Tuesday 24 December 2024

Passmore Names Squad to Compete in Upcoming New Zealand Tour







AUCKLAND, New Zealand – Following a trial and training camp, U.S. Women’s National Team Head Coach David Passmore has named the 22-athlete squad that will travel to Auckland, New Zealand for training, including two official matches against the host nation. Taking place from January 8 to 23, the USWNT formally returns to the pitch following competion at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in July and hosting Germany in November.







Hockey India League 2024-25: Full schedule, fixtures, venues



The Hockey India League is all set to begin on the 28th of December.





Dilip Tirkey, President of Hockey India and Bhola Nath Singh, Secretary General of Hockey India, pictured at the HIL auctions. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



The 2024-25 edition of the Hockey India League (HIL) is set to begin from the 28th of December 2024, marking the return of the tournament after seven year hiatus. This season includes both men's and women's competitions.







Jeremy Hayward excited for reunion with Harmanpreet Singh at Soorma Hockey Club



Just like he did at Dabang Mumbai from 2015 to 2017, Hayward is going to form the defensive unit of the same HIL team with Indian captain Harmanpreet Singh.



Nihit Sachdeva





FILE - Jeremy Hayward of Australia poses with his man of the match award during the final match between Australia and Belgium on day ten of The Hero Hockey League World Final at the Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel International Hockey Stadium on December 06, 2015 in Raipur, India. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Jeremy Hayward had 30-odd international caps and the tag of a world champion to his name when the 21-year-old was picked by Dabang Mumbai for the 2015 season of the Hockey India League (HIL). The Australian defender went on to represent the same side in the next two seasons as well before the league shut down.







Kalinga Lancers to elevate Odisha’s hockey culture via HIL: Sunil Gupta



For Gupta, COO, Vedanta Aluminum, HIL is a way of ushering new talent from the community to the national stage.



By Rahul Kargal





Representatives of the Kalinga Lancers at the HIL auctions. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



Very few Indian states bear a visible association with a sport that is as ubiquitous as Odisha’s allegiance towards hockey.







'We want to continue the legacy of UP in Hockey,' says Amit Kothari, UP Rudras



UP Rudras will be one of the eight teams participating in the men's Hockey India League starting on 28th of December.



By Pritish Raj







The state of Uttar Pradesh holds an unmatchable legacy in Indian Hockey, as it is home to some of the greatest players to grace the Indian jersey and the hockey turf.







Scott Tupper Named Head Field Hockey Coach At Penn





Scott Tupper



PHILADELPHIA – Scott Tupper, a three-time Olympian who helped lead Maryland to four NCAA appearances, two Final Fours and a Big Ten championship, has been named the head field hockey coach at Penn. Tupper spent the past four years with the Terrapins, including the last two seasons as associate head coach under Hall of Fame head coach Missy Meharg.







"2025 is going to demonstrate our objective of empowerment and engagement" - FIH President Tayyab Ikram







As we bid farewell to 2024, FIH President Tayyab Ikram extends his warmest wishes to the global hockey family. Reflecting on a year of remarkable achievements, he highlights how the global hockey community made significant strides both on and off the field. 2024 has been a particularly special year, marking not only the excitement of the Olympic Games but also the centennial anniversary of the FIH. In the full video below, President Ikram shares his vision for 2025, emphasizing the continued growth of the sport and the many new opportunities on the horizon. As we look ahead to the next Olympic cycle and beyond, let’s come together to build on these historic milestones and make 2025 an even more impactful year for hockey worldwide!







FIH releases first-of-a-kind documentary to relive a fascinating 100-year history!







As the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Centenary year draws to a close, don't miss the latest of our milestone's celebrations: a unique, historical and emotional 26-minute documentary that has just been released by hockey’s world governing body!







Hockey Writers’ Club launches first digital and social media award







The Hockey Writers’ Club has opened nominations for its first social media and digital award.



