Thursday 26 December 2024

India captain Harmanpreet Singh believes Hockey India League will propel women’s team to greater heights



Harmanpreet became the most expensive player in HIL history after being acquired by Soorma Hockey Club for ₹78 lakh during the recent auction.





FILE - India’s captain Harmanpreet Singh controls the ball during the Pool B hockey match between India and Ireland at the 2024 Summer Olympics, in Paris, France, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI



Indian men’s hockey team captain and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh expressed his excitement ahead of Hockey India League (HIL) 2024 as he gears up to lead Soorma Hockey Club.







In HIL, Wegnez is going to share the dressing room at the Soorma Hockey Club with someone who has troubled him a lot since 2015 - Indian skipper and ace drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh.



Nihit Sachdeva





FILE PHOTO: Belgium’s Victor Wegnez in action against India at the 2020 Summer Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP



Hockey India League (HIL) could just be the breath of fresh air Victor Wegnez has been looking for.







All you need to know about Soorma Hockey Club ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.







The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







HIL: Soorma Hockey coach Baart feels having Sardar Singh as a mentor is an asset for players



Chandigarh: Hockey India League (HIL) franchise Soorma Hockey Club's head coach Jeroen Baart believes that having a veteran like Sardar Singh as a mentor will bring a lot of experience for younger players, and it will be beneficial for the team to have input from a former Indian hockey great.







Zach Wallace joins Hyderabad Toofans for Rs 26 lakh, expressing optimism about the potential of the Indian hockey team as HIL returns.







New Delhi: As the Hockey India League (HIL) gears up for its highly anticipated return, the excitement surrounding Indian hockey is palpable. Great Britain's Zach Wallace, who joins the Hyderabad Toofans after being acquired for Rs 26 lakh, shares his optimistic views on the potential of the Indian hockey team.







Armed with a balanced squad and expert coaches, Team Gonasika hopes to ride the local fervour.



By Rahul Kargal





Singh says that a combination of youth and experience should augur well for Team Gonasika. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



The late 80s and the early 90s were a rather frustrating period for Indian hockey.







Olympics hockey bronze aside, lack of grounds a hurdle for talent



Even as no new playground was added to the holy city’s landscape this year, individuals with their performances created a name for the city at international venues. The Indian hockey team that won a bronze medal in the Paris Olympics...



Neeraj Bagga





India’s mens hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh



Even as no new playground was added to the holy city’s landscape this year, individuals with their performances created a name for the city at international venues.







Lankan junior Girls Hockey team excels in Malaysia





Sri Lankan schools under-18 girls hockey team with their coaches and officials.



The Sri Lankan school team emerged Under-18 Girls’ Champions in the 47th ‘Pesta U. S. M. International Age-Restricted Hockey Tournament’ held recently at the Medical University Stadium in Penang, Malaysia.







Shahriman returns to challenge Vikneswaran for KLHA hot seat



By Helmi Talkah





HockAcademy president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin will challenge incumbent I Vikneswaran for the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) top post in the elections on Saturday. NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: HockAcademy president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin will challenge incumbent I Vikneswaran for the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association (KLHA) top post in the elections on Saturday.







A Festive Message from Hockey Ireland







Dear Members,



As we approach the end of another year, we want to take a moment to reflect on 2024 and the incredible progress we’ve achieved together.



