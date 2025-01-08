Wednesday 8 January 2025

Croatia set for indoor hockey World Cup debut



By Gretelle Jimenez



The FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup 2025 is just a month away with Croatia set to host the championship for the first time. 12 of the top men’s and women’s teams will converge in Poreč this February for a chance at the coveted titles.







Ireland Indoor Development teams enjoy successful stint in Copenhagen at the Mason Cup







Copenhagen: Following on from the success at the Nkosi Cup in December, two more Ireland Indoor squads travelled to Denmark as preparation continues ahead of the 2026 EuroHockey Indoor Championships.







Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



07 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6 - 0



08 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Team Gonasika v Tamil Nadu Dragons

08 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Hyderabad Toofans



Official HIL Website







Vedanta Kalinga Lancers tame Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers for first win



Thierry Brinkman stars as Kalinga Lancers notch first win of Hero Hockey India League season







Rourkela: The Vedanta Kalinga Lancers secured their first win of Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 as they hammered the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6-0 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Tuesday. Thierry Brinkman (3` and 47`), Sanjay (6`), Alexander Hendrickx (9`), Nicolas Bandurak (29`) and Boby Singh Dhami (49`) scored for the Kalinga Lancers







Lancers rout Tigers 6-0 for their maiden win



Pumping in three goals in the opening six minutes, hitherto winless Kalinga Lancers turned the table upside down with a 6-0 rout of hitherto all win Bengal Tigers. The only match of the day, brought enough enthusiasm for the host crowd, who braved the cold to throng the stands of Birsa Munda International hockey stadium in Rourkela.







Vedanta Kalinga Lancers ends Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers’ unbeaten streak with 6-0 win



Dutch forward Thierry Brinkman struck a brace as the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers trounced table topper Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6-0 to script its first win in the Hockey India League.



Y. B. Sarangi





Thierry Brinkman of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers in action against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Dutch forward Thierry Brinkman struck a brace as the Vedanta Kalinga Lancers trounced table topper Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers 6-0 to script its first win in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Tuesday.







Bottom-placed Kalinga Lancers stun high-flying Bengal Tigers 6-0



Scoring goals wasn't the Lancers' issue in the tournament so far, it was the defence; it was telling that Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Lancers' goalkeeper, was named player of the match.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Thierry Brinkman (No 8) celebrates one of his two goals as Kalinga Lancers beat Tigers 6-0 in a stunning result. (HIL)



Vedanta Kalinga Lancers captain Aran Zalewski had a wry smile during the post-match chat after his side’s previous match; one where they played some exciting attacking but once again squandered a lead to lose 3-4 against Soorma Hockey Club. It had been the story of their tournament so far and when asked what his team needs to do, he said without skipping a beat. “Score more and let less in,” he smiled. “But the way we are playing hockey, we are encouraged by it.”







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers moves to fifth spot; Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers remains on top despite loss



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Thierry Brinkman of Vedanta Kalinga Lancers scored his teams fifth goal against Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Hero Hockey India League 2024-25: Over INR 10 crores to be spent on prize money in Men’s and Women’s Hero HIL



Winners of Men’s and Women’s Hero HIL will get INR 3 crore and INR 1 crore respectively



New Delhi: The Hero Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is set to distribute over INR 10 crores in prize money, making this year’s edition the most lucrative in the history of the league. With an exciting mix of top-tier men’s and women’s hockey, this season promises not only fierce competition but also substantial rewards for both teams and individual players.







Rafiq HC wins Pakistan's 2nd COAS District Hockey Championship







LAHORE - The final of the 2nd Chief of Army Staff District Hockey Championship, held in Sheikhupura, was won by Rafiq Hockey Club Farooqabad, defeating Ikhlaq Hockey Club 5-2.







2024 GUSA Games: “The pitch is a risk to the players” – UG Asst. Hockey Coach



by Gabby Ofei







University of Ghana’s Assistant Hockey Coach, Walter Brown, has revealed that the state of the University of Cape Coast’s hockey pitch, used for the 28th edition of the Ghana University Sports Association (GUSA) Games, is deplorable.







Hockey ID, a catalyst for social inclusion







At the Special Olympics tournament in Tilburg, Netherlands, last year, Dutch Hockey ID player Derek de Jong, a 41-year-old man with Down syndrome, ended his long, passionate and impressive hockey career.







Hockey set to thrive in The Elba following completion of new, top-quality facility







Hoci Cymru is thrilled to announce the completion of the newly refurbished synthetic pitch at The Elba Sports Complex, marking a significant milestone for hockey in Swansea and beyond.







Six stunning field hockey venues





Hockey Stadium, Abbottabad



There are beautiful hockey stadiums and those with superb backdrops across the globe. How do these match?







UK’s first international Hockey5s ‘Pepsi Pitch’ opens







Nottingham Hockey Centre has completed the installation of the UK’s first Hockey5s pitch.



