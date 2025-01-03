Friday 3 January 2025

Indoor USMNT Falls to No. 1 Austria to Open Rohrmax Cup





VIENNA, Austria – The No. 10 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team opened competition at the 2025 Rohrmax Cup against hosts and No. 1 world-ranked Austria. A high-tempo match from the start, the Wolves put up a battle but fell 3-6.







Indoor USWNT Tops Austria U-21 to Kick Off Rohrmax Cup





VIENNA, Austria – The No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team kicked off play at the 2025 Rohrmax Cup against Austria U-21. After taking an early lead, the Eagles never trailed and fought off a consistent attack from Austria for the 5-3 win.







Rohrmax Cup indoor field hockey: Day 1 recap



Jana Benscoter







The 2025 Rohrmax Cup is underway in Vienna, Austria.



The premier international event features a handful of FIH-ranked teams. The women are using the games to prepare for the FIH Indoor World Cup, set to take place in Pore, Croatia from February 3 to 5.







UP Rudras defeat Soorma Hockey Club 3-0 in Hero Hockey India League



Sudeep Chirmako (2’), Jobanpreet Singh (38’) and Akashdeep Singh (58’) scored for UP Rudras







Rourkela: UP Rudras took on Soorma Hockey Club and beat them 3-0 in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Sudeep Chirmako (2’) scored early in the game for the UP Rudras, while Soorma Hockey Club created multiple opportunities in the second quarter, the UP Rudras held firm and Jobanpreet Singh (38’) doubled their lead in the third quarter. Akashdeep Singh (58’) scored in the last quarter to seal the UP Rudras’ second win in the League.







UP Rudras secures comfortable 3-0 win over Soorma Hockey Club



With its second outright win in as many games, UP joined Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers at the top of the table with six points.



Uthra Ganesan





UP Rudra’s Akashdeep with his teammate Hardik Singh after the team’s third goal strike against Soorma Hockey Club. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Soorma Hockey Club had the better of everything except the goals, paying the price for profligacy and waywardness to go down 3-0 against UP Rudras in match seven of the Hockey India League here on Wednesday.







Harmanpreet Singh has an off night as impressive UP Rudras lay down an early marker with 3-0 win



Two-time Junior World Cupper Chirmako had another solid game for the Rudras. Having already scored in the opener, he scored again and assisted one on Thursday night.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Sudeep Chirmako (R) celebrates with his teammates. (PHOTO: HIL)



In what has been a largely closely-contested tournament in the early stages, Soorma Hockey Club suffered a significant defeat – the first team to lose a match by three goals in the men’s Hockey India League in Rourkela. UP Rudras, along with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers, made it two wins out of two, to put down a strong early marker by scoring six goals across their two matches. Sudeep Chirmako (2’), Jobanpreet Singh (38’) and Akashdeep Singh (58’) were on the scoresheet for Rudras on Thursday, in an impressive all-round performance driven by their captain Hardik Singh in the midfield.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: UP Rudras climbs on top; Soorma down to fifth



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





UP Rudra players celebrates after scoring the second goal against Soorma Hockey Club. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Hockey India League (HIL) 2023-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Hockey India congratulates National Sports Award 2024 Winners



Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) announces list today; Harmanpreet Singh among athletes to be conferred with Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award







New Delhi: Hockey India on Thursday congratulated Indian Men’s Hockey Team Captain Harmanpreet Singh on being conferred with the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, the highest for a sports person in India.







Arjuna Award belongs to the team: India Women's Hockey team captain Salina Tete



KA Gupta





File photo of India hockey player Salima Tete.



Gumla: Salima Tete, captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, who will be conferred with the Arjuna Award, said that the recognition belonged to the entire team and set-up.







Indian Women's team has talent to be among top three in the World, says coach Paul van Ass



Arnab Lall Seal





Hockey coach Paul van Ass. (Image: Times of India)



Rourkela: Paul van Ass had one of the toughest matches of his coaching career a few months back when the Netherlands women’s hockey team faced off against China in the final of the Paris Olympics.







Young Tigresses 'change' their stripes in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Young Tigresses will now be known as QNet Phoenix. - Pic credit Facebook MalaysianHockeyConfederation



KUALA LUMPUR: Young Tigresses will change their name in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) to QNet Phoenix.



