Saturday 4 January 2025

FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025: One month to go!







The thrill, excitement, and fast-paced action of indoor hockey is just one month away as the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 approaches! Taking place in Poreč, Croatia, with the country hosting its first FIH World Cup, from 3-9 February, the tournament promises to bring together the world’s best teams in a spectacular showcase of skill, strategy, and passion.







Indoor USMNT Upsets No. 3 Belgium in Second Match of Rohrmax Cup





VIENNA, Austria – The No. 10 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team pulled off an upset over No. 3 ranked Belgium in their second match of the 2025 Rohrmax Cup. An explosive offensive effort saw the Wolves take an 8-4 victory.







Indoor USWNT Tally Second Win of Rohrmax Cup Over Croatia





VIENNA, Austria – In their first of two games on the second day of the 2025 Rohrmax Cup, the No. 9 U.S. Women’s National Indoor Team took on No. 26 Croatia. After USA had a three goal lead heading into the final quarter, Croatia fought back, but the Eagles secured the 4-2 victory.







Hockey India League - Men



Rourkela



03 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Tamil Nadu Dragons v Vedanta Kalinga Lancers 2 - 2 (SO 6 - 5)



04 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Delhi SG Pipers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers

04 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Hyderabad Toofans v Team Gonasika



Tamil Nadu Dragons earn bonus point after 2-2 (6-5) shootout win against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers



Rourkela: Experienced goalie David Harte starred in the shootouts for Tamil Nadu Dragons as they clinched an important bonus point against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers after 2-2 (6-5) win in the ongoing Hero Hockey India League here at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday. It was Jip Janssen's 51st minute goal that hampered Lancers plans to clinch a winner after they were leading 2-1. Alexander Hendrickx double goal (24', 43') had put the Lancers ahead in regulation time while Tom Craig (31') also scored for the Dragons.







M.No.8: Dragons played two different halves. May be design. Though they were largely subdued to the superior looking Lancers in the first session, did not concede as among others goalie David Harte would play a solid game under the bar. On change of sides, right from the start Amit Rohidas’ team declared their intent. Despite trailing twice in a goal-scare encounter, dragged the Lancers, who were made to back-peddle, to the shoot out. Most matches were decided on SO in the ongoing Hero Hockey India League and this one was special as four out of five shooters converted for both side and on the sudden death, Dragons posted their maiden win at 6-5 SO score. Full time score was 2-2.







The Lancers did look like it would finally get a regulation win under its belt but Tamil Nadu came from behind twice to first stretch the game into penalties and then take the bonus point for its first win of the competition.



Uthra Ganesan





Tamil Nadu Dragons players celebrate after their team’s win against Vedanta Kalinga Lancers. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT/The Hindu



Local favourite Kalinga Lancers suffered yet another shootout heartbreak, going down 6-5 in sudden death to Tamil Nadu Dragons after the teams were tied 2-2 at the end of regulation time in the eighth game of the Hockey India League here on Friday.







Alexander Hendrickx's brace went in vain as Tamil Nadu Dragons beat Kalinga Lancers in the Hockey India League.





Tamil Nadu Dragons celebrate their win over Kalinga Lancers (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



Goalkeeper David Harte starred in the shootouts for Tamil Nadu Dragons as they clinched an important bonus point against Kalinga Lancers after 2-2 (6-5) win in the ongoing Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Hockey India League early takeaways: Drag flickers finding the going tough, overseas goalkeepers shine



Despite the withdrawals of some star names after the auction last October, the good news for the league is that there are no standout weak teams.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





(From left): TN Dragons goalkeeper David Harte (C) appreciated by teammates; Harmanpreet Singh in action for Soorma Hockey Club. (Credit: HIL)



After Kalinga Lancers and Tamil Nadu Dragons played out a thrilling 2-2 on Friday, which ended with the latter earning the bonus point after a sudden death, each team has played two matches in the men’s Hockey India League in Rourkela. UP Rudras and Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers are the only two teams to have won both their matches outright to set the early pace with six points.







India men’s hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh: ‘I want the world to remember this team for counter attacks too’



Whether it’s man-to-man or zonal hockey, the current Indian men's hockey team can change strategy as per the match situation, says captain Harmanpreet Singh.



by Nitin Sharma





The 27-year-old captained India to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the country's second third-place finish in a row. (PTI)



Men’s hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh has been nominated for the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award. The 27-year-old captained India to a bronze medal at the Paris Olympics, the country’s second third-place finish in a row. In a chat with The Indian Express, Harmanpreet spoke about his evolution as a drag-flicker, his role in the team and his vision for the Indian hockey team.







Former India hockey coach Jagbir Singh suffers massive heart attack, admitted to ICU



Singh, who is with Team Gonasika in the ongoing Hockey India League 2024-25, was rushed to the hospital and admitted in the Intensive Car Unit (ICU).



Uthra Ganesan





Former India hockey coach and double Olympian. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES



Former India coach and double-Olympian Jagbir Singh on Friday suffered a massive heart attack and was rushed to the hospital, where he was given CPR and operated upon.







Hockey Olympian Jagbir Singh critical due to heart attack



Olympian and former hockey coach Jagbir Singh is admitted into ICU after suffering a blocked artery and heart attack on Friday.





Olympian Jagbir Singh (File Photo)



Legendary hockey coach and former India forward Jagbir Singh suffered a massive heart attack on Friday.







Hockey India suspends Hockey Bihar for lack of accountability



The sport of hockey hits a roadblock in the state of Bihar as the state member unit has been suspended by Hockey India.



By Pritish Raj





Rajgir Hockey Complex in Bihar will host the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. (Photo Credit: X/BihariInfratales)



In a surprising move, Hockey India has suspended the Bihar unit of the body via a letter on Thursday.







Lucha Aymar immortalised in Rosario



The legend of international women's hockey has been honoured for her outstanding career in her hometown of Rosario, Argentina, with a sculpture unveiled at the traditional Bar El Cairo. Aymar is the most decorated medallist in the history of her country.







Foreign stars to light up Malaysia Hockey League



By Aftar Singh





Azrai Aizad Abu Kamal will lead Tenaga’s charge in this year’s MHL, which starts tomorrow (Jan 4). Tenaga won a treble in the 2024 season. - NSTP FILE PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Fans can look forward to an explosive Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) season starting tomorrow (Jan 4), featuring new teams and high-profile foreign signings.







Amputee soldier returns to hockey pitch as coach



38-year-old spurred to rejoin sport as he realised ‘I had to do something with my life’



Claudia Calleja





Shawn Mifsud lost his legs and arms after contracting a viral infection in 2023.



A soldier and athlete who lost both legs and arms when his body was attacked by a virus has returned to his beloved hockey pitch as a coach.



