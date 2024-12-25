Wednesday 25 December 2024

Excitement builds as Rourkela prepares to host Hero Hockey India League after seven years



To make hockey more popular and accessible for all, the opening ceremony and the East, North and South galleries for all matches will be completely free with online booking.



Prasanjeet Sarkar







ROURKELA: The return of Hero Hockey India League (HIL) after a hiatus of seven years has ignited excitement across Sundargarh district as Rourkela is all set to host 40 matches of the major global tournament from December 28.







HIL 2.0: Has Hockey India addressed past mistakes for a sustainable franchise model?



In an era of Indian sports where franchise competitions dominate mainstream sports, and with the Indian men’s team’s performances in successive Olympics, it was a no-brainer for corporates to give HIL another go.



Aashin Prasad





Past imperfect: When the HIL initially folded in 2017, it was mired in issues, with teams facing financial burdens resulting in salary defaults for players and staff, and scheduling conflicts with the international calendar being the primary ones. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



With the Hockey India League (HIL) returning in a fresh avatar after seven years, Hockey India (HI) will want to ensure that its second coming is smooth sailing.







Rewind 2024: Historic Paris bronze marks resurgence of Indian hockey; HIL returns



Tridib Baparnash



A historic second consecutive Olympic medal after a hiatus of five decades marked the resurgence of hockey in the country, which also witnessed the revival of the much-awaited Hockey India League (HIL) after seven years. The year also saw two of hockey’s biggest stars — PR Sreejesh and Rani Rampal — walk into the sunset after glorious careers.







Pakistan juniors jump to ninth in world hockey rankings



By Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: The runners-up position in the Junior Asia Cup 2024 not only improved Pakistan’s ranking from 12th to 9th but also secured them a spot in next year’s Junior World Cup.







Season’s Greetings and Best Wishes for a Happy and Healthy New Year



A Holiday Message to Our Hockey Community







Dear Friends,



As we close out 2024, I want to take a moment to express my immense pride and gratitude for the remarkable progress we’ve made together this year. It’s been a year of growth within our system as we continue to lay the foundations for a sustainable, successful and accessible future. As we reflect on 2024, there’s a few key moments that stood out in particular. I’m excited to revisit some of our key achievements with you.



