Thursday 19 December 2024

Namibia’s women win gold



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s women sing the anthem at the Nkosi Cup. File photo



Namibia’s women and South Africa’s men retained the Indoor Hockey Nkosi Cup titles on Tuesday night after two tight finals at the Wynberg Military Base Stadium in Cape Town.







Five Ireland Internationals all set for Hockey India League, competition starts Dec 28







Dublin, December 18: Hockey Ireland would like to wish Katie Mullan, Roisin Upton, David Harte, Jaime Carr, and Tim Cross the very best of luck as they prepare to depart for the Hockey India League, taking place from the December 28, 2024 to February 1, 2025.







HIL a coveted platform for players, says Hyderabad Toofans' Sai Prakash



The CEO of Resolute Sports is confident that the HIL will do wonders for the sport in the country.



By Arjun Mylvahanan





The Hyderabad Toofans team for the 2024-25 HIL. (Photo Credit: Hyderabad Toofans/X)



When Hockey India announced the return of the Hockey India League, it was a no-brainer for Sai Prakash. He wanted to Resolute Sports to own a franchise and be a part of the development of Indian hockey.







Soormas sweat it out at practice session



Ahead of their opening Hockey India League (HIL) campaign, a training camp of JSW Soorma Hockey Club is underway at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Sector 3, in Panchkula.







A thank you to the Australian Hockey Community from the Hockey Australia CEO







To the Australian Hockey Community,



I would like to thank you for your support of our great game of Hockey whether that be by picking up a stick and playing, coaching, umpiring, volunteering or just supporting hockey here in Australia and abroad in 2024.



