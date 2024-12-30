Monday 30 December 2024

Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



29 Dec 2024 06:00 PM Hyderabad Toofans v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 2 - 3

29 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Soorma Hockey Club v Tamil Nadu Dragons. 1 - 1 (SO 4 -1)

30 Dec 2024 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers



Nicolas Keenan scored to clinch the bonus point for Soorma Hockey Club in penalty shootouts







Rourkela: Soorma Hockey Club took on Tamil Nadu Dragons and beat them 1-1 (4-1 SO), clinching the bonus point in penalty shootouts to conclude the second day of action at the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Nathan Ephraums (49’) scored the first goal of the game for Tamil Nadu Dragons in the fourth quarter but Gurjant Singh (54’) quickly equalised for Soorma Hockey Club, ending regulation time as a 1-1 draw.







Jugraj Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (20') and Affan Yousuf (36') score for the winning team







Rourkela: Day Two at the Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 season witnessed thrilling action unfold at the iconic Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Hyderabad Toofans match going down to the wire. It was eventually Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers who won 3-2, with goals by Jugraj Singh (9'), Sukhjeet Singh (20') and Affan Yousuf (36') while Timothy Daniel (41') and Arthur de Sloover (59') scored for Hyderabad Toofans.







While the young forwards of Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers impressed in the victory over Hyderabad Toofans, goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch turned out to be the hero for Soorma Hockey Club against Tamil Nadu Dragons.



Uthra Ganesan





Affan Yousuf (left) celebrates after scoring a goal for Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers against Hyderabad Toofans during a Hockey India League (HIL) match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. | Photo Credit: M VEDHAN/THE HINDU



Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers (SRBT) had bet big on its young forwards while building the team and they did not disappoint as the team began its Hockey India League journey with a 3-2 win against Hyderabad Toofans on Sunday.







s2h team







Two contrasting matches were played on Day 2: While Bengal Tigers overcame the fighting Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 on the first encounter of the day, the second one between Soorma and Dragons turned out to be a run of the mill stuff at the Birsa Munda international hockey stadium, Rourkela. Soorma won the shoot out 4-2 to collect more points than Tamil Dragons after the full time saw them tied.







Goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch was named player of the match as Soorma Hockey Club beat Tamil Nadu Dragons.





Delhi Soorma (blue) and Tamil Nadu Dragons players in action (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The Soorma Hockey Club got the better of Tamil Nadu Dragons 4-1 in a penalty shoot-out to clinch the bonus point at the 2024-25 Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Sunday.







Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeated Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 in their opening match of the season.





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers defeated Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 in the HIL on December 29, 2024. (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Hyderabad Toofans 3-2 in a thrilling 2024-25 Hockey League match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday.







Lars ‘Mosquito’ Balk on his love for defending, Olympic gold and HIL



A ‘mosquito’ is how Lars Balk’s former teammate Valentin Verga described him once.



Aashin Prasad





Netherlands defender Lars Balk controls the ball during a match against Germany. | Photo Credit: MAURO PIMENTEL/AFP



Lars Balk and the Netherlands men’s team were immortalised in Olympic history when they won the gold medal in Paris earlier this year. He still pinches himself remembering that evening. “Sometimes I still can’t believe it. It is amazing. Everything was great. The stands were fully orange,” recalls Balk.







Indian Hockey in 2024: Olympic glory for India; PR Sreejesh, Rani Rampal bid adieu



From a second consecutive Olympic medal for India to bidding farewell to some of the sports’ greatest pillars, Sportstar takes you through major moments from hockey in 2024.





It was a successful year for Indian hockey on the international stage, winning several titles across various categories. | Photo Credit: Getty Images



It was a bright year for Indian Hockey with both men’s and women’s teams experiencing success in various competitions on the international stage.







Customs, Army, NBP win matches in Pakistan's National Senior Hockey



KARACHI: Three matches were played on the second day of the ongoing DHA National Senior Men’s Hockey Championship at the Abdul Sattar Edhi Hockey Stadium here on Sunday.







122 teams compete in TNB Thunderbolts event



By Aftar Singh





The girls’ Under-12 team playing a friendly match with national players in the TNB Thunderbolts Cup at the TNB headquarters in Kuala Lumpur yesterday. - Pic from TNB



KUALA LUMPUR: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is not only a major sponsor in Malaysian hockey, but is also doing its part in the sport's development here.



