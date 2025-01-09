Friday 10 December 2025

USA Women’s field hockey is in New Zealand for friendly training, competition
Update: According to USWNT athlete Cassie Sumfest’s Instagram account, USA Field Hockey hasn’t officially departed the United States due to inclement weather in Texas. The team is scheduled to be in New Zealand from Jan. 8 to 23.
Jana Benscoter
The U.S. Women’s National Field Hockey training team is back at work and trying to capitalize on the momentum that was sparked by last year’s squad.
Hockey India League - Men
All times GMT +5:30
Rourkela
09 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Team Gonasika 2 - 1
10 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Tamil Nadu Dragons
Standings
Official HIL Website
Vedanta Kalinga Lancers pip Team Gonasika in cagey Hockey India League match
Kalinga Lancers climbed to third in points table with 2-1 win over Team Gonasika
Zalewski goal helps Kalinga Lancers edge past Gonasika
Kalinga Lancers celebrate after scoring against Gonasika. | Photo Credit: HIL
Kalinga Lancers climbs to third spot with win over Gonasika
Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Vedanta Kalinga Lancers climbs to third spot
Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.
Jip Jansen of Tamil Nadu Dragons in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.
Juggling rehab and captaincy, Hardik Singh hopes to seal top four spot for UP Rudras
Hardik, who hurt his left shoulder after colliding with a Spanish player in the bronze medal match at the Paris Olympics, missed the Asian Champions Trophy and a two-Test series against Germany.
Y. B. Sarangi
FILE PHOTO: Hardik Singh, Indian field hockey midfielder, during training at Sports Authority of India, NS Southern Centre Bangalore (SAI) in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K/ The Hindu
A key member of the Indian team that won successive Olympic bronze medals in Tokyo and Paris, midfielder Hardik Singh is striking a balance between his workload and rehab during the Hockey India League (HIL) here.
EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Women 2025
Walcz (POL)
All times GMT +1
10 Jan 2025 10:00 AUT v CRO (Pool A)
10 Jan 2025 11:25 TUR v ITA (Pool A)
10 Jan 2025 12:50 SUI v POL (Pool A)
10 Jan 2025 16:00 AUT v ITA (Pool A)
10 Jan 2025 17:25 CRO v SUI (Pool A)
10 Jan 2025 18:50 TUR v POL (Pool A)
Pool Standings
FIH Match Centre with Live scores
U-21 Women’s Athletes Selected to Advance to Second Junior National Camp
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following a 3-day training camp held in Charlotte, N.C., the women’s Junior High Performance Staff have evaluated and finalized the list of U-21 women’s athletes invited to attend the second Junior National Camp (JNC).
Field Hockey Canada looks ahead to 2025 Competition Schedule
Another packed year of hockey awaits
As we step into the new year, we are thrilled to share the exciting .