Tuesday 7 January 2025

Indoor USMNT Falls Short in Rohrmax Cup Bronze Loss to Croatia





VIENNA, Austria – The No. 10 U.S. Men’s National Indoor Team took on No. 22 Croatia for bronze at the 2025 Rohrmax Cup in Vienna, Austria. An action packed game, USA battled back late in the fourth and went ahead with 2 minutes to go. Croatia immediately responded to even it and found the game winner with just 16 seconds to go. USA’s effort fell short in the 7-8 loss.







Hockey India League - Men



Rourkela



06 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Soorma Hockey Club v Delhi SG Pipers 2 - 2 SO (3 - 1)



07 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6 - 0



Rourkela: Soorma Hockey Club clinched a 2 - 2 (3 - 1 SO) penalty shootout victory against the Delhi SG Pipers in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. After a quiet first half, Tomas Domene (43’) and Manjeet Singh (45’) scored to grant Delhi SG Pipers a two goal lead in the third quarter. However, Harmanpreet Singh (48’, 57’) found the back of the net twice with his drag flicks to get Soorma back on level terms in the last quarter and force penalty shootouts.







Y. B. Sarangi





Soorma Hockey Club captain Harmanpreet Singh (No-13) celebrates after scoring goal against Delhi SG Pipers during the Hockey India League match. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Soorma Hockey Club's Harmanpreet Singh (centre) celebrates his brace against Delhi SG Pipers (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



India captain Harmanpreet celebrates birthday with on-field "cake smash" party





PR Sreejesh, left, and Harmanpreet Singh (Photo: Video grab)



India's hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh celebrated his 29th birthday with a pitch-side party that soon turned into a cake-smash event on the sidelines of the Hockey India League (HIL) being played at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.







Jugraj Singh credits Rupinder for fresh approach to drag-flicking



At a time when drag-flickers are finding it difficult to breach strong defensive walls, Jugraj produced a special performance to score a brace in Tigers’ commanding 4-1 win over Delhi SG Pipers the other night.



Y. B. Sarangi





FILE PHOTO: Jugraj Singh of Bengal Tigers celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M / THE HINDU



Guided by veteran pro Rupinder Pal Singh, a fresh approach to drag-flicking has helped Jugraj Singh become one of the top goal-scorers in the Hockey India League (HIL).







Terengganu come from behind again to win



By Aftar Singh



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu rallied from a goal down to edge Maybank 2-1 in a Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) match in Bukit Jalil on Monday.







Hockey teams boosted for World Cup



By Helge Schutz





Namibia’s men and women’s hockey teams at their send-off at the ministry of sport yesterday. Photo: Helge Schütz



Namibia’s men and women’s indoor hockey teams yesterday departed for next month’s Indoor Hockey World Cup in Croatia in high spirits and with a financial boost of N$5 million from the Ministry of Sport.







Senior hockey teams depart for World Cup in Croatia



By Limba Mupetami





The Namibian senior women’s and men’s hockey teams departed yesterday morning for Cape Town, South Africa, to begin their preparation for the upcoming FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, set to take place from February 3 to 9 in Poreč, Croatia.







USA Field Hockey Announces 2024 Annual Awards Winners







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - USA Field Hockey is excited to announce the winners of the 2024 Annual Awards, presented by AAE, that more broadly recognize, honor and celebrate individuals across the field hockey community whose contributions have made a major and lasting impact on the game of field hockey in the United States.



