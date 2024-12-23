Monday 23 December 2024

USMNT Caps off Chile Tour with Win





Credit: Oscar Munoz Badilla



SANTIAGO, Chile – In their final match of the series and fourth against No. 23 Chile, the No. 25 U.S. Men’s National Team displayed resilience and determination to claim a 3-2 victory. With the win, the Wolves concluded their Chile Tour at the National Stadium Sports Park in Santiago, Chile.







Pacific Cup







The Pacific Cup and Intercontinental Cup were held concurrently in Fiji from the 9th – 12th December. This was the first time this event had been run since 2016. Hosts Fiji showed their dominance across the event, with Fijian teams in all 4 finals, and winning 3.







Hockey India League: A long-awaited return for men and a timely debut for women



While the men’s competition is set to make a comeback after 2017, the women are set to feature in the franchise league for the very first time.



Santadeep Dey,Aashin Prasad





Familiar territory: Kalinga Lancers won the last edition of the Hockey India League back in 2017. It is the only team from the previous version of the tournament that will be returning for HIL 2.0. | Photo Credit: AKHILESH KUMAR/THE HINDU



The murmurs surrounding its return grew louder with the men’s team bagging two successive Olympic bronze medals. Five months since the podium finish in Paris, the revamped Hockey India League (HIL) will finally see the light of day.







Top Indian players deserve their price tag, says Olympic gold medallist Jip Janssen ahead of HIL debut



The 27-year-old drag-flick specialist, a part of the Netherlands men’s team, that won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics, was roped in by Tamil Nadu Dragons for a hefty sum of Rs. 54 lakhs.



K. Keerthivasan





Dutch Hockey player Jip Janssen during the practice session ahead of Hockey League in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu



Drag-flick specialist Jip Janssen was one of the most sought-after players in the Hockey India League auction in October.







Top five overseas players to watch out for in Men's Hockey India League 2024-25



The best players in the world will be playing in the 2024-25 Hockey India League.



Kartik Warrier







The long wait of hockey fans around the globe is set to end, as the Men’s Hockey India League 2024-25 is about to commence on December 28th, seven years after it was halted.







‘Sree, your career as a player is over’: PR Sreejesh reflects on the moment after winning bronze medal playoff against Spain at Paris Olympics



PR Sreejesh recollects why he was emotional after the final whistle after his last match.





At Tokyo 2020, PR Sreejesh played a pivotal role in helping India secure their first-ever Hockey medal at the Olympics since 1980. (Reuters)



Former India goalkeeper PR Sreejesh revealed why he got so emotional after winning the bronze medal playoff against Spain at Paris Olympics.







Goalkeeping is a thankless job: PR Sreejesh



Former India hockey goalkeeper PR Sreejesh says no one remembers the ten saves you have made during the match but they do remember that one goal you conceded.





PR Sreejesh poses for pictures as he celebrates winning the match for bronze. (REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo)



PR Sreejesh, who retired from international hockey after back-to-back medals at the Olympics, says why he never celebrated the goals and explains why “goalkeeping” is a thankless job.







Punjab Police edge out BSF to lift Liberals hockey trophy





The Punjab Police team with the trophy. Tribune photo



Punjab Police beat BSF in the shootout to win the 57th Liberals hockey tournament at PPS Nabha. Punjab Police edged out BSF 4-2 in the shootout after the game ended 3-3 in regulation time.







Western Wildcats take over at the top of Scottish men's indoor



Western Wildcats hit the ground running with convincing victories over title rivals Inverleith and then Watsonians to assert their superiority as it stands. The Cats consequently finished the day three points ahead of Inverleith and six in front of Watsonians.



