Thursday 9 January 2025

Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



08 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Team Gonasika v Tamil Nadu Dragons 5 - 6

08 Jan 2025 08:15 PM UP Rudras v Hyderabad Toofans 0 - 3



09 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Team Gonasika 2 - 1



Standings



Y. B. Sarangi





Jip Janssen of Tamil Nadu Dragons scored a hattrick in the match against Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium at Rourkela on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Hockey India League



In a gripping goal-feast that swung from side to side, Dutch drag-flicker Jip Janssen struck a spectacular hat-trick, the second player to do so in this tournament (the first being Kalinga Lancers’ Thierry Brinkman), to guide Tamil Nadu Dragons to a 6-5 win over Team Gonasika in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.







by Mihir Vasavda





TN Dragons’ Jip Janssen starred with a hat-trick in his side’s 6-5 win against Gonasika (HIL)



Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Tamil Nadu Dragon climbs to second spot; Delhi Pipers at the bottom



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Jip Jansen of Tamil Nadu Dragons in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







A New Era in Women's Hockey: Women’s Hockey India League starts on Sunday







The players are ready, the stage is set, and history is about to be made as the inaugural edition of the Women’s Hockey India League begins this weekend on 12 January 2025. This landmark two-week long event promises to be a game-changer for women’s hockey, not just in India but globally, as it brings together some of the finest talent in the sport for a spectacular celebration of hockey.







Women’s HIL will provide financial stability to junior players and attract youth to hockey: Savita Punia



The veteran of nearly 300 internationals is 34 now but she has no plans to retire and wants to continue until the end of the LA Games in 2028, provided she remains fit and enjoys playing the game.





FILE PHOTO: Savita Punia during a pre-match press conference ahead of the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI



Hoping to continue playing till the Los Angeles Olympics 2028, India’s seasoned goalkeeper Savita Punia feels the introduction of Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) will provide financial stability, especially to junior players and attract more youngsters to the sport.







Focusing on nurturing young talent in women’s Soorma Hockey club: coach Jude Menezes



Jude hopes that the inaugural edition of the women’s Hockey India League will take the Indian Premier League’s route in inspiring more athletes.





FILE PHOTO: Jude Menezes, goalkeeper of Indian hockey team, at a training session on the eve of the third hockey Test match between Germany and India in Chennai, India, on March 3, 2001. | Photo Credit: The Hindu



Women’s Soorma Hockey Club coach Jude Menezes said that his focus has been zeroed in on nurturing the U-21 local players on his side in an attempt to bring them into the fold along with seasoned players like co-captains Salima Tete, Savita Punia and Dutch sensation Maria Verschoor.







Maybank's squad struggles to score in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Maybank have a number of skilled and reliable players, but their conversion of chances into goals has not been effective in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL). - Pic courtesy from MAYBANK MHL HOCKEY TEAM FAN CLUB



KUALA LUMPUR: Maybank have a number of skilled and reliable players, but their conversion of chances into goals has not been effective in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL).







2025: A Year of Action in the Americas



https://s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com/org.panamhockey.strapi/large_2023_b7b0e7307e.png



The 2025 season will be packed with activity in the Americas. The highlight might be the Continental Cup, which will be held in Uruguay in July and serves as a qualifier for the 2026 World Cup. However, there's plenty more to see and enjoy across these lands.







Torbay Easter hockey festival returns for 2025





Buffaloes, Stickells Cup winners 2022 in Torbay



The Torbay Festival returns for its 73rd running over the Easter weekend of April 18-21.







Update on trans and non-binary participation policy







In July 2023, we announced that England Hockey is reviewing the transgender policy for participation in the sport and today we are launching the new policy and guidance that will come into effect from 1 September 2025.







Scottish Hockey launches Scotland Development Programme







Scottish Hockey is delighted to launch the Scotland Development Programme (SDP), an initiative designed to provide exceptional opportunities for players with the potential to become future senior international players paving the way to achieve excellence on the international stage.







Heck Named Finalist For 2025 Honda Award



By: William Soule







CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina star forward Ryleigh Heck has been named a finalist for the 2025 Honda Sport Award for Field Hockey, it was announced on Thursday. She is looking to become the third Tar Heel to win the award multiple times.







Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg signs contract extension through 2028



Aidan Currie





Missy Meharg smiles on the sideline during Maryland field hockey’s 2-0 win against Michigan on Oct. 20, 2024. (Neelay Sachdeva/The Diamondback)



Maryland field hockey coach Missy Meharg signed a contract extension through the end of 2028, according to a Maryland athletics news release on Thursday.







Field Hockey Adds Maryland Transfer Lillian Buckwalter







RICHMOND, Va. – Junior Lillian Buckwalter has joined the Richmond field hockey program as a midyear transfer from the University of Maryland, Spiders head coach Martu Loncarica announced Wednesday.







Duke field hockey 2024 season review



By Mary Hill and Sydney Olin





Duke field hockey had another successful season in 2024, setting a program record in shutouts. Photo by Morgan Chu | The Chronicle



With the impressive results of the 2023 season, all eyes were on whether the Blue Devils could cement themselves as a top competitor in the ACC or if they would fall back into their previous struggles.



