came into the tournament as defending champions, they leave it as champions again. Winning the titles against their African counterparts in the Nkosi Cup Finals.







USMNT Unable to Find Comeback in Second Game of Chile Tour





Credit: Oscar Munoz Badilla



SANTIAGO, Chile – The second game in two days between the No. 25 U.S. Men's National Team and No. 23 Chile at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile saw the hosts take a 3-1 victory.







FIH Hockey Pro League 2024-25: Off to a thrilling start







The 2024-25 edition of the FIH Hockey Pro League has provided fans with thrilling action from the very first whistle, with intense shootouts, dramatic comebacks, and standout performances. Across the first three stages of the season, the competition has already seen several surprises, with some of the world’s best teams battling for supremacy. Here’s a look back at the highlights from the opening stages of the season.







Hockey great Hugo Inglis announces retirement







New Zealand hockey legend Hugo Inglis has officially announced his retirement, drawing an end to an impressive international career that spanned nearly 15 years.







Hockey India League announces free tickets for fans in Ranchi, Rourkela



As explained by HIL Governing committee chairperson Dilip Tirkey, this move is part of Hockey India’s vision to make the sport more accessible to its supporters.





The men’s HIL will kick off on December 28 in Rourkela at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium (in picture), with the final scheduled to take place on February 1m 2025. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Hockey India on Tuesday announced free tickets for the upcoming Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 matches in Ranchi and Rourkela.







PHF needs govt NOC for junior team to travel to India



LAHORE: The Pakistan Hockey Federation will require a no-objection certificate from the federal government for the national squad to travel to India for the Junior World Cup to be held there next year, PHF secretary Rana Mujahid said on Tuesday.



