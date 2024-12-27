Friday 27 December 2024

Hockey India League 2024-25: Dual tournaments and top stars in action - where to watch live, full schedule



The men’s tournament will be held from December 28 to February 1 while the women’s event is set to be played from January 12 to 26. Watch live!



By Ali Asgar Nalwala





(Hockey India)



The Hockey India League 2024-25 will begin with the men’s tournament at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday.







Hockey India League: when does it start and which Argentines will be part



By David Mitchell







After seven years, the Hockey India League and will have an Argentine presence. The tournament will begin on December 28, 2024 simultaneously for both branches. The finals are on January 26 (women) and February 1 (men).







Hockey India League returns, franchises brace for 'exciting challenge', 'long haul'



Anish Anand





The HIL player auction saw a lot of interest generated in the new avatar of the league. Hockey India



There's an essential truth to the Hockey India League -- as true in 2024 as it was in 2013 - in that high-quality premier domestic hockey competition is essential for the overall development of the sport in the country. When it ran for five years in its first avatar (only the men's league), India hockey benefited immensely, improving their standards on and off the pitch, and set off a chain of events that culminated in the men's team earning back-to-back Olympic medals.







Here are all the former champions of the Hockey India League (HIL)



From Ranchi Rhinos to Kalinga Lancers- Here are all the teams that have lifted the Hockey India League (HIL) trophy.





Delhi Waveriders, Punjab Warriors, and Kalinga Lancers- Former HIL Champions.



The much-talked franchise-based hockey league, Hockey India League (HIL) is returning to action after a hiatus of seven years.







Hockey India League 2024/25: Harmanpreet Singh named as captain of Soorma Hockey Club



Soorma Hockey Club will begin its inaugural campaign on Sunday, against Tamil Nadu Dragons at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.





File image of Harmanpreet Singh in action. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



Soorma Hockey Club announced double Olympic bronze medalist Harmanpreet Singh as the captain for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League on Friday.







HIL: Tamil Nadu Dragons enter with a strong attacking core – Preview, Squad



All you need to know about Tamil Nadu Dragons ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.





Tamil Nadu Dragons (Photo credit: tndragonshockey/Instagram)



The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







HIL: Rupinder Pal Singh to lead the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers - Preview, Squad



All you need to know about the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers will start their HIL campaign with the first match against Hyderabad Toofans on 29th December.



The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







FIH boss talks hockey's ambitions beyond centenary



By Raúl Daffunchio Picazo



In an exclusive interview with Inside The Games, newly re-elected International Hockey Federation President Tayyab Ikram discusses the Paris Olympics' impact in a memorable 2024 that saw the association celebrate its 100 years, and addresses the future of the sport.



