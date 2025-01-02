Thursday 2 January 2025

Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



01 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers V Team Gonasika 2 - 1



02 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Soorma Hockey Club v UP Rudras



Rupinder brace gives Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers win over Team Gonasika



Rourkela: Rupinder Pal Singh rolled back the years as he scored a brace to help the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Team Gonasika in their Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Wednesday. Rupinder Pal Singh (31` and 48`) scored from a penalty corner and a penalty stroke while Manpreet Singh scored Team Gonasika’s solitary goal.







Uthra Ganesan





Rupinder Pal Singh scored twice to help Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers beat Team Gonasika 2-1. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



The rub of the green went Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ way as it registered its second win in as many games with a 2-1 victory against Team Gonasika at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Wednesday.







Rupinder Pal Singh Scored two goal and leads the Bengal Tigers to Victory, which put them higher on the table in the initial stages.





Rupinder Pal Singh (2nd from left) celebrates: HIL



Two outright wins in two matches have made Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers the early frontrunners in the men’s Hockey India League. And in a team filled with young attacking talents, it was the veteran Rupinder Pal Singh who stood up and made his experience count in the New Year’s match in Rourkela on Wednesday.







Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Team Gonasika and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers players vie for the ball during Match 6 between Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers and Team Gonasika of Hockey India League 2024-2025, held at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium Rourkela, January 1, 2025. | Photo Credit: HOCKEY INDIA



Hockey India League (HIL) 2023-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Hockey India League is close to my heart because it’s for the athletes: FIH President Tayyab Ikram



International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram refuted launch of any Pakistan-specific project, added FIH was open to help all hockey nations.



Uthra Ganesan





International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



International Hockey Federation (FIH) President Tayyab Ikram has made it clear that while the window for the Hockey India League was fixed, the exact dates were up to Hockey India and the franchises.







How the Tamil Nadu Dragons are galvanizing hockey in the region via the HIL



Uday Sinh Wala, the CEO, cites astute principles and a set of hooks to get a movement going.



By Rahul Kargal





Uday Singh Wala (second from left) wants the team to put its best foot forward. (Photo Credit: Hockey India)



When the Tamil Nadu Dragons took the field last week for their opening fixture of the 2024/25 Hockey India League, the franchise stakeholders watched on from the stands in anticipation.







What makes Jalandhar, the biggest nursery and coaching centre of Indian hockey



The city, and its adjoining villages like Sansarpur & Mithapur have produced scores of Olympians, a result of colonial legacy, sports goods industry and academies



by Namit Kumar





Mandeep Singh (centre) and Manpreet Singh (right), bronze medallists at Paris Olympics, hail from Jalandhar (Hockey India)



The entrance to Balbir Singh’s home, nestled in one of the sleepy residential colonies of Jalandhar, leads into a gallery that serves as a shrine to the glory days of his past.







Top hockey fixtures and events to look out for in 2025





Sam Ward signs for fans at Lee Valley PIC: England Hockey



Mark your cards for another big year in hockey, culminating with the 2025 EuroHockey Championships



