Sunday 12 January 2025

Hockey India League



All times GMT +5:30



Men

Rourkela



11 Jan 2025 06:00 PM Hyderabad Toofans v JSW Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 1 (SO 4 - 3)

11 Jan 2025 08:15 PM Delhi SG Pipers v UP Rudras 1 - 3



12 Jan 2025 Vedanta Kalinga Lancers v Hyderabad Toofans



Standings



Women

Ranchi



12 January 2025 20:40 Delhi SG Pipers v Odisha Warriors



Hyderabad Toofans secure 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO) sudden death win over Soorma Hockey Club



Amandeep Lakra (40’) scored to bring Hyderabad Toofanss back on level terms







Rourkela: Hyderabad Toofans beat Soorma Hockey Club 1 - 1 (4 - 3 SO) in penalty shootouts in the Hero Hockey India League 2024-25 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela today. Nicolas Della Torre (8’) powered Soorma Hockey Club into the lead in the first quarter but Amandeep Lakra (40’) pulled the Hyderabad Toofans back onto level terms with a fierce drag flick. And Dominic Dixson’s heroics in sudden death secured the bonus point for Hyderabad Toofans







Spirited UP Rudras win 3-1 against Delhi SG Pipers



Floris Wortelboer (30'), Kane Russell (43') and Tanguy Cosyns (54') score in UP Rudras' victory







Rourkela: UP Rudras notched up an important 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers here at the ongoing Hero Men's Hockey India League on Saturday. It was goals by Floris Wortelboer (30'), Kane Russell (43') and Tanguy Cosyns (54') that helped them bag three points and climb up to No.2 on the points table while Jake Whetton (29') was the lone goalscorer for Delhi SG Pipers who are yet to register an out-right victory in the league.







UP Rudras return to winning ways, Harmanpreet limps off in Soorma Hockey club’s shootout defeat



Hockey India League: Soorma's night started brightly but the shootout defeat and Harmanpreet's injury leaves them with a bitter taste.





Hockey India League: UP Rudras and Hyderabad Toofans players celebrate during their matches on Saturday. (HIL)



UP Rudras arrested their slide with an important 3-1 win against Delhi SG Pipers in the men’s Hockey India League on Saturday. Goals by Floris Wortelboer (30′), Kane Russell (43′) and Tanguy Cosyns (54′) helped them move back to No 2 on the points table while Jake Whetton (29′) was the lone goalscorer for Delhi SG Pipers, who are still winless.







Dragons maintain lead the table even as Rudras add one more win to its tally







M.Nos 19 & 20: Amidst good holiday crowd, UP Rudras overcame Delhi 3-1 while in the first match of the day, Hyderabad Toofans were able to stretch JSW Soormas to shoot out after 1-1 full time score where it emerged victors (4-3). Thus, three teams maintain three wins after five matches. Snatching victories in the last three matches, TN Dragons top the pool with 12 points while other two, Rudras and Tigers, come second and third respectively with identical 9 points.







Toofans grab bonus point after shootout win, Rudras climb to second after beating Pipers



Following a 1-1 draw in the regulation period, Toofans held their nerve to win the shootouts 4-3 and claim an important bonus point from their third win.



Y. B. Sarangi





Amandeep Lakra (second from right) scored the equaliser for Hyderabad Toofans against JSW Soorma Hockey Club in a Hockey India League match at Rourkela on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HIL



Young drag-flicker Amandeep Lakra scored a crucial equaliser, and goalkeeper Dominic Dixon made some vital saves in the penalty shootout as Hyderabad Toofans edged out JSW Soorma Club via sudden death in a cliff-hanger in the Hockey India League at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.







Hockey India League 2024-25 Points Table: Hyderabad Toofans cilmbs to fifth with win over Soorma Hockey Club



Eight teams for the men’s tournament are placed in a league to play round-robin matches. The top four teams qualify for the knockout stage.





FILE PHOTO: Players of Hyderabad Toofan celebrate after scoring a goal. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/ The Hindu



Hockey India League (HIL) 2024-25 is back after a seven year hiatus with a tournament featuring eight teams in the men’s competition which begun on December 28, 2024.







Preview: Wait ends, as Women's Hockey India League set to begin on Sunday



Delhi SG Pipers will take on Odisha Warriors in the opening match of the women's HIL; MLA Kalpana Soren to grace the Opening Ceremony on Sunday







Ranchi (Jharkhand): The anticipation is finally over with the first-ever Women's Hockey India League all-set to unfold here at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium, which has hosted top world events such as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers and the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. The city of Ranchi is decked up for the festivities of Hockey ka Jashn as fans are expected to throng the stadium to catch their favourites stars live in action. All four teams participating in the coveted HIL are eager to get on with the league with the first match scheduled for Sunday, 12th January 2025 between Delhi SG Pipers and Odisha Warriors.







Women’s Hockey League India empowers new generations



Women’s hockey takes a giant leap forward with the Indian Women’s Hockey League (WHIL), a tournament bringing together the best players from around the globe on a historic stage. From Ranchi to Rourkela, passion and excellence will take centre stage from mid-January.







HIL helped take men’s hockey to next level, will have similar impact on women’s team- Savita Punia



Delhi SG Pipers will play Odisha Warriors in the opening match of the women’s Hockey India League on Sunday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.





From left to right: Salima Tete, Udita, Navneet Kaur, Neha Goyal and Savita Punia. | Photo Credit: Hockey India



Delhi SG Pipers will play Odisha Warriors in the opening match of the women’s Hockey India League on Sunday at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Hockey Stadium in Ranchi.







Janneke Schopman to coach a formidable Odisha Warriors- Preview



All you need to know about the Odisha Warriors ahead of the inaugural Women's HIL.





Odisha Warriors. (Photo Credits: YibbiJansen/ IG)



A fortnight after the resumption of the Hockey India League following a seven-year hiatus, the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL is all set to commence on January 12.







Udita to lead the experienced Rarh Bengal Tigers - Preview



All you need to know about the Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers ahead of the inaugural Women's HIL.





Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers Women's Team. (Photo Credits: SRBT24/ Twitter)



A fortnight after the resumption of the Hockey India League following a seven-year hiatus, the inaugural edition of the Women's HIL is all set to commence on January 12.







EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship Women 2025

Walcz (POL)



All times GMT +1



11 Jan 2025 10:00 CRO v TUR (Pool A) 3 - 9

11 Jan 2025 11:25 SUI v AUT (Pool A) 1 - 4

11 Jan 2025 12:50 POL v ITA (Pool A) 6 - 5

11 Jan 2025 16:00 TUR v AUT (Pool A) 2 - 4

11 Jan 2025 17:25 ITA v SUI (Pool A) 3 - 1

11 Jan 2025 18:50 POL v CRO (Pool A) 10 - 1



12 Jan 2025 09:35 ITA v CRO (Pool A)

12 Jan 2025 11:00 SUI v TUR (Pool A)

12 Jan 2025 12:25 AUT v POL (Pool A)



Pool Standings



Malvern, QPCC, Police unbeaten at Ventures Hockey Invitational



Jonathan Ramnanansingh





Aidan Elias of Queen's Park Cricket club (QPCC) gets in position to score against Paragon Hockey Club at the Ventures International Indoor Tournament 2025 at the Woodbrook Youth Facility, Hamilton Holder Street, Port of Spain on Friday. - Faith Ayoung



Trinidad & Tobago's Malvern Hockey Club, Queen’s Park Cricket Club (QPCC) and TT Police Service (TTPS) senior men’s teams all remained unbeaten up to press time on day three of the Ventures Invitational Indoor Hockey Tournament which continued at the Woodbrook Youth Facility on January 11.



