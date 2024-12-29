Sunday 29 December 2024

28 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Team Gonasika V Delhi SG Pipers 2 - 2 (SO 2 - 4)



29 Dec 2024 06:00 PM Hyderabad Toofans v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

29 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Soorma Hockey Club v Tamil Nadu Dragons



Photo: Arjun Singh / aceimages for HIL



Rourkela: The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season got off to a thrilling start with Delhi SG Pipers triumphing against Gonasika, at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. Tomas Domene (5`, 39`) scored for Delhi SG Pipers while Struan Walker (26`) and Victor Charlet (35`) scored for Gonasika.







HIL Match 1: Hockey India League has returned, delightfully. With new teams adorning new names, with popular brand Hero in the title, the HIL has hit the turf at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, today.







With the opening ceremony cancelled due to the demise of former prime minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, it wasn’t the grand start that Hockey India had hoped for.



Uthra Ganesan





Domene Tomas red jersey of Delhi celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against Gonasika During Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Saturday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M



The much-awaited Hockey India League finally got off the mark at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Saturday and if the opening day was anything to go by, it was a mixed bag, both on and off the field as Delhi SG Pipers held Team Gonasika 2-2 before taking the bonus point in the shootouts.







Team Gonasika vs Delhi SG Pipers (Photo credit: Shamim Qureshy)



Argentina's Tomas Domene opened the scoring for the league and notched up the equaliser as well for Delhi, either side of goals by Struan Walker and Victor Charlet for Gonasika.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





There was a sense of deja vu on the opening night of the Hockey India League in Rourkela. It all made for a fine spectacle as Delhi and Gonasika played out a rollercoaster 2-2 draw in regulation time to split a point each before the former won the penalty shootout to earn a bonus point on Saturday. (Credit: hockey India)



Graham Reid, the former India coach who is now at the helm for Delhi SG Pipers, said it was ‘great to be back home’. His team was up against an inspired Ollie Payne in goal for Team Gonasika – the England goalkeeper was also the star of the night when India and England played out a thrilling 0-0 draw in the World Cup last year at this very venue. The match ended with Raj Kumar Pal slotting a shootout effort past Payne, just as the Indian attacker had famously done so in India’s sensational backs-to-wall win against Great Britain at the Paris Olympics in the quarterfinal.







HIL 2024/25 opening ceremony: Sara Ali Khan, King performances cancelled following Manmohan Singh’s passing



The league returns after a gap of seven years and will be commenced by the clash between Team Gonasika and Delhi SG Pipers set to start at 8:15 pm IST.





Hockey India League trophy. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT



Performances by Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan and singer King which were scheduled to mark the Hockey India League (HIL) 2024/25 opening ceremony have been cancelled as a mark of respect following the passing of former Primer Minister Manmohan Singh.







Pakistan's National Hockey Championship begins



By Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: The 68th DHA Karachi National Senior Hockey Championship began on Saturday with three exciting matches at Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey stadium.







Hafizuddin returns to action in MHL after injury layoff



By Aftar Singh





National goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman, who has been out of action since June due to a shoulder injury, will get to play in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which begins on Jan 4. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: National goalkeeper Hafizuddin Othman, who has been out of action since June due to a shoulder injury, will get to play in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) which begins on Jan 4.



