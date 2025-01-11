Saturday 11 January 2025

Malaysia set to make historic debut at FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Croatia 2025







The Malaysian men’s national indoor hockey team is set to make history as they prepare to participate in their first-ever FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup, scheduled to take place shortly in Poreč, Croatia from 3-9 February. This groundbreaking achievement marks a significant milestone for Malaysia as they step onto the global indoor hockey stage.







Law Announces Men’s 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2 Roster







MUSCAT, Oman - U.S. Men’s National Team Head Coach Allan Law has announced the team that will compete in the 2025 FIH Hockey Nations Cup 2. Taking place February 17 to 23 in Muscat, Oman, this in augural event gives eight nations the opportunity to play an intercontinental FIH tournament and compete for a chance to be promoted to the 2026 FIH Hockey Nations Cup.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Women 2025

Walcz (POL)



All times GMT +1



10 Jan 2025 10:00 AUT v CRO (Pool A) 8 - 1

10 Jan 2025 11:25 TUR v ITA (Pool A) 4 - 4

10 Jan 2025 12:50 SUI v POL (Pool A) 1 - 3

10 Jan 2025 16:00 AUT v ITA (Pool A) 2 - 1

10 Jan 2025 17:25 CRO v SUI (Pool A) 2 - 3

10 Jan 2025 18:50 TUR v POL (Pool A) 4 - 5



11 Jan 2025 10:00 CRO v TUR (Pool A)

11 Jan 2025 11:25 SUI v AUT (Pool A)

11 Jan 2025 12:50 POL v ITA (Pool A)

11 Jan 2025 16:00 TUR v AUT (Pool A)

11 Jan 2025 17:25 ITA v SUI (Pool A)

11 Jan 2025 18:50 POL v CRO (Pool A)



Pool Standings



FIH Match Centre with Live scores



Hockey India League - Men



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



10 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers v Tamil Nadu Dragons 1 - 2



11 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Hyderabad Toofans v JSW Soorma Hockey Club

11 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v UP Rudras



Standings



Official HIL Website







Tamil Nadu Dragons battle past Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers to win 2-1, climb to top of standings







Rourkela: Tamil Nadu Dragons extended their winning run as they rode on goals from Karthi Selvam (16’) and Uttam Singh (37’) to earn a hard-fought win against the Shrachi Bengal Tigers in an enthralling Hero Hockey India League match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Resolute Tamil Nadu Dragons deny Tigers any elbow room to roar



s2h team







Pool toppers did everything right but the resolute Tamil Nadu Dragons showed exemplary resoluteness in defence to deny them any elbow room to move the scoreboard. Dragons scored a brace but managed to garner full three points and move to top of the table after five matches. Whereas the hitherto toppers Tigers slide further. They must rue how they failed with 10 penalty corners and stroke. This despite having two stalwarts in Jugraj Singh and Rupinder Pal Singh.







Rupinder Pal Singh’s missed stroke proves costly as TN Dragons beat Bengal Tigers to climb top



Rohidas' set-piece rushing and Harte's flurry of saves helped seal victory.



by Vinayakk Mohanarangan





Karthi Selvam (L) celebrates Tamil Nadu’s first goal against Bengal. (HIL)



On paper, Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers got the same number of points from their last matches: none. After starting the Hockey India League with three wins out of three, they have now suffered back-to-back defeats. But the nature of those losses couldn’t have been more contrasting. On Friday in Rourkela, the Tigers went down 1-2 in a closely fought contest against a gritty Tamil Nadu Dragons, now the new leaders of the tournament. They huffed, they puffed, but couldn’t break the Dragons’ defence down.







Resolute Tamil Nadu Dragons clinches win against wasteful Bengal Tigers



The Dragons got their third win, enabling it to leapfrog the Tigers and take the top spot. The Tigers suffered its second consecutive defeat.



Y. B. Sarangi





Tamil Nadu Dragons’ Uttam Singh celebrates after scoring against the Bengal Tigers at the Birsa Munda Stadium, January 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: HIL



Tamil Nadu Dragons’ solid defence helped it manage a 2-1 win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers in a Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 clash at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Friday.







Tamil Nadu Dragons extend unbeaten run with win over Rarh Bengal Tigers





Tamil Nadu Dragons celebrate a goal against Rarh Bengal Tigers (Photo credit: Hockey India League)



The Tamil Nadu Dragons extended their winning run as they rode on goals from Karthi Selvam (16’) and Uttam Singh (37’) to earn a hard-fought win over the Rarh Bengal Tigers in a 2024-25 Hockey India League match at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Tamil Nadu Dragons claims top spot with win over Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





Jip Jansen of Tamil Nadu Dragons in action. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Women’s Hockey India League: New era dawns with cautious optimism



This is the first time an exclusive league for women has found a place in the Hockey India League framework.



Santadeep Dey





Top buy: Indian defender Udita became the most expensive player at the Women’s Hockey India League auction. Known for her solid defence and attacking versatility, she brings immense value to Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers. | Photo Credit: R. V. MOORTHY



The Women’s Hockey India League (HIL-W) would be hopeful that the bumpy ride from the garage to the start line fades into a distant memory before lights-out at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Munda Astro Turf Stadium in Ranchi on January 12.







Women's HIL: Who are the captains and coaches of the four teams?



From Salima Tete to Janneke Schopman- Here are all the captains and coaches of the Women's Hockey India League.





Salima Tete (Photo credit: Hockey India)



The inaugural edition of the Women's Hockey India League – a four-team competition – is all set to commence on 12 January in Ranchi, Jharkhand.







Women's HIL: Navneet Kaur to lead a strong forward line for Delhi SG Pipers – Preview



All you need to know about the Delhi SG Pipers ahead of the inaugural Women's HIL.





Delhi SG Pipers (Photo credit: Delhi SG Pipers/Instagram)



A fortnight after the resumption of the Hockey India League following a seven-year hiatus, the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL is all set to commence on January 12.







Women's HIL: Savita Punia, Salima Tete to lead Soorma HC's charge – Preview



All you need to know about the Soorma Hockey Club ahead of the inaugural Women's HIL.





Soorma Hockey Club get clicked during a training session (Photo credit: Soorma Hockey Club)



A fortnight after the resumption of the Hockey India League following a seven-year hiatus, the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL is all set to commence on January 12.







"I learnt a lot on drag-flicking...": Delhi SG Pipers' Deepika on PR Sreejesh's mentorship



The highly-anticipated first-ever edition of women's HIL will kickstart from Sunday onwards. Delhi SG Pipers will be kickstarting their campaign against Odisha Warriors in Ranchi.







Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 11 (ANI): Indian hockey player Deepika Sehrawat, who will represent Delhi SG Pipers in the upcoming Women's Hockey India League (HIL), shared her thoughts on having legendary Indian goalkeeper PR Sreejesh as the team mentor. She mentioned that he has provided valuable advice on drag-flicking techniques.







Rani Rampal hopes Women’s HIL will inspire future Olympic stars



Rampal, who led India to a fourth-place finish at the Tokyo Olympics, will be mentoring the Soorma Hockey Club franchise.





FILE PHOTO: Rani Rampal during the Sportstar National Sports Conclave in New Delhi on Monday, March 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY RV



Former captain Rani Rampal believes the Women’s Hockey India League (HIL) could have a transformative impact on the sport, similar to the influence the Indian Premier League (IPL) has had on cricket. She envisions the league as a platform for young girls to earn national team spots for the 2032 Olympics.







Terengganu chalk up third straight win in MHL



By Aftar Singh





Terengganu defeated Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) HA-KPT 3-1 to register their third consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Batu Buruk Stadium today. BERNAMA PIC



KUALA LUMPUR: Terengganu defeated Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) HA-KPT 3-1 to register their third consecutive win in the Malaysia Hockey League (MHL) at the Batu Buruk Stadium today.







Seven Teams with Dar Hockey Academy Players --- All Made it to Quarter Final2



By Ijaz Chaudhry







In Pakistan's national and age group championships, Dar Hockey Academy players' massive presence has been a norm for over a decade. The recently concluded 68th National Hockey Championships held at Karachi's Abdul Sattar Edhi hockey stadium was no exception. Seven of the 14 teams had the services of Dar HA boys.







Last weekend of the Scottish indoor division 1 league format



The usual suspects are at the apex of their respective league tables – Watsonians and Clydesdale Western in the women's while Western Wildcats and Inverleith lead the men's.







New Hockey Pitch at Temple Carrig opened by Taoiseach







Dublin: An Taoiseach, Simon Harris TD officially opened a new Olympic Standard Hockey Pitch at Temple Carrig School in Greystones.







Reminiscing Ahead of the US 2025 Sunshine Showcase







The Sunshine Showcase has evolved over the years with multiple name changes, location shifts, different dates when the event took place and even age divisions added, but one thing stays the same: the memories made at each. With the 2025 Sunshine Showcase, presented by Team IP, kicking off at the ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort in less than two weeks, let’s reminisce on the memories made in the past decade.



