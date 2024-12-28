Saturday 28 December 2024

Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela

28 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Team Gonasika V Delhi SG Pipers



Official HIL Website







Stage set for historic return of Hero Hockey India League



Delhi SG Pipers will face Gonasika in the season opener today





Gonasika skipper Manpreet Singh in training ahead of the league opener. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



The highly anticipated return of the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to become a reality with a clash between Delhi SG Pipers and Gonasika today, promising a spectacular showcase of world-class hockey and fierce competition.







Hockey India League men’s preview: Full squads analysis and key players



The men’s Hockey India League is back after seven years, with eight teams competing to take home the crown.



Aashin Prasad





Harmanpreet Singh and Manpreet Singh of Team India. Both of them will represent Soorma and Gonasika, respectively, in the upcoming Hockey India League. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



As the teams prepare to battle it out for just over a month in Rourkela and Ranchi in a double round-robin format, followed by the knockouts, Sportstar previews how they look like ahead of the season opener on December 28.







Onus on Gonzalo Peillat to drag Hyderabad Toofans to success – Preview, Squad



All you need to know about Hyderabad Toofans ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.





Hyderabad Toofans (Photo Credit: hyderabadtoofans/Instagram)



The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







All-round Kalinga Lancers aim for ultimate glory – Preview, Squad



All you need to know about Kalinga Lancers ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.





Kalinga Lancers (Photo credit: vendantakalingalancers/Instagram)



The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







A strong Indian core to write a successful chapter of Gonasika - Preview, Squad



All you need to know about Team Gonasika ahead of the 2024 Hockey India League.



By Pritish Raj





A strong-looking Team Gonasika is ready to challenge for the title of Hockey India League 2024-25. (Photo Credits: team gonasika)



The Hockey India League is all set to return to screens following a seven-year-long hiatus. The premier franchise-based competition is slated to commence with the men's event on December 28 before the inaugural women's event of the league is held on January 12.







Kalinga Lancers name Aran Zalewski as captain



The Lancers showcase an impressive combination of seasoned players like Thierry Brinkman and Alexander Hendrickx, alongside rising Indian talents such as Krishan Pathak, Rosan Kujur, and Sanjay.





File photo: Australian field hockey player Aran Zalewski. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Kalinga Lancers has announced Australian Aran Zalewski as its captain for the upcoming season of the Hockey India League. The former co-captain of the Kookaburras played a pivotal role in the Australian hockey team’s success in recent years and will lead the Lancers in their first match against UP Rudras on December 30.







Five Ireland internationals set for Hockey India League





Katie Mullan will play in India after Australia travels PIC: Worldsportpics/ Rodrigo Jaralillo



Irish players Katie Mullan, Róisín Upton, David Harte, Jaime Carr, and Tim Cross will take part in Hockey India League, which starts with the men’s event from December 28.







Super 6s is nearly here







It’s less than a month until you could be sat pitchside cheering on eight teams to see who is going to be crowed National Champion.







Audit issues force postponement of KLHA elections



By Aftar Singh





KLHA president I. Vikneswaran. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur HA (KLHA) annual general meeting (AGM)-cum-elections, scheduled for tomorrow (Dec 28), has been postponed due to a delay in receiving audited accounts from external auditors.







Hockey club chief annoyed over postponement



By Aftar Singh





Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: HockAdemy club president Datuk Seri Megat D. Shahriman Zaharudin is irked that the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Kuala Lumpur Hockey Association's (KLHA), scheduled to be held today, has been postponed.



