Sunday 22 November 2024

Hockey’s flu problem



World Indoor prep hampered by illness



THE T&T NATIONAL men’s senior indoor hockey team’s World Cup preparations are facing a stern challenge from a contagious seasonal influenza that has affected at least eight of their members over the last week-and-a-half.







HIL returns to shape future of Indian hockey



In less than a week, the Hockey India League (HIL) will make a return after a gap of seven years. With the sport on a strong footing, the league, in its new avatar, has the potential to do for Indian hockey what the IPL has done for Indian cricket -- serve as the supply line for the national team and help strengthen the foundations of the sport in the country. Alongside reviving the eight-team men’s league, Hockey India (HI) has also launched a four-team women’s league.







Delhi SG Pipers' Rajkumar Pal aiming for Hockey India League spotlight



In an exclusive interaction with Indiatoday.in, Delhi SG Pipers' Rajkumar Pal opens up about taking the spotlight with his performances and being realistic about the chances of his side in the 2024-25 season of the Hockey India League.



For Delhi SG Pipers' Rajkumar Pal, the journey over the past years in hockey has been sensational. After missing the chance to make the trip for the Tokyo Olympics, the midfielder went back to the drawing board and worked hard. This was rewarded in 2024, when he was part of the Indian team that won the bronze medal at the Paris Olympics.







Inverleith V Western Wildcats the potential highlight of day 2 in the men's indoor competition



So where are we after the opening day of action in the Scottish men's indoor National League division 1?



