Saturday 21 December 2024

Match Four of Chile Tour Sees USMNT Tie Mendoza





Credit: Oscar Munoz Badilla



SANTIAGO, Chile – The No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team faced a new opponent for game four of their Chile Tour at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile. In their penultimate match, the Wolves tied Mendoza, 2-2.







Bobby Crutchley appointed Performance Director for England & GB Hockey







England & Great Britain Hockey is delighted to announce the appointment of Bobby Crutchley as Performance Director







Bobby Crutchley makes jump back to GB hockey





Bobby Crutchley was GB and England men's coach before leaving in 2018



Bobby Crutchley has made the leap from gymnastics back to hockey as GB and England performance director.







Iran's under-16 boys' hockey team ranks third in world





Iran's under-16 boys' field hockey team won third place in the world for the first time.



Iran's under-16 boys' field hockey team achieved third place in the world for the first time at the tournament in Malaysia.







Development, engagement, empowerment – The mission continues







While 2024 is drawing to a close, the FIH President mission to engage, empower and develop National Associations does not stop!







Yearender 2024: How did Indian men's and women's hockey teams perform?



The Indian men's hockey team successfully defended its bronze medal at the Paris Olympics and beat China in the summit clash to defend its Asian Champions Trophy title. Harmanpreet Singh was remarkable as the leader of the pack.



By Kumar Rupesh





Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND PTI Indian men's and women's hockey teams.



2024 turned out to be a memorable year for Indian hockey and the Indian men's hockey team, in particular. The men's side led by Harmanpreet Singh played some captivating hockey throughout the calendar year and finished fifth position on the FIH men's rankings.







Hockey In 2024: Consecutive Olympic Medals, PR Sreejesh, HIL Make Headlines



Back-to-back Olympic medals after a hiatus of 50 years and the revival of the much-awaited HIL lit up the year for Indian hockey which also saw one of its biggest stars walk into sunset after a glorious career.





India men's hockey team with the Paris Olympics bronze medal© AFP



Back-to-back Olympic medals after a hiatus of 50 years and the revival of the much-awaited HIL lit up the year for Indian hockey which also saw one of its biggest stars walk into sunset after a glorious career.







Discarded Indian hockey star Affan Yousuf aims to find way back through HIL 2024-25



The 29-year-old Affan Yousuf was part of the Indian team until 2017.





(Courtesy : Hockey India)



Affan Yousuf, a former star of the Indian men’s hockey team, has been waiting for an opportunity to prove himself and make his way back into the national setup since 2017. Despite his relentless efforts in the domestic circuit, success remained elusive. However, with the Hockey India League (HIL) returning after a seven-year hiatus, Affan sees a ray of hope for a comeback.







Young forward Kanika Siwach eager to learn and grow through the Hockey India League



Kanika Siwach scored eight goals to finish as the second highest goalscorer in the recently concluded Women’s Junior Asia Cup.





(Courtesy : Hockey India)



Rising star of Indian hockey, Kanika Siwach, is excited to ply her trade in the inaugural Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) with Odisha Warriors. After a stellar performance in the recently concluded Women’s Junior Asia Cup 2024, where she netted eight goals in as many games to finish as the second top scorer for champions India and the fourth overall, Kanika is eager to transition from the junior ranks to the senior stage in this prestigious league.







Sara Ali Khan, King among star-studded line-up at Hockey India League opening ceremony in Rourkela



The 2024-2025 Hockey India League kicks off on December 28 at Rourkela's Birsa Munda Stadium with stars like Sara Ali Khan. Free tickets aim to make the event accessible.



Mohammed Imteshal Karim



The 2024-2025 edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) will kick off with an extravagant opening ceremony at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on December 28 with a star-studded lineup including Bollywood sensation Sara Ali Khan and music artist King set to headline the evening with their performances, a press release from Hockey India stated.







Nike enters British hockey stick market with first collection





Christopher Ruhr has been signed up by Nike



This season the Beaverton, Oregon sports giant Nike (Nike, Inc.) has entered the British hockey market with the launch of its first complete hockey product collection, expanding beyond their range of uniforms and footwear with the addition of sticks.



