Friday 20 December 2022

Hockey world rankings update heading into 2025







As we pull the curtains on the riveting hockey year that was 2024, we take a look at how things look in the world rankings heading into the new year of 2025, that promises to bring even more thrilling hockey action your way!







Indian men’s team ends year placed fifth







Mumbai: The Indian men’s hockey team will end the riveting year in fifth place in the FIH world rankings, while the women’s team is placed ninth in the latest update released by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) on Thursday. The Indian men’s hockey team made history at the 2024 Paris Olympics by winning back-to-back medals at the Games for the first time since the 1972 Olympics in Munich.







USMNT Drops Third Match Against Chile







SANTIAGO, Chile – In a tense and competitive atmosphere, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team faced off against No. 23 Chile in the third game of their five-match series. Despite claiming a lead twice, the Wolves eventually fell, 4-2, at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile.







"Incredibly proud", Queensland stars Jake Whetton and Daniel Beale announce retirement







Two of Queensland's greatest midfielders, Jake Whetton and Daniel Beale, have announced their retirement from international hockey, officially bringing down the curtain after 521 collective international matches for the Kookaburras.







World-class Indoor 2025 World Cup Squads Announced!







The Australian National Indoor hockey teams are primed for a history-making performance at the 2025 Indoor World Cup in Croatia, today unveiling experienced 12-strong women’s and men’s national teams.







Ireland Indoor Teams return home with Bronze from Nkosi Cup, having gone toe-to-toe with the best sides in the southern hemisphere.







Cape Town: Ireland Women’s and Men’s Indoor Teams travelled to Cape Town, South Africa to take part in the Nkosi Cup, an annual indoor hockey tournament arranged by the South African Hockey Association and Pro Series Indoor (PSI). Held in the Wynberg Military Base, Cape Town and running from December 13 – 17, the competition saw Ireland face some of the best Indoor sides in the southern hemisphere, including South Africa and Namibia in both competitions, and New Zealand in the Men’s.







2024-25 Junior, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams Finalized Following Tryout







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the final in-person tryout on December 15, U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team Head Coach Jun Kentwell and staff have added 15 athletes across the Junior, Development and Senior U.S. Women’s National Indoor Teams.







Kalinga Lancers will begin their campaign in Hockey India League against UP Rudras on December 30.







Kalinga Lancers, the Odisha-based franchise in the upcoming Hockey India League, unveiled their official jersey and team anthem in a grand event held in Bhubaneswar. The home jersey features a striking combination of blue and green, while the away jersey retains the vibrant orange and white.







Corporates showed confidence. HIL here to stay: Bhola Nath Singh



For the Secretary General of Hockey India, the HIL is vital in galvanizing the country’s talent.



By Rahul Kargal





Singh recognises the importance of players and is ready to go the distance for them. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



For the longest period of the 20th century, hockey was synonymous with Indian sport. Between 1928 and 1972, the nation medaled every decade at the Olympic games.







Year of the Young Tigresses and Speedy Tigresses



By Aftar Singh





The signs from the national junior and senior women's hockey teams this year are good as their futures look promising following some encouraging results in tournaments. — NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The signs from the national junior and senior women's hockey teams this year are good as their futures look promising following some encouraging results in tournaments.







Ollie Payne signs with Amsterdam Hockey Club





Ollie Payne will move to the top Dutch league in 2025/26 PIC: EVA GILBERT



Ollie Payne will leave Holcombe at the end of the season as the goalkeeper becomes the latest British player to move to the Hoofdklasse after signing with Amsterdam.







USA Field Hockey Releases Updated National Club Rankings Following 2024 Festival







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – USA Field Hockey is pleased to announce the updated outdoor National Club Rankings after the 2024 National Hockey Festival, powered by 3Step Sports. For the second year, teams who also participated in the 2024 edition of Shooting Star Thanksgiving will also receive USA Field Hockey Club Ranking points. These rankings will be reflected in pools for the 2025 Sunshine Showcase with teams set to participate next month.







Scottish Hockey is saddened to hear of the passing of George Guy







A talented player, coach and umpire in his own right, George was a proud member of Edinburgh Hockey Club and was instrumental in introducing hockey to countless youngsters in the city.



