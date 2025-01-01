Wednesday 1 January 2025

Men’s & Women’s 2025 Rohrmax Cup Rosters Announced







VIENNA, Austria – The U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Indoor Team coaching staffs have announced the rosters that will represent USA at the 2025 Rohrmax Cup from January 2 to 5 in Vienna, Austria.







Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



31 Dec 2024 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v Hyderabad Toofans 2 - 2 (SO 4 - 5)



01 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers V Team Gonasika



Official HIL Website





Hyderabad Toofans bag bonus point with 2-2 (5-4) shootout win against Delhi SG Pipers



Zachary Wallace starred in the shootout for Hyderbad Toofans with two successful strikes







Rourkela: After making a dream start with two early goals via Amandeep Lakra (11') and Gonzalo Peillat (13'), Hyderabad Toofans squandered the lead to allow Delhi SG Pipers to bounce back in the game and draw 2-2 in regulation time here in a thrilling clash at the on-going Hero Hockey India League 2025 on the New Year's Eve. It was goals by Dilraj Singh (21') and Gareth Furlong (50') that helped SG Pipers equalise. However, Toofans held their nerves to clinch the bonus point with 5-4 win in the shootout.







Hyderabad Toofans grabs bonus point after shootout win against Delhi SG Pipers



Hyderabad’s strong defensive and counter-attacking play appeared to have the upper hand against a Delhi team that seemed to be lacking firepower upfront but continued to play attacking hockey.



Uthra Ganesan





Dominic Dixon, goalkeeper of Hyderabad Toofans, celebrates with teammates after winning the shootout against Delhi SG Pipers. | Photo Credit: The Hindu/VEDHAN M



Two goals in one minute, capitalising on defensive blunders by Delhi SG Pipers and holding nerves in a tense sudden death helped Hyderabad Toofans get its first points after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time in Match 5 of the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Tuesday.







Hyderabad Toofans get off the mark on points table with sudden death bonus against Delhi SG Pipers



In the shootout, Toofans' goalkeeper Dominic Dixon helped his side prevail in a sudden death as they picked up two points to get off the mark for the season.





Hyderabad Toofans players celebrate (Credit: Hockey India)



It was another thriller at the Birsa Munda Stadium as Match No 5 of the Hockey India League witnessed the third penalty shootout after a draw in regulation time. After making a dream start with two early goals via Amandeep Lakra (11′) and Gonzalo Peillat (13′), Hyderabad Toofans were dreaming of their first win, but they squandered the lead to allow Delhi SG Pipers to bounce back in the game. It was goals by Dilraj Singh (21′) and Gareth Furlong (50′) that helped SG Pipers equalise. It was a draw 2-2 in regulation time on the New Year’s Eve. However, Toofans held their nerves to clinch the bonus point with 5-4 win in the shootout that required sudden death.







Hockey India League 2023-24 Points Table: UP Rudras leads; Vedanta Kalinga Lancers at bottom



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Vanasch Vincent goalkeeper of Soorma Hockey Club celebrates with Harmanpreet Singh and other teammates after save a goal from Tamilnadu Dragons players shootout During Hockey India League (HIL) at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Sunday. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2023-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







HIL, a much-needed circle penetration from Dilip Tirkey



As President of Hockey India, Dilip Tirkey's priorities were clear - the Hockey India League and grassroots hockey.



By Pritish Raj







When Delhi SG Pipers and Team Gonasika took the field in the first game of the revamped Hockey India League in Rourkela, Hockey India president Dilip Tirkey looked content while witnessing the extravaganza unfold.







Matador bank on Pakistani power in MHL



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Debutants Matador Hockey Club will bring in eight Pakistan national players to mount a strong challenge in the Malaysian Hockey League (MHL) which begins on Jan 4.







Maybank unhappy with MHL fixtures



By Aftar Singh





The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) fixtures have left the Maybank team up in arms. - NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS



KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) fixtures have left the Maybank team up in arms.







Hockey ‘changemaker’ Tess Howard awarded MBE







Tess Howard has been awarded an MBE for services to inclusive sportswear for women and girls, having founded the non-profit Inclusive Sportswear CIC and now being recognised in the New Year Honours list.



