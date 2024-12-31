Tuesday 31 December 2024

Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



30 Dec 2024 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 3 - 1



31 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v Hyderabad Toofans



Official HIL Website





Rourkela: James Mazarelo put in a match-winning performance to set up a 3-1 win for the UP Rudras against the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in their Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Monday.







The game was much closer than the result indicates, with the teams matched for large parts in every department.



Uthra Ganesan





Kane Russell of the UP Rudras celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/VEDHAN M



The promised winter nip finally made an appearance, the crowds packed in the warmth on a working evening, but neither could help as Vedanta Kalinga Lancers, technically the home side and the sole survivor from the previous edition, finished 1-3 on the losing side against UP Rudras in the Hockey India League here on Monday.







Belgium’s golden boys Hendrickx, Van Doren admit team is currently in transition



Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur Van Doren, part of Belgium’s golden generation, believe HIL will help the next generation to continue India’s success story.



Uthra Ganesan





Vedanta Kalinga Lancers’ foreign players Arthur Van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx (right). | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



They got together playing for the national youth side, got into the Belgium team at the same time and have been around for more than decade. It’s no surprise that Arthur van Doren and Alexander Hendrickx can complete each other’s sentences as smoothly as they exchange the ball on field, manning the Belgian defence.







2024 turned out to be most fruitful year for Indian hockey in decades



K. ARUMUGAM







Year 2024 turned out to be a memorable one for India. It went to Paris Olympic Games as the Asian Games champions and returned head held high. For a country that never won even back to back Azlan Shah Cup, back to back bronze at Olympic Games happened this year. Like men, women also won their Asian Champions Trophy. Significantly, globally acclaimed Hockey India League has just been revived.







